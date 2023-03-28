Fortnite P33ly, Neuralynx, and CRZ-8 locations and purchase items list

Purchase an item from P33ly, Neuralynx, or CRZ-8 is a weekly quest in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2.

You might want to know what items these three characters sell at any time in the current Fortnite season, however, so you can spend your gold bars wisely.

We've detailed the locations of P33ly, Neuralynx, and CRZ-8 below, along with what items you can purchase from them to help you complete this quest for XP towards the Battle Pass, fill out your character locations page, or decide where to spend your gold bars.

Fortnite P33ly location and purchase item list

P33ly is located up the stairs of a castle building at the midpoint between Anvil Square and Frenzy Fields.

Here's what items you can purchase from P33ly in Fortnite Chapter 4, Season 2:

Large shield potion (x4 availble) - 120 gold bars each

Epic Combat Shotgun (x5 available) - 250 gold bars each

Fortnite Neuralynx location and purchase item list

Neuralynx is located in a cabin near a small lake, east of Mega City.

Here's what items you can purchase from Neuralynx in Fortnite Chapter 4, Season 2:

Small shield potion (x5 availble) - 30 gold bars each

Epic Twin Mag SMG (x5 available) - 250 gold bars each

Fortnite CRZ-8 location and purchase item list

CRZ-8 is located in the dueling area beside Kinetic Blades, north of Mega City. They offer slightly different services, as you can purchase an item, or challenge them to a fight. If you win the fight, you'll get a Kinetic Blade and Tactical Pistol.

Here's the only item you can purchase from CRZ-8 in Fortnite Chapter 4, Season 2:

Key for holo-chest (x5 availble) - 100 gold bars each

Once you purchase one of these items from either P33ly, Neuralynx, or CRZ-8, you'll complete the weekly challenge and get 12k XP.

