Fortnite Old IO servers locations and how to download personnel files from the old IO servers

Download personnel files from the old IO servers is one of the Week 9 Resistance challenges in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2.

This is the second Resistance challenge in Fortnite for Week 9 and, to unlock it, you must first complete all of the Resistance challenges from the past weeks, along with doing some fishing for Agent Jones as part of Week 9’s first Resistance challenge.

This challenge will reward you with 23k XP, which will help you unlock new skins and other rewards from this season’s Battle Pass.

On this page:

Watch on YouTube Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 Resistance Story Trailer