Fortnite Old IO servers locations and how to download personnel files from the old IO servers

Fortnite Old IO servers locations and how to download personnel files from the old IO serversTime to do some investigating…
Download personnel files from the old IO servers is one of the Week 9 Resistance challenges in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2.
This is the second Resistance challenge in Fortnite for Week 9 and, to unlock it, you must first complete all of the Resistance challenges from the past weeks, along with doing some fishing for Agent Jones as part of Week 9’s first Resistance challenge.
This challenge will reward you with 23k XP, which will help you unlock new skins and other rewards from this season’s Battle Pass.
On this page:
Old IO servers locations in Fortnite explained
Before you can properly start this Fortnite challenge, you must establish a Device Uplink at one of three locations around the Command Cavern.
After, or before, doing so we recommend gathering some supplies and weapons, because for this challenge you’ll be venturing into the enemy filled Command Cavern.
There are three old IO servers located in the Command Cavern, but you only need to visit one to complete this challenge.
The easiest old IO server can be found by diving into the vent located west of the northern entrance to the Command Cavern.
Simply jump into the vent and land on the platform below to find the server waiting for you.
This server can also be reached by exploring the western side of the Command Cavern, past one of the drills, and going through the door on the ground level of this area.
To find the second old IO server enter the Command Cavern from the northern entrance and go into the ground floor of the central building. Here, in the area beneath the stairs, you’ll find the IO server.
The final old IO server is the hardest to find, but, if you want to visit it, start by exploring the tunnel directly opposite the northern entrance to the Command Cavern.
Head to the top-left corner of this tunnel area to find a set of locked double doors. Thankfully, there is a nearby vent which you can head into.
After crawling through the vents for a bit, you’ll find yourself in the room behind the locked doors and there, on the ground floor, you’ll find the old IO servers.
How to download personnel files from the old IO servers in Fortnite
Once you’ve found an old IO server in Fortnite, you’ll want to start downloading some personnel files. To do this, all you have to do is interact with the server and then flip through the files until you reach ‘The Imagined’ and ‘The Order.’
Now you just have to read these files to complete this Fortnite challenge! Though you might want to read up on the other members of The Seven as well…
