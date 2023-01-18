Align star sensors by damaging them in the correct order is one of the time-limited Oathbound challenges you need to complete in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1.

We've detailed how to align star sensors by damaging them in the correct order in Fortnite below.

After aligning the star sensors in the correct order, you have to interact with the cosmic monitor in the middle to complete the fourth and final stage of this Oathbound quest. Once you do, you'll earn 20k, which can help you earn Battle Stars for this season's Battle Pass.

How to align star sensors by damaging them in the correct order explained

It can feel a little random at first when starting this stage of the challenge, but there's actually a picture system in place to help you align the sensors in the correct order.

Each of the five star sensors around this circular cosmic monitor in the middle has their own symbol printed on it. The white exclamation mark on your map isn't showing you where to hit first, it's actually displaying the correct symbol you need to damage next.

So to damage the star sensors in the correct order, look at what symbol is displayed on the monitor in the middle, then go and hit the sensor with the same symbol on it.

Keep in mind that you have to use your pickaxe to damage each sensor, so you can't just stay in the same place and shoot at them.

Now that you know how to align the star sensors in the correct order, you might want to complete the challenge yourself. However, if you're in a rush, we've got the exact solution detailed below.

Correct order to align star sensors in Fortnite

Here's the correct order that you need to damage the star sensors to align them in Fortnite:

First star sensor

You need to damage the star sensor with the crescent moon on the right symbol first, which is the one located in the southeast.

Second star sensor

You need to damage the star sensor with the half moon symbol on the right second, which is the one located in the northwest.

Third star sensor

The third star sensor you need to align is the one with the full moon symbol, located in the south.

Fourth star sensor

For the fourth star sensor, you need to damage the one with the half moon to the left symbol, which is located in the southwest.

Fifth star sensor

The fifth and last star sensor you need to align by damaging is the one with the crescent moon on the left symbol, located in the north.

