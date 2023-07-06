Pokémon Go Mega Blastoise counters, weaknesses and moveset explained
How to defeat the mega evolved Water-type Pokémon.
Mega Blastoise is the Mega Evolved form of Blastoise — a much-loved Pokémon thanks to it being the final evolution of the very first Water-type stater Pokémon. The fact that it is incredibly powerful in Pokémon Go is also an obvious bonus.
The only downside, we’re sure you will agree, is that if you Mega Evolve a costumed Pokémon, it loses the costume until it reverts back to the regular form. We still yearn for the day when our Mega Blastoise can tear up raids with a pair of snazzy sunglasses...
Like all Mega Evolutions, Mega Blastoise can’t be caught directly in Pokémon Go. Instead, you need to keep defeating it in Mega Raids until you’ve collected enough Mega Blastoise Energy for its temporary evolution. Thanks to the summer 2022 Mega Raid rebalance, this can now be done in one Mega Raid if you defeat it quickly enough!
Below you’ll find Mega Blastoise’s counters and weaknesses to help you succeed in Pokémon Go – just remember you need to have an Blastoise in your Pokémon storage to perform its Mega Evolution.
On this page:
Mega Blastoise counters and weaknesses in Pokémon Go
The fastest way to collect Mega Blastoise energy is to defeat one in a Mega Raid. Below you’ll find the counters and weaknesses for Mega Blastoise to help you achieve this:
- Mega Blastoise types – Water
- Mega Blastoise is weak against – Electric and Grass
- Mega Blastoise is resistant to – Fire, Ice, Steel and Water
- Mega Blastoise Mega counters – Mega Sceptile is your best bet, followed by Mega Manectric, Mega Venusaur and Mega Ampharos. After that, non-Mega Pokémon become more effective. For the Grasses, you want Frenzy Plant as your Charged attack. For Mega Manectric you want Wild Charge, for Mega Ampharos you want Zap Cannon.
- Mega Blastoise non-Mega counters – It should come as no surprise that Kartana is your strongest option for non-Mega Grass-type attackers. Five of those with Razor Leaf/Leaf Blade combo will make short work of any Water type. If you don’t want to win by a thousand paper cuts (or if you simply lack an orig-army), Xurkitree is an excellent choice. Beyond these two Ultra Beasts, you should be looking at Therian Thunderus, Zekrom, Zarude, Electivire, Raikou or Zapdos.
- Number of players to beat Mega Blastoise – Mega Blastoise is a pretty defensive Pokémon, but with a team of Level 40 counters with the best attacks, you’re looking at 2–3 Trainers.
- Tactics – Grass and Electric are your two ways to go. If possible — especially if you’re raiding in person with friends – pick one and stick with it, so each Mega Pokémon that comes out first will buff each of the other Mega Pokémon of the same type. Ideally, this should be Mega Sceptile in front with a Kartana in second, since that will catch the buffs of any Mega Pokémon that stick around longer than yours!
Mega Blastoise CP in Pokémon Go
Below you’ll find the CP levels for battling for Mega Blastoise and, if defeated, catching an Blastoise after the fight in Pokémon Go:
- Mega Blastoise Raid CP – 42,017 CP
- CP range for catching Blastoise – 2162 to 2252 CP
- Weather (Rainy) when being caught – 2703 to 2815 CP
The Season of Hidden Gems has arrived, bringing with it a new Go Battle League season.
The 7th Anniversary Party is currently running in Pokémon Go, bringing PokéStop Showcases, the return of the All-on-One #151 quest and the 7th Anniversary Party timed research quest to Pokémon Go.
The 7th Anniversary Party is currently running in Pokémon Go, bringing PokéStop Showcases, the return of the All-on-One #151 quest and the 7th Anniversary Party timed research quest to Pokémon Go.Elsewhere, be sure to compete in Shadow Raids, use Daily Adventure Incense for the chance of encountering Galarian Articuno, Galarian Zapdos and Galarian Moltres. This incense may also give you encounters with other rare Pokémon in Pokémon Go.
Best Mega Blastoise moveset in Pokémon Go
Mega Blastoise may not be the best Mega Water type in the game (not everyone can be Mega Swampert, sorry), but it is the second best by damage per second and fourth by total damage output. Without getting into the maths, suffice to say that Mega Blastoise is very, very good.
As far as stats are concerned, Mega Blastoise is a very well-rounded Pokémon with a decent moveset, meaning that not only can it hit hard (which is great to hear if you want to bring it to a raid), but its high bulk means that it sticks around for a decent amount of time, buffing the Water-types your friends bring to the raid, too. All in all, this makes it a very good choice for raids, so if you don’t have one yet, make sure you take this opportunity to grab one!
The best Mega Blastoise moves would be the combination of Water Gun (Fast) and Hydro Cannon (Charged), just as its more well-Grounded cousin, Mega Swampert.
Here are the Fast and Charged moves Mega Blastoise can use in Pokémon Go:
Fast Moves:
- Water Gun (Water)
- Bite (Dark)
Charged Moves:
- Skull Bash (Normal)
- Hydro Pump (Water)
- Flash Cannon (Steel)
- Ice Beam (Ice)
Legacy Charged Moves:
- Hydro Cannon (Water)
- Return (Normal)
Everything we know about Blastoise
The Shellfish Pokémon, Blastoise, dates back to the very first Pokémon Game, being the final evolution of the Water-type starter, Squirtle.
It is also well loved for being one of the sassier Pokémon from the original cartoon series, with the Squirtle Squad alluded to with the Sunglasses Squirtle costume — glasses which are conserved through evolution, up until Mega Evolution when it presumably tucks them away in its shell.
If you want to learn more about the Squirtle evolution line, you can read the official Pokédex entries for these Pokémon below:
- Squirtle: ‘When it retracts its long neck into its shell, it squirts out water with vigorous force.‘
- Wartortle: ‘It is recognized as a symbol of longevity. If its shell has algae on it, that Wartortle is very old.‘
- Blastoise: ‘It crushes its foe under its heavy body to cause fainting. In a pinch, it will withdraw inside its shell.‘
- Mega Blastoise: ‘The cannon on its back is as powerful as a tank gun. Its tough legs and back enable it to withstand the recoil from firing the cannon.‘
- Gigantamax Blastoise: ‘It’s not very good at precision shooting. When attacking, it just fires its 31 cannons over and over and over.‘
For those looking for a shiny, you’ll be pleased to know that shiny Blastoise was released on at the start of the 2018 Squirtle Community Day event. As a result, Mega Blastoise is also in the game!
Shiny Blastoise swaps its blue skin for lilac, and its brown shell for green, in a way reminiscent of another famous Nintendo character. Intentional or not, there’s no denying it looks pretty cool.
Good luck defeating Mega Blastoise in Pokémon Go!