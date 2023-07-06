Pokémon Go Mega Blastoise counters, weaknesses and moveset explained

Mega Blastoise is the Mega Evolved form of Blastoise — a much-loved Pokémon thanks to it being the final evolution of the very first Water-type stater Pokémon. The fact that it is incredibly powerful in Pokémon Go is also an obvious bonus.

The only downside, we’re sure you will agree, is that if you Mega Evolve a costumed Pokémon, it loses the costume until it reverts back to the regular form. We still yearn for the day when our Mega Blastoise can tear up raids with a pair of snazzy sunglasses...

Like all Mega Evolutions, Mega Blastoise can’t be caught directly in Pokémon Go. Instead, you need to keep defeating it in Mega Raids until you’ve collected enough Mega Blastoise Energy for its temporary evolution. Thanks to the summer 2022 Mega Raid rebalance, this can now be done in one Mega Raid if you defeat it quickly enough!

Below you’ll find Mega Blastoise’s counters and weaknesses to help you succeed in Pokémon Go – just remember you need to have an Blastoise in your Pokémon storage to perform its Mega Evolution.

On this page:

Mega Blastoise counters and weaknesses in Pokémon Go The fastest way to collect Mega Blastoise energy is to defeat one in a Mega Raid. Below you’ll find the counters and weaknesses for Mega Blastoise to help you achieve this: Mega Blastoise types – Water

– Water Mega Blastoise is weak against – Electric and Grass

– Electric and Grass Mega Blastoise is resistant to – Fire, Ice, Steel and Water

– Fire, Ice, Steel and Water Mega Blastoise Mega counters – Mega Sceptile is your best bet, followed by Mega Manectric, Mega Venusaur and Mega Ampharos. After that, non-Mega Pokémon become more effective. For the Grasses, you want Frenzy Plant as your Charged attack. For Mega Manectric you want Wild Charge, for Mega Ampharos you want Zap Cannon.

– Mega Sceptile is your best bet, followed by Mega Manectric, Mega Venusaur and Mega Ampharos. After that, non-Mega Pokémon become more effective. For the Grasses, you want Frenzy Plant as your Charged attack. For Mega Manectric you want Wild Charge, for Mega Ampharos you want Zap Cannon. Mega Blastoise non-Mega counters – It should come as no surprise that Kartana is your strongest option for non-Mega Grass-type attackers. Five of those with Razor Leaf/Leaf Blade combo will make short work of any Water type. If you don’t want to win by a thousand paper cuts (or if you simply lack an orig-army), Xurkitree is an excellent choice. Beyond these two Ultra Beasts, you should be looking at Therian Thunderus, Zekrom, Zarude, Electivire, Raikou or Zapdos.

– It should come as no surprise that Kartana is your strongest option for non-Mega Grass-type attackers. Five of those with Razor Leaf/Leaf Blade combo will make short work of any Water type. If you don’t want to win by a thousand paper cuts (or if you simply lack an orig-army), Xurkitree is an excellent choice. Beyond these two Ultra Beasts, you should be looking at Therian Thunderus, Zekrom, Zarude, Electivire, Raikou or Zapdos. Mega Sceptile, Kartana and Xurkitree are your top three counters Number of players to beat Mega Blastoise – Mega Blastoise is a pretty defensive Pokémon, but with a team of Level 40 counters with the best attacks, you’re looking at 2–3 Trainers.

– Mega Blastoise is a pretty defensive Pokémon, but with a team of Level 40 counters with the best attacks, you’re looking at 2–3 Trainers. Tactics – Grass and Electric are your two ways to go. If possible — especially if you’re raiding in person with friends – pick one and stick with it, so each Mega Pokémon that comes out first will buff each of the other Mega Pokémon of the same type. Ideally, this should be Mega Sceptile in front with a Kartana in second, since that will catch the buffs of any Mega Pokémon that stick around longer than yours!

Best Mega Blastoise moveset in Pokémon Go Mega Blastoise may not be the best Mega Water type in the game (not everyone can be Mega Swampert, sorry), but it is the second best by damage per second and fourth by total damage output. Without getting into the maths, suffice to say that Mega Blastoise is very, very good. Mega Blastoise. As far as stats are concerned, Mega Blastoise is a very well-rounded Pokémon with a decent moveset, meaning that not only can it hit hard (which is great to hear if you want to bring it to a raid), but its high bulk means that it sticks around for a decent amount of time, buffing the Water-types your friends bring to the raid, too. All in all, this makes it a very good choice for raids, so if you don’t have one yet, make sure you take this opportunity to grab one! The best Mega Blastoise moves would be the combination of Water Gun (Fast) and Hydro Cannon (Charged), just as its more well-Grounded cousin, Mega Swampert. Here are the Fast and Charged moves Mega Blastoise can use in Pokémon Go: Fast Moves: Water Gun (Water)

Bite (Dark) Charged Moves: Skull Bash (Normal)

Hydro Pump (Water)

Flash Cannon (Steel)

Ice Beam (Ice) Legacy Charged Moves: Hydro Cannon (Water)

Return (Normal)