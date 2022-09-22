Pokémon Go EGX 2022 field research tasks and bonuses

Pokémon Go at EGX 2022 has a few bonuses to take advantage of while you're attending the event.

Multiple PokéStops will feature unique research tasks, each rewarding you with various encounters - including multiple Unown forms.

This page outlines all Pokémon Go EGX research tasks, as well as how to get the most out of the event, whether you're there for one day or the whole weekend.

On this page:

How Pokémon Go EGX 2022 bonuses work

There are two bonuses taking place at EGX 2022 in London between Thursday, 22nd September to Sunday, 25th September:

Lure modules lasting six hours

Field research tasks with Joltik, Porygon and Unown (letters E, G, X) encounter rewards

Unown E, G and X.

These bonuses are based around various 'EGX London' PokéStops at the Excel conference centre where the show takes place, and look like the following:

There are around 12 PokéStops and two gyms along the EGX hall - with a cluster around the S8 queuing hall and a few more further at the end of the central concorse near the east entrance.

This means you have to physically be at the event to partipate in the bonuses - it won't be tied to your ticket or account unlike Niantic's own events.

These bonuses will be active until Sunday, 25th September at 8pm.

Pokémon Go EGX 2022 field research tasks

Here are the EGX 2022 field research tasks in Pokémon Go:

Trade a Pokémon - Joltik encounter

Earn a Candy walking with your buddy - Porygon encounter

Send 5 Gifts to friends - Unown (E, G or X) encounter

You may also encounter purple 'Sponsored' posts with Stardust and Rare Candy rewards.

Remember, the above field research can only be found from unique EGX-themed PokéStops found at the Excel during the EGX 2022 London weekend.

Though we have no idea if this giant Pokémon logo is related to EGX, you'll find a handful of PokéStops here at east enterance side of the concourse.

As with all field research, you don't have to complete it on the day. Provided you have the tasks in your possession, they won't expire until they are completed.

Useful if you forget to spin until the last minute and want to finish them later.

Enjoy your time at EGX! Don't forget to check out our video team's live shows, and if you're there Friday and Saturday night, to join Bertie for a pub quiz. It'll be lovely to see you!