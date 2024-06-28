Pokémon Go 8th Anniversary Party quest steps, rewards, research tasks and bonuses
It’s Pokémon Go’s eighth birthday!
The 8th Anniversary Party celebrates Pokémon Go's eighth birthday! (Would be strange if it was celebrating something else, wouldn't it?)
During this big Pokémon Go celebration, you can complete the 8th Anniversary Party quest steps and event-exclusive research tasks for a host of rewards. That's not all though - there's new costume Pokémon in the form of Party Hat Grimer and Muk, along with the return of shiny Meltan!
Don't forget about all of the 8th Anniversary Party bonuses either, with some even changing depending on what day it is! The Pokémon appearing more frequently in the wild during this event are also doing a bit of rotation, so make sure you know who's making an appearance.
On this page:
'8th Anniversary Party' quest steps in Pokémon Go
The 8th Anniversary Party Timed Research quest will be available in Pokémon Go until Wednesday 3rd July at 8pm (local time). Go past this deadline without completing the quest? Well you can say goodbye to all of its rewards then.
So look below to find all of the 8th Anniversary Party quest steps and rewards in Pokémon Go. Watch out for spoilers though!
Thank you to Amiibofan101 from reddit for the help with this information!
'8th Anniversary Party' Step 1 of 2
- Earn 8 hearts with your buddy - Party Hat Bulbasaur encounter
- Catch 88 Pokémon - Party Hat Charmander encounter
- Spin 8 different PokéStops or Gyms - Party Hat Squirtle encounter
- Earn 8,888 XP - Party Hat Wurmple encounter
- Make 88 Curveball Throws - Party Hat Wobbuffet encounter
- Earn 8,888 Stardust - Party Hat Nidorino encounter
- Evolve 8 Pokémon - Party Hat Raticate encounter
Rewards: 8,888 XP, 8,888 Stardust and a Cake Hat Pikachu encounter.
'8th Anniversary Party' Step 2 of 2
- Claim reward - Melan encounter
- Claim reward - Melan encounter
- Claim reward - Melan encounter
- Claim reward - Melan encounter
- Claim reward - Melan encounter
- Claim reward - Melan encounter
- Claim reward - Melan encounter
Reward: Meltan encounter
8th Anniversary Party field research tasks in Pokémon Go
Throughout the 8th Anniversary Party of Pokémon Go you can, of course, collect event-exclusive research tasks by spinning PokéStops. These tasks can be saved in your field research collection and completed after the event ends.
Here are the 8th Anniversary Party field research tasks in Pokémon Go:
- Send a Gift with a sticker reward - Bulbasaur, Charmander or Squirtle encounter
- Spin 2 PokéStops or Gyms reward - Chikorita, Cyndaquil or Totodile encounter
- Take 3 snapshots of wild Pokémon reward - Treecko, Torchic or Mudkip encounter
- Earn 4 hearts with your buddy reward - Turtwig, Chimchar or Piplup encounter
- Make 5 Curveball Throws reward - Snivy, Tepig or Oshawott encounter
- Use 6 Berries to help catch Pokémon reward - Chespin, Fennekin or Froakie encounter
- Catch 7 different species of Pokémon reward - Rowlet, Litten or Popplio encounter
- Power up Pokémon 9 times reward - Sprigatito, Fuecoco or Quaxly encounter
- Make 8 Nice Throws reward - 25 Mega Venusaur, Charizard, Blastoise, Sceptile, Blaziken or Swampert Energy
- Catch 8 Pokémon reward - 10 Poké Balls, 5 Great Balls or 2 Ultra Balls
Everything we know about 8th Anniversary Party in Pokémon Go
The 8th Anniversary Party for Pokémon Go is running until Wednesday 3rd July at 8pm (local time) and there's a whole host of bonuses, including some running on specific days, for you to enjoy.
Let's start with the four running throughout the event where the first three are focused on your friends in Pokémon Go. During the 8th Anniversary Party, your Friendship levels with other trainers will increase at a faster rate - be it from opening gifts to trading Pokémon. On the topic of trading Pokémon, you'll have an increased chance of becoming Lucky Friends with another trainer and getting just getting Lucky Pokémon from trainers.
The fourth bonus running throughout the event sees you earning 8, 88 or maybe even more Gimmighoul Coins from spinning a PokéStop where you've placed a Golden Lure Module.
Now onto the rotating bonuses:
- From Friday 28th June at 10am to Saturday 29th June at 11:59pm (local time) - Hatch distance will be halved for eggs placed in Incubators during these event hours
- From Sunday 30th June at 12am to Monday 1st July at 11:59pm (local time) - Double catch XP
- From Tuesday 2nd July at 12am to Wednesday 3rd July at 8pm (local time) - Double catch Stardust
Keep these timings and bonuses in mind to ensure you don't miss out!
With these bonuses out of the way, let's look at a pay-to-play aspect of the 8th Anniversary Party for, much like last year's Anniversary event, some players will have the chance to catch a shiny mythical Pokémon.
Whispers in the Woods is a pay-to-play Masterworks Research quest which grants players the chance to catch a shiny Celebi. It costs $5 or the equivalent in your local currency and will be on sale until Wednesday 3rd July at 8pm (local time). While Whispers in the Woods has no deadline due to being a Masterwork Research quest, you must ensure it's been properly unlocked after purchasing it by playing Pokémon Go at least once after purchasing it before Wednesday 3rd July at 8pm (local time).
If you've already completed Distracted By Something Shiny - shiny Celebi's original Masterwork Research quest - you will not be able to purchase this quest. Instead, you can enjoy three additional bonuses during the 8th Anniversary Party event - double Incense duration, double Daily Adventure Incense duration and double Lucky Egg duration. These bonuses are also available to players who purchase Whispers in the Woods.
Alongside Whispers in the Woods, you can also purchase a pay-to-play Timed Research quest during the 8th Anniversary Party. It costs $2 or the equivalent in your local currency, is nonrefundable, can't be purchased using PokéCoin but can be gifted to players you're Great Friends or higher with. The quest is eight-themed so enjoy that and must be completed by Wednesday 3rd July at 8pm (local time) if brought.
Now we've got the paid timed research quests out of the way, it's time for new costume Pokémon for the 8th Anniversary Party event. It's Party Hat Grimer and Party Hat Muk! Honestly I was hoping for something a little more creative, but hey ho...
The 8th Anniversary Party is giving us another chance to encounter shiny Meltan though! Plus you can open the Mystery Box more frequently during this event, which increases your chances of encountering this shiny Pokémon.
As always, certain Pokémon are appearing more frequently in the wild throughout the 8th Anniversary Party event. Yet, while there's a set of Pokémon appearing throughout the event, you'll also find there are daily changes in which Pokémon you can encounter.
Firstly, here are the Pokémon appearing throughout the event:
- Party Hat Bulbasaur
- Party Hat Charmander
- Party Hat Squirtle
- Cake Hat Pikachu
- Party Hat Grimer
- Alolan Grimer
- Party Hat Eevee
- Sprigatito
- Fuecoco
- Quaxly
And now onto the rotating sets of Pokémon appearing in the wild:
From Friday 28th June at 10am to Saturday 29th June at 11:59pm (local time):
- Chikorita
- Cyndaquil
- Totodile
- Treecko
- Torchic
- Mudkip
From Sunday 30th June at 12am to Monday 1st July at 11:59pm (local time):
- Turtwig
- Chimchar
- Piplup
- Snivy
- Tepig
- Oshawott
From Tuesday 2nd July at 12am to Wednesday 3rd July at 8pm (local time):
- Chespin
- Fennekin
- Froakie
- Rowlet
- Litten
- Popplio
Meanwhile, you can battle the following Pokémon in raids during the 8th Anniversary Party event:
|One Star
|Three Star
|Five Star
|Mega
|Party Hat Bulbasaur
|Magmar
|Ho-Oh
|Mega Tyranitar
|Party Hat Charmander
|Mawile
|Party Hat Squirtle
|Vikavolt
|Cake Hat Pikachu
|Party Hat Grimer
You can also partake in PokéStop Showcases!
Heading back to pay-to-play activities, the 8th Anniversary Party marks the release of new avatar clothing in the in-game store. You can purchase from Dark Grey Loose-Fitting Pants, four different hats based on the Oricorio styles, a Noctowl Loose-Fitting Jacket and Mankey Loose-Fitting Jacket.
Finally, there's a new set of 8th Anniversary Party themed-stickers on sale in the in-game store or obtainable by spinning PokéStops and opening gifts.
Hope you enjoy the 8th Anniversary Party event!