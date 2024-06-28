Pokémon Go 8th Anniversary Party quest steps, rewards, research tasks and bonuses

The 8th Anniversary Party celebrates Pokémon Go's eighth birthday! (Would be strange if it was celebrating something else, wouldn't it?)

During this big Pokémon Go celebration, you can complete the 8th Anniversary Party quest steps and event-exclusive research tasks for a host of rewards. That's not all though - there's new costume Pokémon in the form of Party Hat Grimer and Muk, along with the return of shiny Meltan!

Don't forget about all of the 8th Anniversary Party bonuses either, with some even changing depending on what day it is! The Pokémon appearing more frequently in the wild during this event are also doing a bit of rotation, so make sure you know who's making an appearance.

On this page:

'8th Anniversary Party' quest steps in Pokémon Go The 8th Anniversary Party Timed Research quest will be available in Pokémon Go until Wednesday 3rd July at 8pm (local time). Go past this deadline without completing the quest? Well you can say goodbye to all of its rewards then. So look below to find all of the 8th Anniversary Party quest steps and rewards in Pokémon Go. Watch out for spoilers though! Thank you to Amiibofan101 from reddit for the help with this information! '8th Anniversary Party' Step 1 of 2 Earn 8 hearts with your buddy - Party Hat Bulbasaur encounter

Catch 88 Pokémon - Party Hat Charmander encounter

Spin 8 different PokéStops or Gyms - Party Hat Squirtle encounter

Earn 8,888 XP - Party Hat Wurmple encounter

Make 88 Curveball Throws - Party Hat Wobbuffet encounter

Earn 8,888 Stardust - Party Hat Nidorino encounter

Evolve 8 Pokémon - Party Hat Raticate encounter Rewards: 8,888 XP, 8,888 Stardust and a Cake Hat Pikachu encounter. '8th Anniversary Party' Step 2 of 2 Claim reward - Melan encounter

Claim reward - Melan encounter Reward: Meltan encounter

8th Anniversary Party field research tasks in Pokémon Go Throughout the 8th Anniversary Party of Pokémon Go you can, of course, collect event-exclusive research tasks by spinning PokéStops. These tasks can be saved in your field research collection and completed after the event ends. Here are the 8th Anniversary Party field research tasks in Pokémon Go: Send a Gift with a sticker reward - Bulbasaur, Charmander or Squirtle encounter

reward - Bulbasaur, Charmander or Squirtle encounter Spin 2 PokéStops or Gyms reward - Chikorita, Cyndaquil or Totodile encounter

- Chikorita, Cyndaquil or Totodile encounter Take 3 snapshots of wild Pokémon reward - Treecko, Torchic or Mudkip encounter

reward - Treecko, Torchic or Mudkip encounter Earn 4 hearts with your buddy reward - Turtwig, Chimchar or Piplup encounter

reward - Turtwig, Chimchar or Piplup encounter Make 5 Curveball Throws reward - Snivy, Tepig or Oshawott encounter

reward - Snivy, Tepig or Oshawott encounter Use 6 Berries to help catch Pokémon reward - Chespin, Fennekin or Froakie encounter

reward - Chespin, Fennekin or Froakie encounter Catch 7 different species of Pokémon reward - Rowlet, Litten or Popplio encounter

reward - Rowlet, Litten or Popplio encounter Power up Pokémon 9 times reward - Sprigatito, Fuecoco or Quaxly encounter

reward - Sprigatito, Fuecoco or Quaxly encounter Make 8 Nice Throws reward - 25 Mega Venusaur, Charizard, Blastoise, Sceptile, Blaziken or Swampert Energy

reward - 25 Mega Venusaur, Charizard, Blastoise, Sceptile, Blaziken or Swampert Energy Catch 8 Pokémon reward - 10 Poké Balls, 5 Great Balls or 2 Ultra Balls You can earn Mega Energy from completing these event-exclusive field research tasks.