Pokémon Go Mega Tyranitar counters, weaknesses and moveset explained

Mega Tyranitar is the Mega Evolved form of Tyranitar - a Pokémon that has long been an powerhouse part of Rock and Dark-type raid parties. Once the very pinnacle of these types in Pokémon Go, a string of Legendary and Mythical Pokémon downgraded the Armor Pokémon from integral to just very good.

While Shadow Tyranitar went a very long way towards remedying this, Mega Tyranitar simply knocks it out of the park. Let’s not mince words: you need a Mega Tyranitar in Pokémon Go.

Like all Mega Evolutions, Mega Tyranitar can’t be caught directly in Pokémon Go. Instead, you need to keep defeating it in Mega Raids until you’ve collected enough Mega Tyranitar Energy for its temporary evolution. Thanks to the summer 2022 Mega Raid rebalance, this can now be done in one Mega Raid if you defeat it quickly enough!

Below you’ll find Mega Tyranitar’s counters and weaknesses to help you succeed in Pokémon Go – just remember you need to have an Tyranitar in your Pokémon storage to perform its Mega Evolution.

Mega Tyranitar counters and weaknesses in Pokémon Go The fastest way to collect Mega Tyranitar energy is to defeat one in a Mega Raid. Below you’ll find the counters and weaknesses for Mega Tyranitar to help you achieve this: Mega Tyranitar types – Rock and Dark

– Rock and Dark Mega Tyranitar is double-weak against – Fighting

– Fighting Mega Tyranitar is weak against – Bug, Fairy, Grass, Ground, Steel and Water

– Bug, Fairy, Grass, Ground, Steel and Water Mega Tyranitar is resistant to – Dark, Fire, Flying, Ghost, Normal and Poison

– Dark, Fire, Flying, Ghost, Normal and Poison Mega Tyranitar is double-resistant to – Psychic

– Psychic Mega Tyranitar Mega counters – Mega Blaziken with Counter and Focus Blast will give you a fighting chance, followed by Mega Lopunny with Double Kick and Focus Blast. After this there are seriously diminishing returns, so just pick one of these two.

– Mega Blaziken with Counter and Focus Blast will give you a fighting chance, followed by Mega Lopunny with Double Kick and Focus Blast. After this there are seriously diminishing returns, so just pick one of these two. Mega Tyranitar non-Mega counters – Terrakion is your best bet, with Double Kick and Sacred Sword, followed by its cousin Keldeo, which runs Low Kick and Sacred Sword. Lucario is next, with Counter and Aura Sphere, followed by Conkeldurr with Counter and Dynamic Punch. Failing all else, an army of Machamps with Counter and Dynamic Punch is always a strong option.

– Terrakion is your best bet, with Double Kick and Sacred Sword, followed by its cousin Keldeo, which runs Low Kick and Sacred Sword. Lucario is next, with Counter and Aura Sphere, followed by Conkeldurr with Counter and Dynamic Punch. Failing all else, an army of Machamps with Counter and Dynamic Punch is always a strong option. Mega Blaziken, Terrakion and Keldeo are your top three counters Number of players to beat Mega Tyranitar – Thanks to its double weakness, Mega Tyranitar should be beatable with two to three Trainers bringing optimal Level 40 counters.

– Thanks to its double weakness, Mega Tyranitar should be beatable with two to three Trainers bringing optimal Level 40 counters. Tactics – Punch it! Double weakness is no joke, so whenever you see those magic words, you know you need to make the most of them. Bring your strongest Mega Blaziken and an army of Fighting-types with Sacred Sword, or your strongest Fighting-types after that. Feel free to bring your Shadow Machamps too — they’re a little glassy, but it’s worth it.

Best Mega Tyranitar moveset in Pokémon Go Mega Tyranitar is the new, undisputed Dark-type overlord in Pokémon Go, and is one of the best Mega Rock-types too. This means that savvy trainers will be building not one, but two Mega Tyranitars. One as a Rock-type counter, one as a Dark-type counter. While you may be tempted to just TM between the two, Smack Down requires an Elite Fast TM, so it’s not recommended — building two will pay off in the long run. Mega Tyranitar. The best Dark-type Mega Tyranitar moves would be the combination of Bite (Fast) and Brutal Swing (Charged) – Brutal Swing is essential here, as it’s what elevates this Pokémon to almost demonic levels of damage. The best Rock-type Mega Tyranitar moves would be the combination of Smack Down (Fast) and Stone Edge (Charged) – Stone Edge is a Legacy Move, so if you need the move, use an Elite Fast TM. Here are all the Fast and Charged moves Mega Tyranitar can use in Pokémon Go: Fast Moves: Bite (Dark)

Iron Tail (Steel) Charged Moves: Stone Edge (Rock)

Brutal Swing (Dark)

Fire Blast (Dark)

Crunch (Dark) Legacy Fast Moves: Smack Down (Rock) Legacy Charged Moves: Return (Normal)