Pokémon Go Whispers in the Woods quest steps and rewards for shiny Celebi
Our in-progress guide for getting shiny Celebi in Pokémon Go!
Whispers in the Woods is a pay-to-play Masterwork Research quest in Pokémon Go, which gives you the chance to catch a shiny Celebi.
Released as part of the 8th Anniversary Party, Whispers in the Woods offers players who missed the original shiny Celebi quest, Distracted by Something Shiny, the chance to add this shiny mythical Pokémon to their Pokémon Go collection. Distracted by Something Shiny was released nearly four years ago after all as part of the Secrets of the Jungle event in 2020, so, if you're a newcomer to the game, you wouldn't have had the chance to catch shiny Celebi!
Some of the challenges in this quest are time-gated though, so take a look below to find all of the Whispers in the Woods quest steps and rewards we currently know about in Pokémon Go to help begin your quest to catch shiny Celebi!
On this page:
'Whispers in the Woods' quest steps in Pokémon Go
Whispers in the Woods is a pay-to-play Masterwork Research quest in Pokémon Go where the ultimate prize is a shiny Celebi.
Due to being a Masterwork Research quest, Whispers in the Woods will most likely take you a long time to complete as it has been designed to be difficult. In part because it has a number of timed-gated challenges, so you'll naturally find yourself waiting as you slowly complete a challenge before moving onto the next quest step. Thankfully, it doesn't have a deadline so, once purchased, you can complete Whispers in the Woods at your own pace.
Just make sure you purchase and unlock this quest before Wednesday 3rd July at 8pm (local time) if you are planning on adding shiny Celebi to your collection.
With that out of the way, let's take a look at all of the Whispers in the Woods quest steps and rewards we currently know about. Watch out for spoilers!
'Whispers in the Woods' Step 1 of 5
- Earn the platinum Johto (Gen 2) medal - 51 Ultra Balls
- Catch 251 Pokémon originally discovered in the Johto region - 1 Poffin
- Catch 100 different species of Pokémon - 2510 Stardust
Rewards: 2510 XP, 2510 Stardust and a Mossy Lure Module.
'Whispers in the Woods' Step 2 of 5
- Catch 25 Grass-type Pokémon - 1 Lure Module
- Catch a Pokémon 7 days in a row - 51 Ultra Balls
- Catch a Pokémon on 21 different days - 251 XP
Rewards: 2510 XP, 2510 Stardust and 3 Rare Candies.
More to come...
The Shared Skies Season is here! The 8th Anniversary Party event is currently running in Pokémon Go and it's brought a new pay-to-play quest for shiny Celebi - Whispers in the Woods! Don't forget to try out Routes, Gift Exchange and Party Play while you're hunting down rare Pokémon, fighting in the Go Battle League or competing in PokéStop Showcases.
How Whispers in the Woods works in Pokémon Go
Whispers in the Woods is a pay-to-play Masterwork Research quest in Pokémon Go available to players during the 8th Anniversary Party. Tickets are on sale until Wednesday 3rd July 2024 at 8pm (local time) and cost $5 or the equivalent price in your local currency. Missing this deadline means you can no longer purchase this quest and will have to wait until shiny Celebi next becomes available in Pokémon Go.
If you did purchase this quest, you'll need to unlock it before the same date by playing Pokémon Go at least once. Whispers in the Woods should automatically start upon purchase, but, if it doesn't, try closing and opening Pokémon Go until it appears.
It's also important to note that players who own or have previously completed Distracted by Something Shiny - the original shiny Celebi quest - will not be able to purchase it. Instead they, and players who purchase Whispers in the Woods, have access to three additional bonuses during the 8th Anniversary Party - double Incense duration, double Daily Adventure Incense duration and double Lucky Egg duration.
With these caveats out of the way, let's take a look at Whispers in the Woods. The first thing of note is that, as a Masterwork Research quest, Whispers in the Woods has been purposely designed to take a significant period of time to complete. This means, rather than taking a couple of hours to complete, it may take you a number of days, weeks or even months depending on how often you play Pokémon Go and your progress with the game. Thankfully, Whispers in the Woods doesn't have a deadline.
Outside of this, Whispers in the Woods takes works exactly the same way other research quests do - being divided into a series of steps, each with their own challenges and rewards, with progression coming from completing these challenges and unlocking their prizes. Keep going until you reach that shiny Celebi!
Good luck completing Whispers in the Woods!