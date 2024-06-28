Pokémon Go Whispers in the Woods quest steps and rewards for shiny Celebi

Whispers in the Woods is a pay-to-play Masterwork Research quest in Pokémon Go, which gives you the chance to catch a shiny Celebi.

Released as part of the 8th Anniversary Party, Whispers in the Woods offers players who missed the original shiny Celebi quest, Distracted by Something Shiny, the chance to add this shiny mythical Pokémon to their Pokémon Go collection. Distracted by Something Shiny was released nearly four years ago after all as part of the Secrets of the Jungle event in 2020, so, if you're a newcomer to the game, you wouldn't have had the chance to catch shiny Celebi!

Some of the challenges in this quest are time-gated though, so take a look below to find all of the Whispers in the Woods quest steps and rewards we currently know about in Pokémon Go to help begin your quest to catch shiny Celebi!

'Whispers in the Woods' quest steps in Pokémon Go Whispers in the Woods is a pay-to-play Masterwork Research quest in Pokémon Go where the ultimate prize is a shiny Celebi. Due to being a Masterwork Research quest, Whispers in the Woods will most likely take you a long time to complete as it has been designed to be difficult. In part because it has a number of timed-gated challenges, so you'll naturally find yourself waiting as you slowly complete a challenge before moving onto the next quest step. Thankfully, it doesn't have a deadline so, once purchased, you can complete Whispers in the Woods at your own pace. Just make sure you purchase and unlock this quest before Wednesday 3rd July at 8pm (local time) if you are planning on adding shiny Celebi to your collection. With that out of the way, let's take a look at all of the Whispers in the Woods quest steps and rewards we currently know about. Watch out for spoilers! Shiny Celebi. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Niantic 'Whispers in the Woods' Step 1 of 5 Earn the platinum Johto (Gen 2) medal - 51 Ultra Balls

Catch 251 Pokémon originally discovered in the Johto region - 1 Poffin

Catch 100 different species of Pokémon - 2510 Stardust Rewards: 2510 XP, 2510 Stardust and a Mossy Lure Module. 'Whispers in the Woods' Step 2 of 5 Catch 25 Grass-type Pokémon - 1 Lure Module

Catch a Pokémon 7 days in a row - 51 Ultra Balls

Catch a Pokémon on 21 different days - 251 XP Rewards: 2510 XP, 2510 Stardust and 3 Rare Candies. More to come...