How to get Tadbulb and Bellibolt in Pokémon Go
How to catch the EleTadpole and EleFrog Pokémon.
Tadbulb and Bellibolt, its evolution, are two Gen 9 Pokémon who made their Pokémon Go debut during the Season of Adventures Abound.
Both Tadbulb and Bellibolt were released during the Festival of Lights event in November 2023. Interestingly, despite being inspired by frogs, these Pokémon are pure Electric-types without a hint of Water-typing in sight.
Below you'll learn how to get Tadbulb in Pokémon Go and, after you've caught one, how to evolve Tadbulb into Bellibolt.
On this page:
How to get Tadbulb in Pokémon Go
Tadbulb made its first appearance in Pokémon Go on Tuesday 7th November as part of the Festival of Lights 2023 event.
Here's how you can catch Tadbulb during the Festival of Lights 2023 event:
- In the wild during Festival of Lights event
- Increased Incense encounter during Festival of Lights event
- Event-exclusive field research tasks - 'Hatch 2 Eggs' or 'Spin 10 PokéStops or Gyms'
- Festival of Lights timed research quest - Complete 'Explore 5km' challenge
As you can probably tell, the easiest way to find a Tadbulb during the Festival of Lights is by encountering one in the wild.
Tadbulb should be easy to find when you first attempt to catch it as its silhouette will appear on your Pokémon radar in the bottom left-hand corner. Using that you'll easily find the PokéStops it’s appearing around and, once you're there, you'll be able to catch it!
We also recommend having Incense active while hunting down your first Tadbulb, and then again as catch more to gather the Candy needed for its evolution, because Tadbulb is included in the spawn pool for the increased Incense encounter bonus running throughout the Festival of Lights. This means you may encounter your first Tadbulb before you even reach a PokéStop.
As you hunt down Tadbulb in the wild, you'll also be making progress on the 'Explore 5km' challenge in the Festival of Lights timed research quest. This is great because the reward for this challenge is a Tadbulb encounter, giving you the chance to earn a little more Tadbulb Candy.
If you'd prefer to catch it via the event-exclusive field research tasks, keep in mind that you have to find these tasks first. This can be quite the challenge as the tasks PokéStops offer change on a daily basis and you can still receive the seasonal field research tasks during the Festival of Lights. If this is your preferred method though, we recommend joining a local Pokémon Go group as someone might have already found the PokéStop you're looking for.
We highly recommend taking the time to catch at least one Tadbulb during the Festival of Lights 2023 event, because, at the time of writing, we don't know what its spawn rate will be after the event ends. This is due to how there's a chance that, like other recently released Pokémon Tadbulb will be hard to find once the event ends, so it's worth adding to your Pokédex when you have the chance.
The Season of Adventures Abound is here! Party Play - Pokémon Go's multiplayer feature - is here, along with the Welcome Party quest. You can also work on the Timed Investigation: Master Ball quest and compete in the Go Battle League. Be sure to compete in Shadow Raids, complete Routes, use Daily Adventure Incense for the chance of encountering Galarian Articuno, Galarian Zapdos and Galarian Moltres. This incense may also give you encounters with other rare Pokémon in Pokémon Go.
How to evolve Tadbulb into Bellibolt in Pokémon Go
To evolve Tadbulb into Bellibolt in Pokémon Go you need 50 Tadbulb Candy. Once you've gathered this amount, you're free to evolve whichever Tadbulb you choose!
Thanks to the numerous ways you can earn a Tadbulb encounter during the Festival of Lights, you shouldn't have much trouble gathering the required candy during the event. Though, if you'd like to speed up the process or you're Tadbulb encounter luck is poor, you can increase the amount of candy you earn per catch by using Pinap Berries.
You can also passively earn Tadbulb Candy while exploring Pokémon Go by having one as your buddy.
Good luck adding both Tadbulb and Bellibolt to your Pokémon Go Pokédex!