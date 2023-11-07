How to get Tadbulb and Bellibolt in Pokémon Go

Tadbulb and Bellibolt, its evolution, are two Gen 9 Pokémon who made their Pokémon Go debut during the Season of Adventures Abound.

Both Tadbulb and Bellibolt were released during the Festival of Lights event in November 2023. Interestingly, despite being inspired by frogs, these Pokémon are pure Electric-types without a hint of Water-typing in sight.

Below you'll learn how to get Tadbulb in Pokémon Go and, after you've caught one, how to evolve Tadbulb into Bellibolt.

On this page:

