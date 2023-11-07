Pokémon Go Festival of Lights quest step, rewards and field research tasks

The Festival of Lights event has returned to Pokémon Go once again for 2023.

You can complete the Festival of Lights timed research quest and event-exclusive field research tasks during this year's version of the event.

The Festival of Lights also marks the first appearance of Tadbulb and Bellibolt in Pokémon Go, along with the release of shiny Morelull and Shiinotic. So, whether you're after these new Gen 9 Pokémon or want another shiny for your collection, make sure you're playing Pokémon Go during the Festival of Lights.

Festival of Lights field research tasks in Pokémon Go Event-exclusive field research tasks can be collected by spinning PokéStops throughout the Festival of Lights in Pokémon Go. These tasks can be saved in your field research collection and completed after the festival ends if you so choose. Here are the Festival of Lights field research tasks in Pokémon Go: Catch 5 Pokémon reward - 5 Poké Balls, 3 Great Balls, 3 Razz Berries or 2 Pinap Berries

reward - Morelull or Tadbulb encounter Send a Gift with a sticker reward - Darumaka encounter Thank you to Fiffy2 from reddit for the help with this information. Image credit: Niantic