Pokémon Go Festival of Lights quest step, rewards and field research tasks
Everything you need to know about the Festival of Lights 2023 event.
The Festival of Lights event has returned to Pokémon Go once again for 2023.
You can complete the Festival of Lights timed research quest and event-exclusive field research tasks during this year's version of the event.
The Festival of Lights also marks the first appearance of Tadbulb and Bellibolt in Pokémon Go, along with the release of shiny Morelull and Shiinotic. So, whether you're after these new Gen 9 Pokémon or want another shiny for your collection, make sure you're playing Pokémon Go during the Festival of Lights.
On this page:
'Festival of Lights' quest step in Pokémon Go
Festival of Lights is a timed research quest running until Sunday 12th November at 8pm (local time) in Pokémon Go. Due to this, you must complete the event before this time if you want to earn all of its rewards.
Below you'll find the Festival of Lights quest step and rewards - just be prepared for spoilers!
Thank you to Amiibofan101 from reddit for the help with this information.
'Festival of Lights' Step 1 of 1
- Spin 30 PokéStops - 1 Incense
- Catch 30 Electric-type Pokémon - Hisuian Voltorb
- Catch 30 Fire-type Pokémon - Hisuian Growlithe
- Explore 5km - Tadbulb encounter
- Use an Incense - Morelull encounter
- Catch 15 different species of Pokémon - Magmar encounter
- Hatch 4 Eggs - Dedenne encounter
Rewards: 3000 XP, Festival of Lights T-shirt and Alolan Raichu encounter.
Festival of Lights field research tasks in Pokémon Go
Event-exclusive field research tasks can be collected by spinning PokéStops throughout the Festival of Lights in Pokémon Go. These tasks can be saved in your field research collection and completed after the festival ends if you so choose.
Here are the Festival of Lights field research tasks in Pokémon Go:
- Catch 5 Pokémon reward - 5 Poké Balls, 3 Great Balls, 3 Razz Berries or 2 Pinap Berries
- Walk 1km reward - Morelull encounter
- Hatch 2 Eggs reward - Tadbulb encounter
- Spin 10 PokéStops or Gyms reward - Morelull or Tadbulb encounter
- Send a Gift with a sticker reward - Darumaka encounter
Thank you to Fiffy2 from reddit for the help with this information.
Everything you need to know about the Festival of Lights in Pokémon Go
This year's Festival of Lights continues the Season of Adventures Abound's tradition of introducing new Gen 9 Pokémon, bringing Tadbulb and Bellibolt to Pokémon Go. If you want to how to evolve Tadbulb into Bellibolt, check out our how to get Tadbulb guide.
Alongside the release of these new Pokémon, the Festival of Lights has a variety of bonuses for you to enjoy. This includes a double hatch Stardust and Candy bonuses, as well as Incense lasting for a full hour. Though it should be noted that Daily Adventure Incense is not included in this bonus.
If you live in India then you'll also be able to complete a region-specific Collection Challenge and earn double catch Candy during this event.
All of the Festival of Lights bonuses run until the event ends on Sunday 12th November at 8pm (local time).
The Festival of Lights also sees the release of shiny Morelull and Shiinotic in Pokémon Go.
The following Pokémon will be appearing more frequently in the wild during the Festival of Lights:
- Pikachu
- Vulpix
- Ponyta
- Magnemite
- Voltorb
- Chinchou
- Mareep
- Slugma
- Electrike
- Litwick
- Morelull
- Tadbulb
Alongside the Pokémon listed above, you'll also have a higher chance of finding the Pokémon below if you use Incense during the Festival of Lights:
- Alolan Geodude
- Hisuian Voltorb
- Slugma
- Volbeat
- Illumise
- Blitzle
- Litwick
- Litleo
- Dedenne
- Morelull
- Tadbulb
Any 7km egg you earn from opening Gifts during the Festival of Lights will also have the following egg pool:
- Elekid
- Magby
- Dedenne
- Morelull
In keeping with the Festival of Lights, PokéStop Showcases for Litwick and Tadbulb will be running throughout this event.
Finally, you'll be able to purchase some new Festival-of-Lights-themed clothing from the in-game avatar shop.
Hope you enjoy this year’s Festival of Lights event in Pokémon Go!