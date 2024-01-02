Genshin Impact Xianyun materials, kit, and Constellations

Xianyun is a 5-Star Anemo character who will likely be added to Genshin Impact during version 4.4.

While Xianyun will likely be featured as a boosted 5-Star character on her Banner in version 4.4, she will eventually return to Genshin Impact at some point in the future when the Banner schedule cycles back to her.

If you want to prepare for if you do Wish for her successfully, we've listed reliable leaks of Xianyun's Ascension materials and Talent materials so you can level her up to her full potential right away. To understand how you might play her, we've also detailed what we know about Xianyun's kit and Constellations.

Keep in mind that this is leaked beta information, so Xianyun's materials and kit might change upon her official release.

On this page:

Genshin Impact Xianyun kit

Xianyun is a 5-Star Anemo character who uses a catalyst, and it seems like she can be used in multiple roles, including an attacker, healer, and plunging attack buffer.

Image credit: HoYoverse

Keeping in mind that this is leaked beta information from honeyhunterworld that could change upon her official release, here's a summary of Xianyun's kit in Genshin Impact:

Element : Anemo.

: Anemo. Rarity : 5-Star.

: 5-Star. Weapon : Catalyst.

: Catalyst. Normal Attack : Word of Wind and Flower.

: Word of Wind and Flower. Elemental Skill : White Clouds at Dawn.

: White Clouds at Dawn. Elemental Burst : Stars Gather at Dusk.

: Stars Gather at Dusk. Passive one : Galefeather Pursuit (After her Elemental Skill's Driftcloud Wave: Divine Awe hits, it generates a vortex in front of it that pulls nearby opponents and objects in).

: Galefeather Pursuit (After her Elemental Skill's Driftcloud Wave: Divine Awe hits, it generates a vortex in front of it that pulls nearby opponents and objects in). Passive two : Consider, the Adeptus in Her Realm (When the Starwicker created by Xianyun's Elemental Burst has Adeptal Assistance stacks, nearby active characters' plunging attack shockwave damage is increased by 170% of Xianyun's attack. The maximum damage increase that can be achieved this way is 8,500. Each plunging attack's shockwave damage instance can only apply this increased damage effect to a single enemy. Each character can trigger this effect once every 0.4 seconds).

: Consider, the Adeptus in Her Realm (When the Starwicker created by Xianyun's Elemental Burst has Adeptal Assistance stacks, nearby active characters' plunging attack shockwave damage is increased by 170% of Xianyun's attack. The maximum damage increase that can be achieved this way is 8,500. Each plunging attack's shockwave damage instance can only apply this increased damage effect to a single enemy. Each character can trigger this effect once every 0.4 seconds). Traversal bonus: Crane Form (Increases gliding speed by 15% for your active party member. Not stackable with passive talents that provide the exact same effects).

Xianyun Normal Attack - Word of Wind and Flower

Tapping the normal attack button makes Xianyun perform up to four hits that deal Anemo damage, but charging the normal attack instead consumes stamina to launch a Breeze Bolt in a straight line that deals Anemo damage to opponents along its path.

Plunging from the air harms all enemies on the way down, then deals AOE (area of effect) Anemo damage upon impact.

Xianyun Elemental Skill - White Clouds at Dawn

Xianyun enters the Cloud Transmogrification state and uses Skyladder once. In this state, she can use Skyladder up to two more times, and Xianyun doesn't take any fall damage. Additionally, when Xianyun uses a normal or plunging attack, she performs Driftcloud Wave instead, which transforms her into a Cloudbreeze Crane to perform a dive attack on nearby opponents, dealing AOE Anemo damage and ending the Cloud Transmogrification state. Damage dealt this way is considered plunging attack damage.

When Skyladder is activated, Xianyun temporarily ascends forward and into the air, dealing Anemo damage to enemies in her path. This can be used while in mid-air, but the leap distance increases when Skyladder is used on the ground. The same opponent can be damaged a maximum of once per Cloud Transmogrification state using a Skyladder.

Image credit: HoYoverse

The more times Skyladder is used during the Cloud Transmogrification state, the more damage the resulting Driftcloud Wave deals, and its AOE is also larger. After using three Skyladders (including the initial use from White Clouds at Dawn), Xianyun uses the mightiest Driftcloud Wave: Divine Awe. However, White Clouds at Dawn itself can only be used while on the ground.

If Skyladder is not used again after a short period, the Cloud Transmogrification state ends and enters a cooldown. If Driftcloud Wave was not used during a Cloud Transmogrification state, the cooldown of Cloud Transmogrification is decreased by three seconds.

Xianyun Elemental Burst - Stars Gather at Dusk

Xianyun creates a breeze that deals AOE Anemo damage and heals all nearby characters based on Xianyun's attack stat. It also summons a mechanism named Starwicker.

Starwicker continuously follows the active character to periodically heal all nearby characters, based on Xianyun's attack stat. Starwicker also starts with eight stacks of Adeptal Assistance, and while Adeptal Assistance is active, nearby active characters have their jump height increased. When the active character completes a plunging attack, Starwicker consumes one stack of Adeptal Assistance to deal AOE Anemo damage. Only one Starwicker can exist at once.

Genshin Impact Xianyun Talent materials

Lightless Eye of the Maelstrom. | Image credit: HoYoverse

To get the most out of using Xianyun, you will have to level her skills up by using Talent materials, which vary from character-to-character.

With the latest beta information sourced from honeyhunterworld, for Xianyun, it looks like you'll need to farm a lot of Scroll and Gold materials (if you don't already have them) to fully upgrade her capabilities.

As Xianyun has three Talents, you will have to spend three times the Talent materials listed below to fully upgrade all of her abilities, which we've also detailed below the table.

Here's what Xianyun Talent materials you need to improve one of her abilities:

Xianyun Talent level Xianyun Talent materials Mora cost Level 2 x3 Teachings of Gold, x6 Divining Scroll 12,500 Level 3 x2 Guide to Gold, x3 Sealed Scroll 17,500 Level 4 x4 Guide to Gold, x4 Sealed Scroll 25,000 Level 5 x6 Guide to Gold, x6 Sealed Scroll 30,000 Level 6 x9 Guide to Gold, x9 Sealed Scroll 37,500 Level 7 x4 Philosophies of Gold, x4 Forbidden Curse Scroll, x1 Lightless Eye of the Maelstrom 120,000 Level 8 x6 Philosophies of Gold, x6 Forbidden Curse Scroll, x1 Lightless Eye of the Maelstrom 260,000 Level 9 x12 Philosophies of Gold, x9 Forbidden Curse Scroll, x2 Lightless Eye of the Maelstrom 450,000 Level 10 x16 Philosophies of Gold, x12 Forbidden Curse Scroll, x2 Lightless Eye of the Maelstrom, x1 Crown of Insight 700,000

Here's what Talent Materials you'll need to fully upgrade one of Xianyun's skills:

x1 Crown of Insight

x3 Teachings of Gold

x6 Divining Scroll

x6 Lightless Eye of the Maelstrom

x21 Guide to Gold

x22 Sealed Scroll

x31 Forbidden Curse Scroll

x38 Philosophies of Gold

1,652,500 Mora

To upgrade all three of Xianyun's skills, here's all the Talent Materials you'll need:

x3 Crown of Insight

x9 Teachings of Gold

x18 Divining Scroll

x18 Lightless Eye of the Maelstrom

x63 Guide to Gold

x66 Sealed Scroll

x93 Forbidden Curse Scroll

x114 Philosophies of Gold

4,957,500 Mora

Remember, this is leaked beta information that could change upon Xianyun's official release.

Genshin Impact Xianyun Ascension materials

Clearwater Jade. | Image credit: HoYoverse

Just like Talents, you need to use Xianyun Ascension materials to upgrade her health, attack, defence, and critical hit effectiveness.

Based off the same honeyhunterworld beta leaks, it looks like you'll need to farm a lot of Clearwater Jade and Scroll materials for Xianyun (if you don't already have them) to fully upgrade her capabilities.

Unlike Talent materials, you only need to spend the below Ascension materials once to fully raise Xianyun to her highest character level. There is also Acquaint Fate rewarded for reaching certain Ascension levels. You can spend this Fate on the standard and beginner Banners to Wish for characters and weapons.

Here's what Xianyun Ascension materials and Mora you need to upgrade her for each Ascension level:

Xianyun Ascension level Xianyun Ascension materials Mora cost Ascension reward Level 20 x1 Vayuda Turquoise Sliver, x3 Clearwater Jade, x3 Divining Scroll 20,000 x1 Acquaint Fate Level 40 x3 Vayuda Turquoise Fragment, x2 Cloudseam Scale, x10 Clearwater Jade, x15 Divining Scroll 40,000 None Level 50 x6 Vayuda Turquoise Fragment, x4 Cloudseam Scale, x20 Clearwater Jade, x12 Sealed Scroll 60,000 x1 Acquaint Fate Level 60 x3 Vayuda Turquoise Chunk, x8 Cloudseam Scale, x30 Clearwater Jade, x18 Sealed Scroll 80,000 None Level 70 x6 Vayuda Turquoise Chunk, x12 Cloudseam Scale, x45 Clearwater Jade, x12 Forbidden Curse Scroll 100,000 x1 Acquaint Fate Level 80 x6 Vayuda Turquoise Gemstone, x20 Cloudseam Scale, x60 Clearwater Jade, x24 Forbidden Curse Scroll 120,000 None

In total, here's all the Ascension Materials you need for Xianyun in Genshin Impact:

x1 Vayuda Turquoise Sliver

x6 Vayuda Turquoise Gemstone

x9 Vayuda Turquoise Fragment

x9 Vayuda Turquoise Chunk

x18 Divining Scroll

x30 Sealed Scroll

x36 Forbidden Curse Scroll

x46 Cloudseam Scale

x168 Clearwater Jade

420,000 Mora

Once again, this is leaked beta information, so Xianyun's materials could change upon her official release.

Genshin Impact Xianyun Constellations

By getting duplicates of Xianyun from wishing on Banners, you will receive her Stella Fortuna. This material allows you to unlock Constellation levels, with each upgrade either improving an existing Talent or Passive ability.

Image credit: HoYoverse

With thanks to Project Amber for sourcing this leaked beta information, here are all of Xianyun's Constellations in Genshin Impact:

Purifying Wind (C1) : Xianyun's Elemental Skill gains one additional charge.

: Xianyun's Elemental Skill gains one additional charge. Aloof From the World (C2) : After using a Skyladder from her Elemental Skill, Xianyun's attack increases by 20% for 15 seconds. Additionally, the effects of the 'Consider, the Adeptus in Her Realm' passive talent are enhanced, so when the Starwicker created by her Elemental Burst has Adeptal Assistance stacks, nearby active characters' plunging attack shockwave damage is increased by 306% of Xianyun's attack. The maximum damage increase that can be achieved this way is 15,300. Each plunging attack shockwave damage instance can only apply this increased damage effect to a single enemy. Each character can trigger this effect once every 0.4 seconds.

: After using a Skyladder from her Elemental Skill, Xianyun's attack increases by 20% for 15 seconds. Additionally, the effects of the 'Consider, the Adeptus in Her Realm' passive talent are enhanced, so when the Starwicker created by her Elemental Burst has Adeptal Assistance stacks, nearby active characters' plunging attack shockwave damage is increased by 306% of Xianyun's attack. The maximum damage increase that can be achieved this way is 15,300. Each plunging attack shockwave damage instance can only apply this increased damage effect to a single enemy. Each character can trigger this effect once every 0.4 seconds. Creations of Star and Moon (C3) : Increases the level of Xianyun Elemental Burst by three, with a maximum upgrade level of 15.

: Increases the level of Xianyun Elemental Burst by three, with a maximum upgrade level of 15. Mystery Millet Gourmet (C4) : After using Skyladder 1/2/3 times during one of Xianyun's Elemental Skill Transmogrification states, when a Driftcloud Wave made during that instance hits an enemy, it heals all nearby party members for 50%/80%/150% of Xianyun's attack stat. This effect can be triggered once every five seconds.

: After using Skyladder 1/2/3 times during one of Xianyun's Elemental Skill Transmogrification states, when a Driftcloud Wave made during that instance hits an enemy, it heals all nearby party members for 50%/80%/150% of Xianyun's attack stat. This effect can be triggered once every five seconds. Astride Rose-Colored Clouds (C5) : Increases the Level of Xianyun's Elemental Skill by three, with a maximum upgrade level of 15.

: Increases the Level of Xianyun's Elemental Skill by three, with a maximum upgrade level of 15. Cloudkeeper's Spirit (C6): After Skyladder has been used 1/2/3 times in one Cloud Transmogrification state caused by her Elemental Skill, the resultant Driftcloud Wave's Crit Damage is increased by 15%/35%/70%. When Xianyun uses her Elemental Skill, if her Burst's Starwicker has Adeptal Assistance, one Adeptal Assistance stack is consumed and causes this use of of her Skill to not enter a cooldown, and when this instance of the Cloud Transmogrification state triggers Starwicker's attack with a Driftcloud Wave, no Adeptal Assistance is consumed. Additionally, when Driftcloud Wave: Divine Awe hits an opponent, Starwicker gains one Adeptal Assistance stack. This effect can be triggered once every eight seconds.

It can take a lot of time to farm for the materials needed to get Xianyun to her full potential, but she could be a worthy addition to your roster if you're in need of an Anemo attacker with healing capabilities and plunging damage enhancements.

Good luck levelling up Xianyun in Genshin Impact!