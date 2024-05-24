Genshin Impact 4.7 release date and 4.7 Banners and events

The Genshin Impact 4.7 Banner and event details have been officially announced for the latest patch, titled An Everlasting Dream Intertwined.

As always, there are two Banner phases and new time-limited events in the latest update, with Genshin Impact version 4.7 featuring two new 5-Star characters, a new 4-Star and two 5-Star Banner reruns.

Below, you can find out the 4.7 release date and time, who the returning characters are, and what the 4.7 Banners and events schedule is for the upcoming patch.

Be sure to also check out our Genshin Impact codes page to get free Primogems that can be used towards unlocking new characters and weapons.

Genshin Impact 4.7 release date and time

Genshin Impact 4.7 will release on Wednesday 5th June. It should follow the usual maintenance schedule for new updates, with 4.7 releasing at 4am (BST). Due to time zone differences, 4.7 releases in the United States on Tuesday 4th June at 8pm (PT).

For other time zones, the Genshin Impact 4.7 release date and time is:

East Coast US : Tuesday 4th June, 11pm (ET)

: Tuesday 4th June, 11pm (ET) Central US : Tuesday 4th June, 10pm (CT)

: Tuesday 4th June, 10pm (CT) West Coast US : Tuesday 4th June, 8pm (PT)

: Tuesday 4th June, 8pm (PT) Australia : Wednesday 5th June, 1pm (AET)

: Wednesday 5th June, 1pm (AET) Japan : Wednesday 5th June, 12pm (JST)

: Wednesday 5th June, 12pm (JST) Europe : Wednesday 5th June, 5am (CEST)

: Wednesday 5th June, 5am (CEST) UK: Wednesday 5th June, 4am (BST)

As this is only an approximate time for how long the servers are down, you might be able to play the 4.7 patch a little before or after the times above - although previous update estimates have been fairly accurate.

Image credit: HoYoverse

Genshin Impact 4.7 Banners

The version 4.7 Banners debut new 5-Stars Clorinde and Sigewinne, and new 4-Star Sethos.

Phase 1 of the 4.7 Banner schedule begins with new Electro 5-Star Clorinde, featured in her Illuminating Lightning Banner, and returning Dendro 5-Star Alhaitham featured in his Caution in Confidence Banner. New 4-Star Sethos also debuts as one of the boosted 4-Stars on both Clorinde and Alhaitham's Banners.

As usual, the 4.7 Phase 1 Banners run alongside each other, and should be available from Wednesday 5th June until Tuesday 25th June.

Image credit: HoYoverse

Then in Phase 2 of the 4.7 Banner schedule we have new Hydro 5-Star Sigewinne's Romaritime Meluserenity Banner and returning Hydro 5-Star Furina's Chanson of Many Waters Banner.

These Phase 2 Banners should run from Tuesday 25th June until Tuesday 16th July - the day before the expected release date of the big 5.0 Natlan update.

Image credit: HoYoverse

In summary, all of the new characters and returning 5-Star characters you can Wish on during 4.7 in Genshin Impact are:

Clorinde (Illuminating Lightning Banner - Phase 1) : New 5-Star Electro character who uses a sword.

: New 5-Star Electro character who uses a sword. Alhaitham (Caution in Confidence Banner - Phase 1) : Returning 5-Star Dendro character who uses a sword.

: Returning 5-Star Dendro character who uses a sword. Sigewinne (Romaritime Meluserenity Banner - Phase 2) : New 5-Star Hydro character who uses a bow.

: New 5-Star Hydro character who uses a bow. Furina (Chanson of Many Waters Banner - Phase 2): Returning 5-Star Hydro character who uses a sword.

There will also be two new weapons in the version 4.7 weapon Banners: the 5-Star Absolution sword in Phase 1, Clorinde's signature, and the 5-Star Silvershower Heartstrings bow in Phase 2, Sigewinne's signature.

Image credit: HoYoverse

To keep up to date with who the boosted 4-Star characters and weapons will be, and all other Banner changes, check out our regularly updated Banner schedule page.

Version 4.7 with Clorinde, Sigewinne, and Sethos is nearly here! For now, in Version 4.6 we have Wanderer and Baizhu running. You can also redeem new codes for Primogems, and check out our regularly updated tier list. You need luck from the Pity and 50/50 systems to Wish with Fate for characters on Banners, and you always need the right Adventure Rank for events. Elsewhere, we have tips and tricks for beginners.

Genshin Impact 4.7 events

The Genshin Impact 4.7 update includes:

New Archon Quest

Clorinde Story Quest.

Sigewinne Story Quest

Imaginarium Theater - New permanent combat mode for those at least Adventure Rank 35.

Maximum Resin increased to 200.

Maximum friends increased to 100.

Encounter Points now available from Adventure Rank 24.

Leyline Overflow event.

Genius Invokation TCG update.

Image credit: HoYoverse

In addition to this content, we're getting the usual four events during 4.7: Mutual Security Enhancing Simulation, Endless Forms Most Marshall, Spino Doubleblaster, and Record of Reflective Writing.

As usual, these limited-time events reward Primogems and character and weapon level-up materials, but the Mutual Security Enhancing Simulation also has a new 4-Star weapon on offer - the Cloudforged bow.

Image credit: HoYoverse

Hope you have fun during version 4.7!