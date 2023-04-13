Genshin Impact drum score puzzle solutions, how to perform according to the drum score

You need to perform according to the drum score in Genshin Impact as part of the 'Awakening Real Sound' section of the 'Khvarena of Good and Evil' World Quest.

The task might seem hard to begin with, but once you know what the leaf symbols stand for in your score notes, they become far easier to complete - but you still need to time the performance correctly.

To help you progress in the 'Awakening Real Sound' quest, we've detailed the drum score puzzle solution in Genshin Impact for each drum below, as well as an explainer on how to perform according to the drum score.

On this page:

How to perform according to the drum score in Genshin Impact

For each of the five elemental drums during the 'Awakening Real Sound' quest, you need to hit the drums in the correct sequence of attacks detailed in the Korybantes Score pages in your inventory.

The two most important things to keep in mind while solving the drum score puzzles are:

The leaves on the score pages represent what attack you need to do

You must only attack the drum when it flashes gold

Here's what attack you need to do for each drum symbol:

Full leaf - plunge attack

Half leaf - normal attack

Almost no leaf - don't attack

An example of how to perform a drum score.

Remember, these attacks (or non-attacks) must be performed in the correct order as represented in the Korybantes Score pages only when the drum flashes gold. If you don't perform the move at the right time, the challenge will fail.

Only hit the drum when it flashes gold like in this picture.

There's also no need to switch to a character of that drum's element. You can perform the attacks with a character of any element and it will still work.

If you would like some quick solutions, here's the exact scores you need to perform for each elemental drum:

Genshin Impact drum score puzzle solution for Cryo Vedana

The Drum score solution for the Cryo Vedana drum in Genshin Impact is:

Normal attack Don't attack Normal attack Plunge attack

Genshin Impact drum score puzzle solution for Dendro Rupa

The Drum score solution for the Dendro Rupa drum is:

Normal attack Normal attack Normal attack Plunge attack

Genshin Impact drum score puzzle solution for Hydro Samjna

The Drum score solution for the Hydro Samjna drum is:

Normal attack Plunge attack Don't attack Plunge attack

Genshin Impact drum score puzzle solution for Pyro Vijnana

The Drum score solution for the Pyro Vijnana drum is:

Normal attack Normal attack Normal attack Plunge attack

Genshin Impact drum score puzzle solution for Electro Sankhara

Lastly, the drum score solution for the Electro Sankhara drum in Genshin Impact is:

Normal attack Don't attack Normal attack Plunge attack

That's all the drum score puzzles solved! For more help in this area of Sumeru's desert, we've also got guides on Udumbara locations and how to use the power of Khvarena for different puzzles.