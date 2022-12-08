Genshin Impact Aeonblight Drake location and how to beat Aeonblight Drake boss

The Aeonblight Drake in Genshin Impact is a boss that drops useful resources, like the Perpetual Caliber material needed to Ascend certain characters.

The boss can be a little tricky to find if you haven't visited it before, so we've detailed the exact Aeonblight Drake location in Genshin Impact, and how to beat the Aeonblight Drake boss when you find it to claim your rewards.

If your fighting the boss for Ascension materials, make sure to check out our Scaramouche (Wanderer), and Nilou build pages to see what other resources you need to farm.

Aeonblight Drake location in Genshin Impact

The Aeonblight Drake in Genshin Impact is located under the eastern Devantaka Mountains in Sumeru. Devantaka Mountain is in the southeastern part of the forest area of Sumeru, near The Chasm.

The entrance to the Aeonblight Drake is near the red challenge totem in the middle of the eastern cliffside. So you should use the Teleport Waypoint to the north, then walk and glide along the cliff until you come across this red marker. The crumbling entrance to the Aeonblight Drake's lair is in the cliffside itself.

How to beat Aeonblight Drake boss in Genshin Impact

To beat the Aeonblight Drake boss easily in Genshin Impact, you should bring at least one archer in your team. They don't need to do a lot of damage, you're just going to need somebody who can fire at the glowing circles on the Aeonblight Drake when it flies. This will drop it back to the ground and destroy its Elemental Resistances.

Make sure you bring an archer and hit the yellow circles of the Drake when it flies.

We brought Fischl equipped with the 4-Star Rust bow, but Yoimiya, Ganyu, Tighnari, and Yelan are some of the best archers. They're not essential, but if you have them, it'll make defeating the Aeonblight Drake even easier.

The other important thing you should know to easily defeat the Aeonblight Drake boss is that it will gain a resistance to whatever Element you use the most. This Resistance takes some time to build up, however, and you'll smash it when using a bow to destroy its lights when it's flying.

If you want to be be carfeul, bring at least two party memebers of differing Elemental types who deliver decent DPS. We went in with a team of Beidou, Fischl, Nahida, and Zhongli, which worked well.

In short, to beat the Aeonblight Drake, use your best DPS and sub DPS to cause as much damage to it, then switch to an archer when it flies and shoot at the glowing circles. When it falls, its Elemental resistance will disappear, and you can use everything you have to cause as much damage to it as possible. Repeat this process until it's destroyed.

Aeonblight Drake reward drops in Genshin Impact

It costs 40 Original Resin to claim the rewards from the Aeonblight Drake boss.

Here's all the rewards you can get from defeating the Aeonblight Drake boss in Genshin Impact:

Character EXP

200 Adventure EXP

Companionship EXP

Mora

Shivada Jade Sliver / Fragment / Chunk / Gemstone

Varunda Lazurite Sliver / Fragment / Chunk / Gemstone

Perpetual Caliber

Berserker's Artifcat set pieces

The Exile Artifcat set pieces

Prayer to Springtime Tiara of Frost

Lucky Dog Artifcat set pieces

Gladiator's Finale Artifcat set pieces

Wanderer's Troup Artifcat set pieces

Good luck taking on the Aeonblight Drake!