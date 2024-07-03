Genshin Impact 4.8 livestream date and time, 4.8 Banner leaks

The Genshin Impact 4.8 livestream date and time has been announced and will provide the usual information on the upcoming Banner schedule and events.

Version 4.8 is expected to debut one new 5-Star amongst its Banners, with the livestream providing information on who this is, along with details on the usual new and returning events, and Banner rerun news. If following Genshin's usual trend, we might even hear about a big new summer event!

Below, we've covered the exact 4.8 livestream date and time in Genshin Impact, and also provided all of the information we know about 4.8 Banner leaks for the upcoming Banners.

Genshin Impact 4.8 livestream date and time in UK, BST, ET and PT

The Genshin Impact 4.8 livestream is on Friday, 5th July at 1.05pm (BST) / 8.05am (ET) on the official Genshin Impact Twitch channel and official Genshin Youtube channel.

In other timezones, the Genshin Impact 4.8 livestream date and time is:

West Coast US : Friday 5th July at 5.05am (PT)

: Friday 5th July at 5.05am (PT) Central US : Friday 5th July at 7.05am (CT)

: Friday 5th July at 7.05am (CT) East Coast US : Friday 5th July at 8.05am (ET)

: Friday 5th July at 8.05am (ET) Japan : Friday 5th July at 9.05pm (JST)

: Friday 5th July at 9.05pm (JST) Australia : Friday 5th July at 10.05pm (AET)

: Friday 5th July at 10.05pm (AET) UK : Friday 5th July at 1.05pm (BST)

: Friday 5th July at 1.05pm (BST) Europe: Friday 5th July at 2.05pm (CEST)

Image credit: HoYoverse

Genshin Impact 4.8 Banner leaks

We'll have to wait for the 4.8 livestream for official details on who the character event Banners will be, but there has been some leaks and official information that has provided details on the likely upcoming 4.8 Banners for Phase 1 and Phase 2.

With this is mind, thanks to leaks from Full Stop Chan relayed by hxg_diluc and dimbreath on X, it's likely that Navia and Nilou are the first 4.8 Banners in Genshin Impact. Navia is a Geo claymore-user, and Nilou is a Hydro sword-user

Left to right: Navia and Nilou. Image credit: HoYoverse

Thanks to official drip marketing on social media, it's also all but confirmed that Emilie will be the new 5-Star Banner debuting sometime in version 4.8, with the same leaks above pointing to her releasing in Phase 2 of 4.8, alongside a rerun of Yelan. Emilie uses the Dendro Element, but we don't officially know what weapon she wields yet, and Yelan is a Hydro archer.

Left to right: Emilie and Yelan. Image credit: HoYoverse

If the leaks turn out to be true, then here's what the 4.8 Banner schedule will be:

Navia - Phase 1

Nilou - Phase 1

Emilie - Phase 2

Yelan - Phase 2

As a reminder, none of this information is official, so we'll have to wait until the 4.8 livestream for solid details on who will be on the next Banners in Genshin Impact.