Where to acquire Deku's Smash in Fortnite

Acquire Deku's Smash is a new quest that's been added to Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 as part of the My Hero Academia tie-in.

Deku's Smash could really shake things up in Fortnite, given that it's a hugely powerful attack that blasts enemies and buildings to smithereens.

Here's where to get Deku's Smash in Fortnite, as well as some tips on how to use it.

How to acquire Deku's Smash in Fortnite

There are three ways to acquire Deku's Smash in Fortnite. The first, and easiest way, is to visit My Hero Academia Vending Machines (250 Bars) around the map. If you look at the quest in your log, you will be given three locations where they can be found. They are also found at additional locations on the map, and are just marked as weapons Vending Machines. You'll find some specific locations on the map below:

Another way of getting Deku's Smash in Fortnite is to pick up All-Might air drops. These work in the same way as other Supply Drops, and are marked on your map as they are dropping. The All-Might versions contain the Deku's Smash item. The symbol you're looking for is shown below:

Finally, you can pick up Deku's Smash from players you've killed that have it in their inventory. The item has three charges maximum, so you may have less if you get one in this way.

How to use Deku's Smash in Fortnite

To use Deku's Smash in Fortnite, select it in your inventory, and then hold the shoot button. You will hover in the air and charge it up for a few seconds. Aim the reticle at your enemy while you charge up, and the weapon will fire. Interestingly, if you are close to an enemy, you will launch forward and strike where they are. If you're aiming at a distant enemy, the weapon will fire as a sort of projectile which detonates upon impact. All objects wthin a small radius will be damaged, as will any enemies caught in the blast.

Note that you only have three charges to use when you pick up a Deku Smash. It does not recharge, nor can you carry more than one in your inventory. Swapping out to a fresh one is the only way to get more uses.

