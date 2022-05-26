Fortnite IO Outpost locations and where to emote on top of an IO Outpost

Emote on top of an IO Outpost is one of the last Season challenges released during Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2.

This challenge tasks you with visiting one of the ruined IO Outposts across the island - to shall we say - make a point about the current state of the IO in Fortnite.

Completing this challenge will reward you with 20k XP, which will help you collect those final rewards from this Season’s battle pass.