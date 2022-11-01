Get chrome-ified while driving is one of The Herald challenges you need to complete to unlock the Burning Ember Herald Skin in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4.

While you don't get XP for completing this challenge, you will receive the Chrome-Gratulations Emoticon as a reward, and progress one step closer towards unlocking the Burning Ember variant of The Herald skin.

We've detailed two easy methods on how to get chrome-ified while driving in Fortnite below, to help you unlock all of The Herald rewards as soon as possible.

Watch on YouTube Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 Cinematic Trailer

How to get chrome-ified while driving in Fortnite

There are two easy ways to get chrome-ified while driving in Fortnite:

Drive a vehicle into a chrome tornado

Use Chrome Splash on a vehicle while driving

The fastest way to get chrome-ified while driving if using the chrome tornado method is to land in an area that usually has a vehicle, which is also close to a tornado. For this reason, we recommend landing at the gas station southwest of Herald's Sanctum, as there's a chrome tornado you can drive into at Herald's Sanctum.

Land at the gas station, then make your way to the chrome tornado.

There are other chrome tornados that you can identify by the white swirl mark on the map, but they move location every match, whereas the chrome tornado at Herald's Sanctum currently doesn't move.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 is here and with it comes a new Battle Pass! This season has introduced EvoChrome weapons, Chrome Splash locations and the ability to phase through walls. There are also new vault locations and map changes. Darth Vader and Star War weapons, including Lightsabers make a return for Skywalker Week, and the Paradise quests are this season's storyline challenges, including destorying Chrome objects to collect Chrome anomalies. Make sure to check out how to unlock The Herald skin too! Meanwhile, learn how to get XP fast, earn the Victory Umbrella and Victory Crowns.

Alternatively, you can get chrome-ified while driving by getting some Chrome Splash and using it on the vehicle you're in by changing seats. You can change seats while driving a vehicle by clicking the right thumbstick if playing on consoles.

You can find Chrome Splash by destroying structures covered in the silver chrome substance, including trees, rocks, and walls. You'll know a place is covered in chrome if it's purple or silver on the map.

The areas you'll find the most Chrome structures at are:

Shiny Sound

Lustrous Lagoon

Herald's Sanctum

Shimmering Shrine

Cloudy Condos

Areas with lots of chrome structures in Fortnite.

It's also worth noting that if you're playing with a friend, you can get them to throw Chrome splash at the vehicle you're driving to get chrome-ified, instead of having to do it yourself.

If you would like to learn more about Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4, visit our guides on character locations, The Herald skin, how to get XP fast, and how to tune the TV as Bytes.