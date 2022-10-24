Where to destroy haunted household furniture in Fortnite

Working out how to destroy haunted household furniture is an objective during the Fortnite Fortnitemares event in 2022.

You're tasked with destroying seven pieces in total - a small number, though the difficulty is you aren't pointed towards their specific locations.

If you've played the objectives in the Fortnite Halloween event so far, chances are you're already visited where they will spawn - but we'll recommend one specific place where it's easiest to tick off this challenge.

Best Fortnite haunted household furniture location

Though haunted furniture can appear across multiple Fortnitemares-related destinations, the easiest location is Grim Gables, the named location in the northern half of the map.

If you land on the roof and proceed down, you should find a handful of haunted items on your travels. They should stick out against the rest - they will be glowing a light blue and floating from the floor.

When you enter a new room, check the edges to see for any haunted household furniture, destroy any with your melee weapon - it's best to save your ammo for the zombies that spawn as you explore! - then move on.

We found three to four items per visit, which means over the course of two or three matches landing straight at this location, you should find everything you need.

Once done, your reward for completing this challenge is the Everything's End backbling.

