All Oathbound Chest Locations in Fortnite

The Oathbound chest locations in Fortnite can be extremely tricky to track down. Partly because you can run past them in the chaos of battle, but also because some of them are hidden very well. They are not guaranteed to spawn in every location each match, so we've found all of the possible spawn points for you.

The Oathbound chests in Fortnite contain high-tier loot that can rapidly increase your chances of becoming the champion at the end of the match. You can grab purple and gold tier weapons, guardian shields, and much more.

As they can be hard to find, here are all of the Oathbound chest locations in Fortnite.

All Fortnite Faulty Splits and Slappy Shores Oathbound Chest Locations

We've marked all of the Oathbound chest spawn locations that you can find in Slappy Shores and Faulty Splits on the map below:

Faulty Splits and Slappy Shores chests are fairly close together.

There are a total of 10 chests for you to find in this area.

Faulty Splits - Chest 1

The first chest in this area can be found in the Stone Tower on the isolated Island to the south of Faulty Splits.

Head into the Tower and keep going up, the chest is in the last room before you head out onto the roof.

Faulty Splits - Chest 2

The next chest in this area is directly north of the first chest in a set of barn-like buildings. The chest can be found in the the largest building on the top floor.

Faulty Splits - Chest 3

The next chest can be found at the top of the wooden Watchtower on the edge of the cliff to the East of the isolated Island that's south of Faulty Splits.

Faulty Splits - Chest 4

The fourth chest in this area is again, on the edge of a cliff in a tall Watchtower building. This Watchtower can be found on the map above in the circle that is furthest to the East.

Follow the steps up and the chest is in the top of the Watchtower.

Faulty Splits - Chest 5

The fifth chest in Faulty Splits can be tricky to find. It's in a house south of the Faulty Splits text marker on the map. The house itself has a small fenced off area where Corn is growing and a small chest sits within the corn.

Once you find the house, head into it and go up to the second floor. There will be a room on the right as you head up the stairs but you need to stop before entering it. Instead, look up and you should see a low wooden ceiling. Smash the ceiling and the chest will either come down with it, or you will need to climb up to the ledge above the adjacent room to get it.

The storm caught us again, but it was worth it.

Faulty Splits - Chest 6

In Faulty Splits, there is a small island that has a Tower on it. Head into this Tower and keep heading up until you reach the final room at the top. The sixth chest will be in here.

Faulty Splits - Chest 7

This chest can be found in the building on the slanted hill just north west of the Tower on the Faulty Splits Island. The building is also slightly north east of the cluster of houses where you’ll find chest eight and nine.

When you’re in the building, head upstairs to the top room and the chest will be waiting for you.

Faulty Splits - Chest 8

This chest can be found in the large house that is next to the rock with the zipwire on it in near the text marker for Faulty Splits.

When you find it, head into the house and keep going up until you reach the Attic room, to find chest number eight!

Faulty Splits - Chest 9

The ninth chest can be found on the top floor of the large building to the left of the one you found the eight chest in.

Splappy Shores - Chest 10

The next oathbound chest in this area can be found in the stone Tower near the River in Slappy Shores. Keep following the stairs up in the Tower and the chest will be located by the door in the last room at the top.

All Fortnite Shattered Slabs and Anvil Square Oathbound Chest Locations

We've marked all of the Oathbound chest spawn locations you can find in Shattered Slabs and Anvil Square on the map below:

There are a total of 12 chests for you to find in these areas.

Shattered Slabs - Chest One

The first chest can be found in the Watchtower south of the River splitting Shattered Slabs and The Citadel.

The Watchtower is on a cliff near the Coast by the River. Once you find it, climb the stairs to the top level and the chest will be there

Shattered Slabs - Chest 2

This chest is outside a barn-like building by small body of water. It will be in a slightly lowered area almost directly south of the Watchtower that had the first chest in it.

Shattered Slabs - Chest 3

The third chest in this area is directly south of chest 1 and 2. It's in a Stone Tower that is on the Coast on a slightly raised area.

When you find the Stone Tower, head to the room on the middle floor and the chest will be in there.

Shattered Slabs - Chest 4

Chest number four can be found near the Weapon Station by the dock directly south of where you found the previous chest. You can actually see this area from the Tower.

When you find the Weapon Station by the dock area, look to the right to the wall that is slightly set back and the chest will be there.

Shattered Slabs - Chest 5

The next chest is directly south of the previous one in a Watchtower sitting on a slightly raised area on the cliff by the Coast.

When you find the Watchtower, climb the steps to the top and the chest will be there.

Shattered Slabs - Chest 6

This chest is quite exposed compared to the others in the area, so it's more of a risky one to go after.

Directly south of The Citadel and the River that splits that area from Shattered Slabs, the chest can be found on the Shattered Slabs side. It's almost directly east of the first chest you find.

This chest will be on the side of the road by a cart.

Shattered Slabs - Chest 7

The seventh chest in the area can be found in the building that is circled on the map above. It's directly north of the Shattered Slabs text marker on the map.

When you find the building, simply head inside and you should see the chest.

Shattered Slabs - Chest 8

Chest number eight is directly south of the text marker for Shattered Slabs in a slightly smaller building than number seven.

Again, when you find the building you need to head inside and you should see the chest.

We were too preoccupied looking for the chest and got caught.

Shattered Slabs - Chest 9

The ninth chest is another one that is quite exposed. It can be found to the north east of the eight chest, and it's in a slightly lowered area.

The lowered area has a body of water and some sunken items in it such as a bed. There are a few rocks surrounding the body of water and the chest is tucked behind the rock near the sunken bed.

Again, we were too busy looking for the chest and the storm caught us.

Anvil Square - Chest 10

Chest 10 is to the south of the Anvil Square text marker and north east of chest nine in a Stone Tower.

When you are in the Tower, follow stairs up to final room before the roof and the chest is in there.

Anvil Square - Chest 11

This chest is slightly trickier, it's in a castle-like turret in Anvil Square.

On the map above, it's located within the circle just above the text marker for Anvil Square. When you find the building, follow the stairs up to middle floor and the chest will be tucked away in a room behind a small bookcase.

Anvil Square - Chest 12

The Twelfth chest in this area is actually hidden in a building. The building can be found slightly north east of the Anvil Square text marker on the map and left of a cluster of trees separating the Square from Brutal Bastion.

When you get into the building, head upstairs and into the room to the right. Walk to the right side of this room and smash down the wall. The chest should be behind this wall.

All Fortnite Brutal Bastion Oathbound Chest Locations

We've marked all of the Oathbound Chest spawn locations that you can find in Brutal Bastion on the map below:

There are only three places Oathbound chests will spawn in Brutal Bastion.

Brutal Bastion - Chest One

The first chest in Brutal Bastion can be found in a small building north of Anvil Square on the Border of the Bastion. In fact, this cluster of buildings is where you can find all of the Oathbound Chests in this area.

The small building is the one closest to the edge of the Bastion on the map above. When you find the building, enter it and head upstairs. The chest will be on the upper floor.

Brutal Bastion - Chest 2

The second chest in this area can be found in the small wooden Watchtower directly North of the building you found the first chest in. The Watchtower itself will be half-swallowed by snow so you don't need to climb too far to reach the top.

The chest itself will be sitting on the platform at the top of the Watchtower.

Brutal Bastion - Chest 3

The third chest in Brutal Bastion is in the large building directly east of the location of the first chest. It's also the building that doesn't have a door as it has been buried in snow.

To get inside, you'll need to break a wall down using your harvesting tool. Once you are inside, head up to the upper floor and the chest will be there.

All Fortnite The Citadel Oathbound Chest locations

We've marked all of the Oathbound Chest spawn locations that you can find in The Citadel on the map below:

There are a total of 11 Oathbound chests that can be found in The Citadel area.

The Citadel - Chest 1

The first chest in this area can be found under second to last set of steps leading up to The Citadel from the southern bridge entrance. Near the top of the stairs, there is a hidden room underneath the steps and the chest here

The Citadel - Chest 2

The next chest can be found in the central room of The Citadel. Head inside until you reach the main room that has a long dining table in it and a large stone statue near a window.

If the chest has spawned, it will be sitting behind the legs of this statue.

The Citadel - Chest 3

The third chest in this area can be found in a building to the east of The Citadel. It's directly east of The Citadel and north of the Anvil Square text marker on the map.

When you find the building, head inside and up to the upper floor. The chest should be here.

The Citadel - Chest 4

The easiest way to get this one is to parachute down in front of the north section of The Citadel and face the Citadel as you do so. As you come down, in the tower above the waterfall, you should see the chest in the window.

Alternatively, head to the northern part of the citadel via the roof and look for the weapon vending machine. Head in through the doors behind the vending machine and down the stairs until you find the chest.

The Citadel - Chest 5

The fifth chest in this area is in a stone Tower south west of The Citadel. It's West of the body of water that has a small land mass on it south west of The Citadel.

When you find the Tower, head inside it and go to the top floor. The chest will be here.

The Citadel - Chest 6

Directly west of The Citadel, there is a bridge that leads to a section of the map that sticks out. Just before this bridge, there is a trailer and the chest should be sitting on this trailer.

The Citadel - Chest 7

The next chest is directly west of The Citadel and it's west of the area where you can found chest number Six. On the piece of the map that sticks out (we have circled it on the map at the start of the section), is a building that is mostly wooden scaffholding.

Climb the scaffholding steps until you reach the very top of the structure, the chest should be up here.

The Citadel - Chest 8

There is a small dock area on the map, north of where you found the previous chest and north west of The Citadel. At this dock, there is a truck and a tanker. Next to the tanker is a small hut.

Head into the hut and look up. The chest will be on a ledge above you. Smash the shelf to get it down, or jump up there to open it. Either way, you get the loot.

The Citadel - Chest 9

This chest is hidden in an underground area on the northern Tip of the Island that The Citadel sits on. At the northern Tip, you should find a Stone Tower with wooden scaffolding up the side.

Head into the tower and then go downstairs to the basement level. Once you are in the basement, turn left after getting off the stairs and the chest should be tucked around the corner here.

The Citadel - Chest 10

Slightly north east of where you found chest nine, across the water is another stone building. Enter the base of the building and the chest should be here almost as soon as you walk in.

The Citadel - Chest 11

The next chest is north west of The Citadel, close to the border of Brutal Bastion and the snowy section of the map. It's also the circle that is furthest east on our map at the start of this section.

Head to this location and there will be a small barn-like garage building that often contains one or two bikes. Head into the barn building and, at the northern end of it, look up. There should be an upper level here.

You can either climb up to the upper level or smash it to get your Oathbound chest.

All Fortnite Breakwater Bay Oathbound Chest Locations

We've marked all of the Oathbound Chest spawn locations that you can find in Breakwater Bay on the map below:

There are six Oathbound chests in Breakwater Bay, and they're all fairly close together.

Breakwater Bay - Chest One

The first Oathbound chest in Breakwater Bay can be found on top of a scaffholding structure on the northernmost tip of this area. Top of scaffolding structure, if you dive in over the area it’s easy to land there. If not, simply make your way up using stairs.

If you dive in over Breakwater Bay, it's easy to land on the top of this structure to get the chest. If not, simply climb all of the stairs of this structure until you reach the very top. Be careful, falling off of here hurts.

Breakwater Bay - Chest 2

The next chest is east of where you found the first chest, and it's in a building that's facing that water that also half open. There's a hidden upper level to this building, so when you walk in look up and you should see it.

You can climb up to the hidden area or smash the ceiling to make the chest come to you.

Breakwater Bay - Chest 3

The third chest can bne found directly north of the Breakwater Bay text marker on the map. This is a dock area filled with buildings and a long pier. You need to head to the long pier.

Next to the building on the long pier is a set of crates. The chest, if spawned, will be on these crates.

Breakwater Bay - Chest 4

Thee next chest is in a building slightly north east of the Breakwater Bay text marker on the map. It's also next to a road and south of the first and second chests for this area.

When you find the building, head inside and up to the upper floor. The chest should be here.

Breakwater Bay - Chest 5

This chest takes a bit of exploring and demolishing to find. Near the Breakwater Bay text marker on the map are a set of two stone bridges. Head to the bigger bridge (the northern one on the map) and stand underneath it.

You should see that the floor is wood. Use your harvesting tool to break the floor open. If you smash the box by accident, don't worry as you can still get the rewards. If you don't smash it, climb up into the area under the bridge and the chest will be here.

Breakwater Bay - Chest 6

The next and last chest in Breakwater Bay can be found in a building east of the Breakwater Bay text marker on the map. On our map at the start of this section, it is the circled building closest to the border with the snowy section of the map.

The chest isn't inside the building, it's hidden out the back against the stone wall near the border with the snowy area.

Now that you know all of their possible spawn locations, you can begin hunting for the very best loot!