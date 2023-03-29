Resident Evil 4 Pest Control, More Pest Control, and Even More Pest Control rat locations

You have to find rats to complete the Pest Control, More Pest Control, and Even More Pest Control Requests in Resident Evil 4.

Completing Requests reward Spinels, which can be spent at the Merchant in exchange for guns, treasures, weapon attachments, and more! So, it's a good idea to complete all the Requests you can.

Some rats are harder to find than others, so we've detailed every rat location for all Pest Control Requests in Resident Evil 4 below, including where to find the rats in the Abandoned Factory, Grand Hall, and Waste Disposal areas.

Please note that this is a guide for the remake of Resident Evil 4 so the locations don't apply to the original version.

Resident Evil 4 Pest Control rat locations

Area: Abandoned Factory.

Reward: Spinel x3.

The very first 'Pest Control' Request is picked up beside the Merchant outside the Abandoned Factory you first come to during Chapter 2.

Resident Evil 4 Pest Control rat location 1

Located at the turning of the hallway with the oil spills on the ground, where you can jump over the wall in the middle.

Resident Evil 4 Pest Control rat location 2

Found beside the windows in the middle of the Abandoned Factory, near a bear trap and the door you roll under to get your gear back.

Resident Evil 4 Pest Control rat location 3

This last rat is in the same room as the second rat location, but this one is running around near the furnaces.

Resident Evil 4 More Pest Control rat locations

Area: Grand Hall to Library.

Reward: Spinel x3.

The 'More Pest Control' Request is picked up in the Grand Hall next to the door that leads to the Dining Hall.

Resident Evil 4 More Pest Control rat location 1

The first 'More Pest Control' rat in Resident Evil 4 is running around the entrance to the Dining Hall.

Resident Evil 4 More Pest Control rat location 2

The next rat is located in the corridor that connects the Armory and the Grand Hall, where you get the Cubic Device after acquiring the Lion Head key item.

Resident Evil 4 More Pest Control rat location 3

You have to wait until Chapter 10 to get the last 'More Pest Control' rat. It's in the corridor with the mounted animal heads that leads to the Libray and clock puzzle you had to solve as Ashley.

Resident Evil 4 Even More Pest Control rat locations

Area: Waste Disposal.

Reward: Spinel x3.

The last rat Request, 'Even More Pest Control', is picked up across from the Merchant in Waste Disposal, after solving the calibration puzzle.

Resident Evil 4 Even More Pest Control rat location 1

The first 'Even More Pest Control' rat is located across the bridge that Ashley raises for you, to the right.

Resident Evil 4 Even More Pest Control rat location 2

The second rat is running around near the mound of bin bags, where the Regenerator came from previously.

Resident Evil 4 Even More Pest Control rat location 3

This rat is right next to the previous one, running along the northern edge of the platform.

Resident Evil 4 Even More Pest Control rat location 4

The last 'Even More Pest Control' rat in Resident Evil 4 is located near the entrance to Waste Disposal, to the right of the calibration puzzle.

Congratulations, you've now found every rat in the Resident Evil 4 remake! We're sure Ashley didn't mind Leon spending all that time hunting rats instead of rescuing her.

