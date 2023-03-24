Resident Evil 4 keycard locations, how to get Level 3 Keycard

You have to find the Level 3 Keycard in Resident Evil 4 to open the door to Ashley's cell in Chapter 13.

Before you can get the Level 3 Keycard, however, you first need to get the Level 1 Keycard, then upgrade it to Level 2. Plus, there's terrifying Regenerators roaming the halls, which makes the task a lot more stressful.

To help you rescue Ashley and get out of this creepy lab, we've detailed every keycard location in Resident Evil 4 below, including how to get the Level 3 Keycard.

Please note that this is a guide for the remake of Resident Evil 4 so the solution or puzzle might not be the same in the original version.

How to get Level 1 Keycard in Resident Evil 4

The Level 1 Keycard is needed to access the Freezer, and to get it you first need to transfer power to the Dissection side of the area by using the Power Control Lever in the southeastern corner.

Walk up to Dissection and then complete the calibration puzzle to restore power to the door. You can then go inside to pick up the Level 1 Keycard at the back and read some files on Regenerators (now properly translated as 'Regeneradors').

Just beware that your first Regenerator encounter will activate as soon as you pick up the keycard. We suggest running from the monster until you get the Biosensor Scope.

How to get Level 2 Keycard in Resident Evil 4

Now that you have the Level 1 Keycard, you can upgrade it to Level 2. To start this process, go back to the Power Control Lever in the southeastern corner and switch the power back to the Freezer side of the area.

You can now use your Level 1 Keycard to open the Freezer door.

Go to the Overwrite Terminal at the back of the Freezer and insert your keycard to get the Level 2 Keycard. Another Regenerator will appear when you do this, and we suggest running from it until the card is ready at the terminal instead of trying to fight it.

You can also solve the Freezer calibration puzzle without fear of the Regenerator hurting you if want to get the LE 5 submachine gun.

How to get Level 3 Keycard in Resident Evil 4

This is the trickiest keycard to get, as there's a few more steps involved.

Take your Level 2 Keycard to the locked door in the southern area to gain access to the corridor that leads to the Incubation Lab.

The Regenerators shouldn't follow you past the second door, but there are normal enemies waiting for you at the bottom of the stairs and in the lab itself.

Once you've dealt with the enemies and looted the area for resources, go to the back of the lab - ignoring the Overwrite Terminal for now - and pick up the Biosensor Scope.

To get the Level 3 Keycard in Resident Evil 4 you need to use the Biosensor scope to check inside the Regenerators in the Incubation Lab tubes for the wrench needed to open the case on the Overwrite Terminal. Our wrench was in the Regenerator in the northwestern corner of the room.

To get the wrench tool out of the Regenerator, you have to kill it by destroying all of the parasites inside of its body, which you can see by using the Biosensor Scope.

Once it's dead, the wrench will drop as loot and you can use it on the Overwrite Terminal to finally get the Level 3 Keycard - but be careful after inserting the keycard, as it takes a while to process, and the room will swarm with enemies.

Run around the lab in circles while you wait for the card, then pick up the Level 3 Keycard when it's done and take it to the lab's southwestern exit, back to Facility 1 Storage where you can finally free Ashley.

