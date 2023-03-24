Resident Evil 4 two giants boss strategy, how to beat the two giants at the Blast Furnace

The two giants at the Blast Furnace are the dual bosses during Chapter 11 in the Resident Evil 4 remake.

You'll want to bring the ideal guns and use the best strategy to conserve your health and ammo for taking on the two giants in Resident Evil 4 - especially on Hardcore and Professional difficulties.

To help you progress through Chapter 11, we've detailed the best strategy for how beat the two giants at the Blast Furnace below, including an easy method to get rid of them to save ammo.

Please note that this is a guide for the remake of Resident Evil 4 so the exact boss strategy might not be the same in the original version.

How to beat the two giants at the Blast Furnace in Resident Evil 4

Here's our strategy for beating the two giants at the Blast Furnace:

Preparing for the two giants fight

While there is an easy method to defeating the two giants, it's best to prepare for if the fight doesn't go your way.

Just like the battle with El Gigante at the Quarry, we recommend you bring the TMP, but if you have the CQBR Assault Rifle unlocked and enough Rifle ammo, it's a far better option! You get the best of both the bolt-action Rifle and the TMP, but its downside is the lack of ammo available, so make the shots count if you don't have to resources to make more. Grenades are also great for some quick damage.

If you happen to have fish, eggs, or vipers to spare in your inventory, then you should also make sure you have Charms equipped that increase your healing from these sources. Charms are randomised rewards from the shooting range, however, so you might not have any healing ones before the two giants fight.

If you don't have these items or Charms, then we recommend buying a First Aid Spray from the Merchant if you can afford it. The Merchant refreshes his First Aid Spray stock pretty regularly throughout the game, so if you have room (and don't mind spending the money), it's always good to have extra healing going into a boss fight.

Phase 1 - fighting the unarmoured giant strategy

As with most bosses, the first thing you'll want to do is go around the Blast Furnace area and smash all the boxes and barrels for ammo, health items, and crafting resources. Their contents are randomised, so you'll get different items if you die and try the fight again.

Leave the armoured giant for Luis to shoot at for now. He does a good job acting as a distraction while you take on the giant with no armour.

You can either use the same method you fought El Gigante with, which is damaging the giant until a parasite comes out of its back, then press the knife prompt near it to slash at the parasite (or unload all your powerful shots at the parasite while the giant is down).

Grenades can help down the giant sooner, but we managed to damage the unarmoured giant enough by getting headshots with our Red9 handgun on Standard difficulty.

Alternatively, you can attack the unarmoured giant until its parasite pops out, then damage the parasite while the unarmoured giant is on, or partially on, the grate in the middle. When the giant is downed, you should then run to the switch and hold the button to drop the giant into the lava.

Phase 2 - fighting the armoured giant strategy

Once the unarmoured giant is dead, it's time to shift your focus to the armoured boss.

The trick to beating the armoured giant at the Blast Furnace is similar to the lava trick mentioned above.

You have to run around and get some shots in its unarmoured parts until Luis runs off. He'll return soon with some dynamite and attach it to the giant's back, when you can shoot the dynamite to down the giant and expose its parasite.

We recommend you shoot the dynamite on the giant's back around the circular grate in the middle of the room, so when it falls, you can run to the switch and use it to open the grate and kill the giant by dropping it into the lava below.

If you don't want to do it this way, you can attack the parasite on the armoured giant's back with your most powerful weapons instead when it's downed after shooting the dynamite. This way, you get a treasure for defeating it.

Fighting the two giants on Hardcore or Professional strategy

Everything we recommended above for taking on the two giants on Standard difficulty applies to fighting them on Hardcore and Professional, except for a few additions:

Make sure you create a manual save right before the fight if you're playing on Professional, as there is no autosave.

If you can't get a good angle on the parasites, shoot the giants in the face.

Grenades are a bigger help with downing the unarmoured giant.

The giants are a lot more aggressive, and get up quicker when downed - so stay close when you see one going down to knife it, or bring out a long ranged weapon to shoot at the parasite if you're too far away (if not using the lava trick).

Good luck taking on the two giants at the Blast Furnace!

