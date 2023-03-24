Resident Evil 4 Dining Hall bell puzzle solution, how to get Serpent Head

You have to solve the Dining Hall bell puzzle in Resident Evil 4 to get the Serpent Head for the statue in the Grand Hall during Chapter 9.

To solve the bell puzzle, Leon and Ashley need to sit on the correct seats and ring the bells in front of them, which then lowers the bars on a cage containing the golden snake head.

To help you on your journey through the castle, we've detailed the Dining Hall bell puzzle solution to get the Serpent Head in Resident Evil 4 below.

Please note that this is a guide for the remake of Resident Evil 4 so the solution or puzzle might not be the same in the original version.

How to solve Dining Hall bell puzzle in Resident Evil 4

It might seem a bit randomised at first, but the solution to the Dining Hall puzzle is actually in the room itself.

Instead of finding a file or item locations like other puzzles, to solve the Dining Hall bell puzzle, you have to look at the portraits of the man and woman at the back of the room. Leon needs to sit on the chair with the same table contents of the man, and Ashley needs to sit in the chair with the same table contents as the woman.

The cutlery, food, glass, and napkin placements need to match-up with the portraits exactly.

When you're sure you're sitting at the right places, ring Leon's bell and Ashley will ring hers, then the Serpent's Head key item will be free to take.

We've got the exact chairs you need to sit on detailed below if you want to quickly move on from this room.

Resident Evil 4 Dining Hall bell puzzle solution

Please note: the puzzle solution below is only confirmed for Assisted and Standard difficulties, as we haven't been able to check the solution on Hardcore and Professional. However, it should follow the same logic if there is a difference in the exact solution.

The exact solution to the Dining Hall Bell puzzle in Resident Evil 4 is:

Ashley - Sit on the top-right chair of the table closest to the door.

- Sit on the top-right chair of the table closest to the door. Leon - Sit on the top-left chair of the table closest to the back of the room.

Ashley's table contents need to be made up of:

x2 knifes.

x1 fork.

x1 spoon.

Napkin in the middle of the plate.

Glass with no bottle beside it.

No bread roll.

Leon's table contents need to be made up of:

x3 knifes.

x2 forks.

x1 spoon.

Napkin in the middle of the plate.

Glass with dark bottle beside it.

A bread roll on a small plate.

Once Ashley and Leon are sat at the correct positions, ring the bells to open the cage containing the Serpent's Head Key item.

