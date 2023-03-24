You have to solve the church dial puzzle in Resident Evil 4 to open the gate in your search for Ashley at the end of Chapter 4.

The puzzle might seem like a mess at first, but there's actually an easy way to solve it quickly.

To help finish Chapter 4 quickly, we've detailed the church dial puzzle solution below, including the Blue Dial location in Resident Evil 4.

Please note that this is a guide for the remake of Resident Evil 4 so the solution or puzzle might not be the same in the original version.

For more help, you can visit our Resident Evil 4 walkthrough.

Resident Evil 4 Blue Dial location

To get started with the puzzle in the church, you have to find the Blue Dial first. Thankfully, the church is tiny, so it won't take long to find.

The Blue Dial is located in a cupboard on the right-hand side of the church, near some barrels you can smash.

Resident Evil 4 church dial puzzle solution

To start the church puzzle, press the switch to the left of the altar, then insert the Blue Dial beside the red and green dials that just appeared.

You can now rotate each colour of the Las Plagas picture by selecting the corresponding dial. Your goal is to rotate these different colours like their own separate jigsaw pieces and fit them around the Las Plagas symbol.

The best way to solve the church dial puzzle is to look at the middle when rotating each dial. It's far easier to see where a colour slots beside the Las Plagas symbol this way.

Keep an eye on this section of the puzzle when turning the dials.

Keep rotating a colour until you see it fits in perfectly with the symbol, then move onto the next dial.

Here's a picture of the exact puzzle solution to the church dial puzzle:

Whe you solve the church puzzle, the gate to the next floor will now open and you can continue your search for Ashley.

If you'd like more help with the Resident Evil 4 remake, you can visit our walkthrough for more puzzle solutions, boss guides, and Request help.