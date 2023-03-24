Resident Evil 4 Wall with Four Slots puzzle solution in Bindery, Lithographic Stone locations

You have to solve the Wall With Four Slots puzzle in Resident Evil 4 to open the trick door in the Bindery and resume your search for Ashley during Chapter 8.

To solve the puzzle, however, you first need to find three Lithographic Stones, which are located in the same room.

To help you get back to searching for Ashley, we've detailed how to solve the Wall With Four Slots puzzle in Resident Evil 4, including the three Lithographic Stone locations.

Please note that this is a guide for the remake of Resident Evil 4 so the solution or puzzle might not be the same in the original version.

On this page:

Resident Evil 4 Remake Review - SPOILER FREE RESIDENT EVIL 4 REVIEW.

For more help, you can visit our Resident Evil 4 walkthrough.

Resident Evil 4 Lithographic Stone locations

Before you can solve the trick door puzzle, you'll have to find three more Lithographic Stones, as Stone A is already in the Wall With Four Slots.

Lithographic Stone B location

Stone B is right beside the Wall With Four Slots, to the left, on a bookcase.

Lithographic Stone D location

Stone D is in a glass cabinet in the southwestern corner of the Bindery. You have to use your knife to smash the glass and pick it up.

Lithographic Stone C location

Stone C is on top of a pile of books near the southeastern wall of the Bindery.

Once you have all of the Lithographic Stones, head back to the trick wall near the window to start the puzzle.

Our Resident Evil 4 walkthrough can help you through the village with guides on the Large and Small Cave Shrine puzzle solutions, the Church dial puzzle, and Del Lago, El Gigante, and Méndez bosses. When you reach the castle, you have to tackle the Treasury sword, Wall With Four Slots, Dining Hall bell, and Grandfather Clock correct time puzzles, along with the Dungeon Garrador, two giants, and Ramón Salazar bosses. The island is up next, and there's still brain teasers with callibration puzzles, keycard locations, and a hidden wrench, along with final bosses Krauser and Sadler.

Resident Evil 4 Wall with Four Slots puzzle solution in Bindery

Please note: the puzzle solution below is only confirmed for Assisted and Standard difficulties, as we haven't been able to check the solution on Hardcore and Professional. However, it should follow the same logic if there is a difference in the exact solution.

To solve the Wall With Four Slots puzzle, you have to match the symbols on the Lithographic Stones with the exact symbols displayed on the trick door. So the right picture, colour, and what shape the outline is.

Two of the symbols on the Wall With Four Slots only have the correct colour and shape, however, not the picture, so you have to work out what it is with a process of elimination.

One important thing to keep in mind is that you can rotate each Lithographic Stone to reveal another symbol. If you can't seem to match-up with the symbols on the trick door, this is probably why.

Here's the exact solution to the Wall With Four Slots puzzle in Resident Evil 4:

Top - Red shield with a square border (Lithographic Stone D)

- Red shield with a square border (Lithographic Stone D) Right - Blue chest armor with a square border (Lithographic Stone A)

- Blue chest armor with a square border (Lithographic Stone A) Bottom - Blue sword with a hexagon border (Lithographic Stone C)

- Blue sword with a hexagon border (Lithographic Stone C) Left - Red helmet with square border (Lithographic Stone B)

Here's a picture of the solution if you prefer to see it:

Remember, if you don't have the symbols we mentioned above, you should turn each stone to reveal another symbol, and you'll find all the right ones.

If you'd like more help with the Resident Evil 4 remake, you can visit our walkthrough for more puzzle solutions, boss guides, and Request help.