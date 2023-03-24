Resident Evil 4 Treasury puzzle solution, how to solve sword puzzle

You have to solve the Treasury sword puzzle in Resident Evil 4 to open a gate and make your way deeper into the castle during Chapter 7.

To solve the sword puzzle, however, you first need to get the last sword, which is located in the same room.

To help you in your journey through the castle, we've detailed the complete Treasury puzzle solution below, which includes how to get the last sword, and the correct placement for the sword puzzle in Resident Evil 4.

Please note that this is a guide for the remake of Resident Evil 4 so the solution or puzzle might not be the same in the original version.

How to get the last sword for Treasury puzzle in Resident Evil 4

There are four swords you need to slot into the correct plaques of various scenes featuring a knight in the Treasury. However, you can't solve the sword puzzle in the Treasury until you get the last one, the Bloodied Sword.

To get the Bloodied Sword, you need to light-up the correct symbols by pulling the chain or shooting the symbols. The required symbols are displayed on the gate itself.

The correct symbols to open the gate are:

Stag

Snake

Bird

The stag symbol is actually outside the gate, so you can pull the chain under it to activate its flame.

The snake symbol is in the back, to the right inside the locked gate. You need to shoot it to activate the flame.

Lastly, the bird symbol is at the front, to the right inside the locked gate. You also have to shoot it to turn the flame on.

Once you activate the correct three symbols, the gate will open and you can pick up the Bloodied Sword from the statue in the middle of the room.

Resident Evil 4 sword puzzle solution in Treasury

Now that you have all four, it's time to solve the sword puzzle!

The clues are in the pictures themselves, showing a knight in various scenarios, and you have to insert the sword that makes the most sense in the current scene.

From left to right, the correct solution to the sword puzzle in the Treasury in Resident Evil 4 is:

Iron Sword Golden Sword Bloodied Sword Rusted Sword

Here's a picture of the correct sword puzzle solution if you prefer to see it:

Once you've put all the swords in the correct plaques, the small gate between them will open and you can continue working your way through the castle.

