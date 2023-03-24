You have to solve the Grandfather Clock puzzle in Resident Evil 4 to help Ashley on her way to saving Leon during Chapter 9.

The correct clock time actually seems linked to what difficulty you're playing on, so it won't be the same for everyone's first playthrough.

To help you get back to freeing Leon, we've detailed how to solve the Grandfather Clock correct time puzzle in Resident Evil 4 below, including what the puzzle solution is on Hardcore.

Please note that this is a guide for the remake of Resident Evil 4 so the solution or puzzle might not be the same in the original version.

How to solve the Grandfather Clock correct time puzzle in Resident Evil 4

You can get the correct time for the Grandfather Clocks by getting the Bunch of Keys item in the library next to the first clock, then finding the 'Hastily Written Note' in the room after using the elevator in the library, or, you can just put in the correct clock time when you find it to skip the library section altogether.

Interestingly, the correct time for the Grandfather Clock puzzle seems to be linked to what difficulty you're playing on.

We got the same time written in the 24 hour clock system while playing on Assisted and Standard difficulty all four times, but on Hardcore, the time was written in Roman numerals, and was a completely different solution.

There is a possibility that the Hardcore and Professional solutions are actually randomised, and if that turns out to be the case, you will have to go and check the 'Hastily Written Note' to see what the correct time is.

So, if you're playing on Assisted or Standard, the Grandfather Clock correct time puzzle solution is 11:04. Put the small hand to 11 (XI), and the big hand to 4 (the dash before the 'I').

We've not done this section on Professional, but the Grandfather Clock correct time puzzle solution for us on Hardcore was VII XII. Put the small hand to seven (VII), and the big hand to 12 (XII).

You'll still have to run through the library after getting the Salazar Family Insignia, but the secret wall to the right of the elevator will be open and you can get to the room where you need to use the Insignia this way, instead of using the elevator.

