Resident Evil 4 Mausoleum lantern puzzle solution, how to get Salazar Family Insignia

You have to solve the Mausoleum lantern puzzle in Resident Evil 4 to get the Salazar Family Insignia needed to return to Leon at the end of Chapter 9.

It can be a little stressful trying to solve a puzzle in the darkness with Las Plagas-infected knights close by, but you can do it in a few moves to get out of there as soon as possible.

To help you get back to Leon, we've detailed the Mausoleum lantern puzzle solution to get the Salazar Family Insignia in Resident Evil 4 below.

Please note that this is a guide for the remake of Resident Evil 4 so the solution or puzzle might not be the same in the original version.

Resident Evil 4 Mausoleum lantern puzzle solution

Please note: the puzzle solution below is only confirmed for Assisted and Standard difficulties, as we haven't been able to check the solution on Hardcore and Professional. However, it should follow the same logic if there is a difference in the exact solution.

To solve the lantern puzzle in the Mausoleum as Ashley, you need to swap around the three lanterns to match the light pattern in front of them. You'll need to use the lantern originally in Ashley's hand, along with the two incorrectly placed lanterns in the Mausoleum.

Here's exactly how to solve the Mausoleum lantern puzzle in Resident Evil 4:

Place the full moon lantern already in Ashley's hand on the middle pedestal .

already in Ashley's hand on the . Place the crescent moon lantern picked up from the middle pedestal on the left-hand pedestal .

picked up from the middle pedestal on the . Place the Mausoleum lantern puzzle picked up from the left-hand pedestal on the right-hand pedestal.

So it should be: crescent moon, full moon, then the star lantern if looking from left to right from the entrance.

Once all the lanterns are placed correctly, the structure in the middle of the Mausoleum will open up and you can then pick up the Salazar Family Insignia inside.

Be prepared to run away quickly though, as more Las Plagas knights will come alive when you pick up the crest.

