Resident Evil 4 Courtyard flag Tower Lever locations

You have to find and use the flag Tower Levers in Resident Evil 4 to open the gate on your way to the Ballroom during Chapter 9.

It's not as simple as it sounds, however, as you have to navigate through a maze filled with enemies to find the three levers to lower the flags.

To help you get back on your journey to the Ballroom, we've detailed the three flag Tower Lever locations in Resident Evil 4 and how to get to them in the maze.

Please note that this is a guide for the remake of Resident Evil 4 so the locations or puzzle might not be the same in the original version.

Resident Evil 4 flag Tower Lever location 1

The first flag Tower Lever in Resident Evil 4 is the easiest to get to, as it's right in the middle of the maze, down from the steps with the flags above it.

Just climb up the tower and pull the lever to lower the first flag in the Courtyard.

Resident Evil 4 flag Tower Lever location 2

Although the second flag Tower Lever is located in the southeastern corner of the maze, you can only get to it by starting the northern path of the maze, then work your way east, then south to the tower.

There will be a lot of dog enemies on your way, so watch out! They can jump you from around corners without warning.

Once you get to the second Tower Lever location, you can then unlock a gate near it for quick access back to the centre of the maze - but don't go yet! You still have to pull that third flag Tower Lever.

Resident Evil 4 flag Tower Lever location 3

The third flag Tower Lever is only accessible from the southwestern corner of the maze.

Once there, get Ashley to hold down the switch in the corner so Leon can go through the door on the other side and up the steps that lead to the final flag Tower Lever.

All three flags will then be displayed, and the gate will lift, letting you continue your journey to the castle's Ballroom. However, before that, some enemies will try to take Ashley away, so make sure you run to her icon and shoot the enemy carrying her before they leave the area.

