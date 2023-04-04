Pokémon Go Spring into Spring 2023 Collection Challenge and field research tasks
Everything you need to know about this year’s Spring into Spring event.
The Spring into Spring event has returned for 2023 and, this year, it’s brought the release of Cutiefly and Ribombee to Pokémon Go.
As you hunt down Cutiefly in Pokémon Go, you’ll also want to take the time to complete the Spring into Spring Collection Challenge and the event-exclusive field research tasks.
Spring into Spring has also brought a host of new costume Pokémon, including Cherry Blossom Pikachu and Eevee. So if you want to add even more flower wearing Pokémon to your collection, make sure you partake in this year’s Spring into Spring event!
On this page:
Spring into Spring 2023 Collection Challenge Pokémon list in Pokémon Go
The Spring into Spring 2023 Collection Challenge is available in Pokémon Go until Monday 10th April at 8pm (local time). So, if you want to earn this challenge’s rewards and add it to your Elite Collectors Medal, then you need to complete it before this date.
Here are the Pokémon in the Spring into Spring 2023 Collection Challenge, along with how to find them:
- Whismur - In the wild
- Bunnelby - In the wild
- Flower Crown Buneary - In the wild
- Marill - In the wild
- Cherry Blossom Eevee - In the wild, one-star raids, hatch from 2km eggs and event-exclusive field research task (Hatch an egg)
- Cherry Blossom Pikachu - In the wild, one-star raids and event-exclusive field research task (Hatch an egg)
- Cutiefly - In the wild, one-star raid and hatch from 2km eggs
- Ribombee - Evolve Cutiefly using 50 Cutiefly Candy
- Diggersby - Evolve Bunnelby using 50 Bunnelby Candy
- Lopunny - Evolve Buneary using 50 Buneary Candy
For completing this Collection Challenge, you’ll receive 10,000 XP, 5000 Stardust and a Lucky Egg.
Spring into Spring field research tasks in Pokémon Go
You may find yourself earning an event-exclusive field research task when you spin a PokéStop during the Spring into Spring 2023 event in Pokémon Go.
We recommend completing the research tasks during the event since the Pokémon encounters you earn may help you complete the Spring into Spring Collection Challenge. You can still save these field research tasks and complete them once the event ends if you so choose.
Here are the Spring into Spring field research tasks:
- Hatch an egg reward - Cherry Blossom Eevee or Cherry Blossom Pikachu encounter
- Hatch 2 eggs reward - Flower Crown Togetic encounter
- Hatch 4 eggs reward - Flower Crown Chansey encounter
Everything else you need to know about the Spring into Spring event in Pokémon Go
There are three egg-themed bonuses running throughout the Spring into Spring event in Pokémon Go until it ends on Monday 10th April at 8pm (local time).
The first bonus is that any egg you place in an Incubator during the event will have its hatch distance halved, which is great for any 12km egg you collect during Spring into Spring. You’ll also receive double hatch candy from every egg.
Lucky Eggs will also last for an hour during the Spring into Spring event, which gives you an excellent opportunity to gather some extra XP!
The Spring into Spring event in 2023 also sees the release of Cutiefly and Ribombee from Gen 7 into Pokémon Go. Since we don’t know the spawn rates for Cutiefly after this event ends, we highly recommend getting Cutiefly and evolving it into Ribombee during this event.
This year’s Spring into Spring also sees the release of 12 new costume Pokémon. The new costume in question is a set of two cherry blossoms, which don’t look annoyingly similar to the flower crowns at all, atop a Pokémon’s head.
All of the Pokémon in both the Pikachu and Eevee evolution line have been given this new costume, so, if you evolve a Cherry Blossom Eevee, you will earn one of the Eeveelutions with these Cherry Blossoms. The shiny forms of these new costume Pokémon are also being released as part of the event, which means, if you catch a shiny Cherry Blossom Pikachu, you can evolve it into a shiny Cherry Blossom Raichu.
Throughout the Spring into Spring event, the following Pokémon will be appearing more frequently in the wild:
- Cherry Blossom Pikachu
- Jigglypuff
- Flower Crown Chansey
- Cherry Blossom Eevee
- Flower Crown Togetic
- Marill
- Whismur
- Flower Crown Buneary
- Bunnelby
- Cutiefly
Any 2km egg you collected during the Spring into Spring event will have the following egg pool:
Tier 1
- Cherry Blossom Eevee
- Azurill
- Munchlax
- Cutiefly
Tier 2
- Cherry Blossom Pichu
- Flower Crown Togepi
- Flower Crown Happiny
Tier 3
- Riolu
Considering the hatch distance bonus running throughout this Pokémon Go event, these 2km eggs give you an excellent chance to find baby costume Pokémon or, if you haven’t added it to your Pokédex yet, a Rilou.
The following Pokémon will also be appearing in raids during the Spring into Spring event:
|One Star
|Three Star
|Five Star
|Mega
|Cherry Blossom Pikachu
|Exeggutor
|Lugia
|Mega Lopunny
|Jigglypuff
|Alolan Exeggutor
|Cherry Blossom Eevee
|Flower Crown Chansey
|Cutiefly
|Flower Crown Togetic
Finally, you can now buy a Happiny Hoodie from the in-game Pokémon Go avatar shop.
Hope you enjoy the return of the Spring into Spring event!