Pokémon Go Spring into Spring 2023 Collection Challenge and field research tasks

The Spring into Spring event has returned for 2023 and, this year, it’s brought the release of Cutiefly and Ribombee to Pokémon Go.

As you hunt down Cutiefly in Pokémon Go, you’ll also want to take the time to complete the Spring into Spring Collection Challenge and the event-exclusive field research tasks.

Spring into Spring has also brought a host of new costume Pokémon, including Cherry Blossom Pikachu and Eevee. So if you want to add even more flower wearing Pokémon to your collection, make sure you partake in this year’s Spring into Spring event!

Spring into Spring field research tasks in Pokémon Go You may find yourself earning an event-exclusive field research task when you spin a PokéStop during the Spring into Spring 2023 event in Pokémon Go. We recommend completing the research tasks during the event since the Pokémon encounters you earn may help you complete the Spring into Spring Collection Challenge. You can still save these field research tasks and complete them once the event ends if you so choose. Here are the Spring into Spring field research tasks: Hatch an egg reward - Cherry Blossom Eevee or Cherry Blossom Pikachu encounter

reward - Cherry Blossom Eevee or Cherry Blossom Pikachu encounter Hatch 2 eggs reward - Flower Crown Togetic encounter

reward - Flower Crown Togetic encounter Hatch 4 eggs reward - Flower Crown Chansey encounter Thank you to SilphScience from reddit for the help with this information.