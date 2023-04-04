How to get Cutiefly and evolution Ribombee in Pokémon Go
Cutiefly and Ribombee, its evolution, are two Gen 7 Pokémon who debuted in Pokémon Go during the Season of Rising Heroes.
Released as part of the Spring into Spring 2023 event in Pokémon Go, these Bug and Fairy-type Pokémon join Combee and Vespiquen in the ranks of bee-inspired Pokémon. Thankfully, you don’t have to catch a female Cutiefly to complete its evolution.
Below you’ll learn how to get Cutiefly and evolve it into Ribombee in Pokémon Go, along with the Cutiefly counters and weaknesses if you wish to battle it in raids.
How to get Cutiefly in Pokémon Go
Cutiefly and Ribombee, its evolution, made their first appearance in Pokémon Go on Tuesday, 4th February at the beginning of the Spring into Spring 2023 event.
Here’s how to catch Cutiefly during the Spring into Spring event:
- In the wild - Appearing more frequently during the Spring into Spring event.
- In one-star raids - During the Spring into Spring event.
- 2km eggs - In the egg pool for 2km eggs collected during the Spring into Spring event.
The easiest way to find Cutiefly during the Spring into Spring event is to encounter it in the wild. Remember to check your Poké Radar in the bottom right-hand corner of your screen to see if Cutiefly is hanging out at a nearby PokéStop or try using Incense to force its spawn.
If you’re having trouble finding Cutiefly, however, we recommend defeating it in a raid. Since Cutiefly is a one-star raid Pokémon, you shouldn’t have any problems defeating it by yourself. Just make sure you’ve chosen the right counters, which we have some advice on further along!
When it comes to 2km eggs, it’s important to remember that Cutiefly is sharing the egg pool with seven other Pokémon. This means that, while the reduced hatch distance bonus for eggs placed in Incubators during the Spring into Spring events makes hatching eggs easier, you may not get the Cutiefly you need. You also need to ensure the egg has the correct pool, because Cutiefly is only hatchable from 2km eggs collected during the event.
We highly recommend catching Cutiefly during the Spring into Spring 2023 event, because, at the time of writing, we don’t know what its spawn rate will be once the event ends. There’s a chance that, like other recently released Pokémon, it will be hard to find after the event ends, so it’s worth adding to your Pokédex when you have the chance.
How to evolve Cutiefly into Ribombee in Pokémon Go
To evolve Cutiefly into Ribombee in Pokémon Go, you need to collect 50 Cutiefly Candy. There are no other requirements for this evolution, so, after you’ve gathered enough candy, you’re free to evolve whichever Cutiefly you wish.
If you’re focusing on finding Cutiefly in the wild, then we recommend using a Pinap Berry when attempting to catch it to double your catch candy. You can also do this if you successfully defeat Cutiefly in a one-star raid.
It’s also a good idea to hatch any 2km eggs you collect during the Spring into Spring event. Since Cutiefly is included in this egg pool, you can receive double Cutiefly candy if you hatch a little bee from one of these eggs. The halved hatch distance bonus for any egg placed in an Incubator throughout the Spring into Spring event means you easily hatch a good amount of 2km eggs during this event.
Finally, you can always place a Cutiefly as your buddy Pokémon and gradually earn candy from them as you walk about playing Pokémon Go.
Cutiefly counters and weaknesses in Pokémon Go
Here are the Cutiefly counters and weaknesses for battling it in Pokémon Go raids:
- Cutiefly type - Bug and Fairy-type
- Cutiefly is weak against - Fire, Flying, Poison, Rock and Steel-types
- Cutiefly counters - For Fire-types, Entei, Heatran and Charizard. For Flying-types, Moltres, Ho-Oh and Braviary. For Poison-types, Roserade, Nihilego and Overqwil. For Rock-types, Rhyperior, Rampardos and Gigalith. For Steel-types, Metagross, Excadrill and Zacian.
- Other Cutiefly notes - Since Cutiefly is a one-star raid Pokémon, you should be able to easily defeat it by yourself if your Pokémon are powerful enough. We recommend focusing on Fire and Poison-type Pokémon to take advantage of a major weakness for both of Cutiefly’s types.
Cutiefly CP in Pokémon Go
Cutiefly will have the following CP ranges in Pokémon Go:
- Raid Boss CP for Cutiefly - 2999 Cp
- Cutiefly max CP at Level 40 - 888 CP
- Normal CP range for catching Cutiefly - 465 to 507 CP
- Weather boosted CP (Cloudy and Rain) for catching Cutiefly - 582 to 634 CP
Cutiefly moveset in Pokémon Go
When it comes to Cutiefly’s best moveset in Pokémon Go, we recommend going full Fairy-type with Fairy Wind for the Fast Move and Dazzling Gleam as the Charged Move. This moveset will also work well for Ribombee.
Here’s the full moveset for Cutiefly in Pokémon Go:
Possible Fast Moves:
- Fairy Wind (Fairy)
- Struggle Bug (Bug)
Possible Charged Moves:
- Bug Buzz (Bug)
- Dazzling Gleam (Fairy)
Good luck catching Cutiefly in Pokémon Go!