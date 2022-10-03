Pokémon Go Mega Loppuny counters, weaknesses and moveset explained

Mega Lopunny is the mega evolution of the rabbit Pokémon, Lopunny, which was released as part of 2021's Spring into Spring event in Pokémon Go.

Like all Mega Evolutions, Mega Lopunny can’t be directly caught in Pokémon Go. Instead, you need to keep defeating it in Mega Raids until you’ve collected enough Mega Lopunny Energy for its evolution. While this used to take around three Mega Raids to get the requisite amount of Mega Energy, you can frequently just do it in one, thanks to the 2022 Mega Raid rebalancing.

Below you’ll find Mega Lopunny’s counters and weaknesses to help you defeat it in Pokémon Go. You'll need to have a Lopunny in your Pokémon storage to Mega Evolve, but don't worry because you get the chance to catch one if you can take it down.

Mega Lopunny counters and weaknesses in Pokémon Go The fastest way to collect Mega Lopunny energy is to defeat one in Mega Raids. Below you’ll find the counters and weaknesses for Mega Lopunny to help you achieve this: Mega Lopunny. Mega Lopunny type - Fighting and normal-type

- Fighting and normal-type Mega Lopunny is weak against - Psychic, flying, fighting and fairy-types

- Psychic, flying, fighting and fairy-types Mega Aggron Mega counters - Mega Latios, Mega Latias, Mega Gengar, Mega Alakazam or Mega Slowbro. Remember, you can only bring one, and the one you bring will boost other Pokémon of the same type while it is out during the raid, so Mega Gengar is the worst option here.

- Mega Latios, Mega Latias, Mega Gengar, Mega Alakazam or Mega Slowbro. Remember, you can only bring one, and the one you bring will boost other Pokémon of the same type while it is out during the raid, so Mega Gengar is the worst option here. Mega Aggron non-Mega counters - Mewtwo, Hoopa, Latios, Terrakion, Conkeldur, Moltres, Metagross and Gardevoir. Remember to make sure their attacks match the type you want to use, so a Metagross with Zen Headbutt and Psychic is actually better than Bullet Punch and Meteor Mash here. (Note: We categorically do not recommend TMing away Meteor Mash.)

- Mewtwo, Hoopa, Latios, Terrakion, Conkeldur, Moltres, Metagross and Gardevoir. Remember to make sure their attacks match the type you want to use, so a Metagross with Zen Headbutt and Psychic is actually better than Bullet Punch and Meteor Mash here. (Note: We categorically do not recommend TMing away Meteor Mash.) Other Mega Aggron notes - As a normal and fighting-type, you have a lot of options for counters. If you have an army of Mewtwo, you will likely take this Mega Pokémon down very quickly!

Best Mega Lopunny moveset in Pokémon Go Mega Lopunny can use a variety of Fast and Charged moves in Pokémon Go. The best Mega Lopunny moves would be the fighting combination of Double Kick (Fast) and Focus Blast (Charged). Here are the other moves Mega Lopunny can use in Pokémon Go: Fast Moves: Double Kick (Fighting)

Pound (Normal)

Low Kick (Fighting) Charged Moves: Fire Punch (Fire)

Focus Blast (Fighting)

Hyper Beam (Normal) Lopunny, Mega Lopunny and shiny Mega Lopunny