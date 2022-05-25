Pokémon Go Alola to Alola research steps, best Choose Path choice, rewards and Collection Challenge

Alola to Alola is the final event in Pokémon Go’s Season of Alola.

During this Pokémon Go event, you can complete the Alola to Alola special research quest - if you’ve met the requirements, of course. Alola to Alola is a branching quest, which means it’s a good idea to know which Choose Path choice is best for you.

There’s also an Alola to Alola Collection Challenge and event exclusive field research tasks to complete as well!

‘Alola to Alola’ quest steps in Pokémon Go Alola to Alola is a special research quest in Pokémon Go that can be unlocked for free by completing the special research quests - A Melemele Adventure, An Akala Adventure, An Ula’ula Adventure and A Poni Adventure - released during the Season of Alola. You must log into Pokémon Go before Wednesday, 1st June at 9:59am (local time) to unlock this quest. Once you’ve done so, you can complete it at your own pace. If you have not completed the required special research quests, you can purchase a ticket for Alola to Alola from the in-game store for $4.99 or the equivalent in your local currency. Alola to Alola is also a branching quest, which means that the challenges and rewards will differ depending on which path you choose. Below you'll find the first two sets of challenges and rewards for the Alola to Alola special research quest and, afterwards, we outline each individual path in their own dedicated section. Just be prepared for spoilers! Thank you to Amiibofan101 from reddit for the help with this information. ‘Alola to Alola’ Step 1 of 4 Catch 1 Pokémon - Rowlet

Catch 4 Pokémon - Litten

Cach 7 Pokémon - Popplio Rewards: 1000 XP, 500 Stardust and 15 Poké Balls ‘Alola to Alola’ Step 2 of 4 On this step, you’ll be asked to choose one of four paths - Melemele Island, Akala Island, Ula’ula Island and Poni Island. You can’t change this choice once it’s been made. The following four sections cover the challenges and rewards for each individual path.

Melemele Island Path quest steps in Pokémon Go Below you'll find the challenges and rewards for the Melemele Island Path of the Alola to Alola special research quest in Pokémon Go: ‘Alola to Alola’ Step 3 of 4 Catch 10 Pokémon - 5 Razz Berries

Make 3 Nice Throws - 15 Great Balls

Send 5 Gifts to friends - 1 Poffin Rewards: 1500 XP, 1500 Stardust and 3 Silver Pinap Berries ‘Alola to Alola’ Step 4 of 4 Send 15 Gifts to friends - 1 Poffin

Take 5 snapshots of wild Pokémon - 15 Ultra Balls

Trade Pokémon 3 times - 1 Star Piece

Earn 10 hearts with your buddy - 3 Golden Razz Berries

Make a new friend - 1 Lure Module Rewards: Pom-Pom Style Oricorio Hat, 1 Lucky Egg and an Alolan Raichu encounter

Akala Island Path quest steps in Pokémon Go Below you'll find the challenges and rewards for the Akala Island Path of the Alola to Alola special research quest in Pokémon Go: ‘Alola to Alola’ Step 3 of 4 Catch 10 Pokémon - 5 Razz Berries

Make 3 Nice Throws - 15 Great Balls

Walk 2km - 1 Incense Rewards: 1500 XP, 1500 Stardust and 3 Silver Pinap Berries ‘Alola to Alola’ Step 4 of 4 Walk 7km - 1 Incense

Spin 10 PokéStops or Gyms - 15 Ultra Balls

Complete 3 Field Research tasks - 1 Star Piece

Take 5 snapshots of wild Pokémon - 3 Golden Razz Berries

Hatch 3 eggs - 1 Super Incubator Rewards: Pa’u Style Oricorio Hat, 2 Incubators and an Alolan Marowak encounter

Ula’ula Island Path quest steps in Pokémon Go Below you'll find the challenges and rewards for the Ula’ula Island Path of the Alola to Alola special research quest in Pokémon Go: ‘Alola to Alola’ Step 3 of 4 Catch 10 Pokémon - 5 Razz Berries

Make 3 Nice Throws - 15 Great Throws

Catch 5 different species of Pokémon - 1 Lure Module Rewards: 1500 XP, 1500 Stardust and 3 Silver Pinap Berries ‘Alola to Alola’ Step 4 of 4 Catch 30 Pokémon - 1 Glacial Lure Module

Make 10 Curveball Throws - 15 Ultra Balls

Use 15 Berries to help catch Pokémon - 1 Star Piece

Make 5 Nice Curveball Throws in a row - 3 Golden Razz Berries

Catch 15 different species of Pokémon - 1 Magnetic Lure Module Rewards: Baile Style Oricorio Hat, 4 Incense and an Alolan Vulpix encounter

Alola to Alola best Choose Path in Pokémon Go After completing Step 2 of Alola to Alola in Pokémon Go, you’ll be asked to pick one of four paths inspired by the islands of the Alola region - Melemele Island, Akala Island, Ula’ula Island and Poni Island. From this point on, the tasks you’re challenged with and the rewards you receive will depend on your chosen path. Exactly which Oricorio Hat you receive will also depend on which path you select to reflect each Alola island has a different Oricorio variant living upon it. Due to this, it’s important you choose your path carefully, especially since you can’t change paths. Oricorio's four forms. So - which out of the four paths is best? Well the answer all depends on which activties you prefer to do in Pokémon Go, because the challenges and rewards for each path focuses on a different feature. Below you can find a summary of which features each path focuses upon, including which Oricorio Hat you'll recieve from that path: Melemele Island Path - Friendship, trading and buddy Pokémon with the Pom-Pom Style Oricorio Hat

- Friendship, trading and buddy Pokémon with the Pom-Pom Style Oricorio Hat Akala Island Path - Hatching eggs, exploring and field research tasks with the Pa'u Style Oricorio Hat

- Hatching eggs, exploring and field research tasks with the Pa'u Style Oricorio Hat Ula'ula Island Path - Catching Pokémon, using berries and throws with the Baile Style Oricorio Hat

- Catching Pokémon, using berries and throws with the Baile Style Oricorio Hat Poni Island Path - Go Battle League battle, Team Go Rocket battles and powering up Pokémon with the Sensu Style Oricorio Hat If you don’t mind spoilers, then you can base your decision around which rewards each path offers, which you can find in the sections above. Personally, I’ll be choosing the Akala Island Path for those extra Incubators, but avid raiders might want the Premium Battle Pass from the Poni Island Path. Players who unlock Alola to Alola by completing the Alola themed special research quests - A Melemele Adventure, An Akala Adventure, An Ula’ula Adventure and A Poni Adventure - can also purchase a ticket for this quest from the in-game store for $4.99 or the equivalent in your local currency. Doing so will allow you to select a second path and earn even further rewards. It’s important to note that while you do have the option to select the path you’ve already completed, you can’t receive the same Oricorio Hat twice. You can still gain free access to the special research quest, however, by completing the four required quests before Wednesday, 1st June at 9:59am (local time).

Alola to Alola Collection Challenge Pokémon list in Pokémon Go The Alola to Alola Collection Challenge is part of the Alola to Alola event and will be available in Pokémon Go until Tuesday, 31st May at 8pm (local time). Successfully completing this Collection Challenge will add it to your Elite Collectors Medal and grant you a selection of rewards. Here are the Pokémon in Alola to Alola , along with how to find them: Brionne. Gumshoos - Evolve Yungoos during the day using 50 Yungoos Candy

- Evolve Yungoos during the day using 50 Yungoos Candy Trumbeak - Evolve Pikipek using 25 Pikipek Candy

- Evolve Pikipek using 25 Pikipek Candy Dartrix - Evolve Rowlet using 25 Rowlet Candy

- Evolve Rowlet using 25 Rowlet Candy Torracat - Evolve Litten using 25 Litten Candy

- Evolve Litten using 25 Litten Candy Brionne - Evolve Popplio using 25 Popplio Candy

- Evolve Popplio using 25 Popplio Candy Cubone - In the wild

- In the wild Alolan Rattata - In the wild and 7km eggs

- In the wild and 7km eggs Toucannon - Evolve Trumbeak using 100 Pikipek Candy Completing this challenge will reward you with 15,000 XP, 15 Ultra Balls and a Rockruff encounter.

Alola to Alola field research tasks in Pokémon Go You can currently collect field research tasks exclusive to the Alola to Alola event in Pokémon Go by spinning PokéStops. While these tasks can be saved in your field research collection and completed once the event ends, we recommend completing some during the Alola to Alola event, because the Pokémon encounters you earn will help you complete the Alola to Alola Collection Challenge. Below you can find the Alola to Alola field research tasks in Pokémon Go: Walk 1km rewards - Pikipek or Yungoos encounter

rewards - Pikipek or Yungoos encounter Power up Pokémon 7 times rewards - Rowlet, Litten or Popplio encounter

rewards - Rowlet, Litten or Popplio encounter Use 7 Berries to help catch Pokémon rewards - 7 Ultra Balls

rewards - 7 Ultra Balls Send 3 Gifts to friends rewards - 5 Poké Balls

rewards - 5 Poké Balls Send 3 Gifts and add a sticker to each rewards - 3 Pinap Berries Thank you to SilphScience from reddit for the help with this information.