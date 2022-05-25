Pokémon Go Alola to Alola research steps, best Choose Path choice, rewards and Collection Challenge

Pokémon Go Alola to Alola research steps, best Choose Path choice, rewards and Collection ChallengeEverything you need to know about the final event in the Season of Alola.
Alola to Alola is the final event in Pokémon Go’s Season of Alola.
During this Pokémon Go event, you can complete the Alola to Alola special research quest - if you’ve met the requirements, of course. Alola to Alola is a branching quest, which means it’s a good idea to know which Choose Path choice is best for you.
There’s also an Alola to Alola Collection Challenge and event exclusive field research tasks to complete as well!
On this page:
Alola to Alola special research quest:
Other event details:
‘Alola to Alola’ quest steps in Pokémon Go
Alola to Alola is a special research quest in Pokémon Go that can be unlocked for free by completing the special research quests - A Melemele Adventure, An Akala Adventure, An Ula’ula Adventure and A Poni Adventure - released during the Season of Alola.
You must log into Pokémon Go before Wednesday, 1st June at 9:59am (local time) to unlock this quest. Once you’ve done so, you can complete it at your own pace.
If you have not completed the required special research quests, you can purchase a ticket for Alola to Alola from the in-game store for $4.99 or the equivalent in your local currency.
Alola to Alola is also a branching quest, which means that the challenges and rewards will differ depending on which path you choose.
Below you'll find the first two sets of challenges and rewards for the Alola to Alola special research quest and, afterwards, we outline each individual path in their own dedicated section. Just be prepared for spoilers!
Thank you to Amiibofan101 from reddit for the help with this information.
‘Alola to Alola’ Step 1 of 4
- Catch 1 Pokémon - Rowlet
- Catch 4 Pokémon - Litten
- Cach 7 Pokémon - Popplio
Rewards: 1000 XP, 500 Stardust and 15 Poké Balls
‘Alola to Alola’ Step 2 of 4
On this step, you’ll be asked to choose one of four paths - Melemele Island, Akala Island, Ula’ula Island and Poni Island.
You can’t change this choice once it’s been made.
The following four sections cover the challenges and rewards for each individual path.
Melemele Island Path quest steps in Pokémon Go
Below you'll find the challenges and rewards for the Melemele Island Path of the Alola to Alola special research quest in Pokémon Go:
‘Alola to Alola’ Step 3 of 4
- Catch 10 Pokémon - 5 Razz Berries
- Make 3 Nice Throws - 15 Great Balls
- Send 5 Gifts to friends - 1 Poffin
Rewards: 1500 XP, 1500 Stardust and 3 Silver Pinap Berries
‘Alola to Alola’ Step 4 of 4
- Send 15 Gifts to friends - 1 Poffin
- Take 5 snapshots of wild Pokémon - 15 Ultra Balls
- Trade Pokémon 3 times - 1 Star Piece
- Earn 10 hearts with your buddy - 3 Golden Razz Berries
- Make a new friend - 1 Lure Module
Rewards: Pom-Pom Style Oricorio Hat, 1 Lucky Egg and an Alolan Raichu encounter
Akala Island Path quest steps in Pokémon Go
Below you'll find the challenges and rewards for the Akala Island Path of the Alola to Alola special research quest in Pokémon Go:
‘Alola to Alola’ Step 3 of 4
- Catch 10 Pokémon - 5 Razz Berries
- Make 3 Nice Throws - 15 Great Balls
- Walk 2km - 1 Incense
Rewards: 1500 XP, 1500 Stardust and 3 Silver Pinap Berries
‘Alola to Alola’ Step 4 of 4
- Walk 7km - 1 Incense
- Spin 10 PokéStops or Gyms - 15 Ultra Balls
- Complete 3 Field Research tasks - 1 Star Piece
- Take 5 snapshots of wild Pokémon - 3 Golden Razz Berries
- Hatch 3 eggs - 1 Super Incubator
Rewards: Pa’u Style Oricorio Hat, 2 Incubators and an Alolan Marowak encounter
Ula’ula Island Path quest steps in Pokémon Go
Below you'll find the challenges and rewards for the Ula’ula Island Path of the Alola to Alola special research quest in Pokémon Go:
‘Alola to Alola’ Step 3 of 4
- Catch 10 Pokémon - 5 Razz Berries
- Make 3 Nice Throws - 15 Great Throws
- Catch 5 different species of Pokémon - 1 Lure Module
Rewards: 1500 XP, 1500 Stardust and 3 Silver Pinap Berries
‘Alola to Alola’ Step 4 of 4
- Catch 30 Pokémon - 1 Glacial Lure Module
- Make 10 Curveball Throws - 15 Ultra Balls
- Use 15 Berries to help catch Pokémon - 1 Star Piece
- Make 5 Nice Curveball Throws in a row - 3 Golden Razz Berries
- Catch 15 different species of Pokémon - 1 Magnetic Lure Module
Rewards: Baile Style Oricorio Hat, 4 Incense and an Alolan Vulpix encounter
Poni Island Path quest steps in Pokémon Go
Below you'll find the challenges and rewards for the Poni Island Path of the Alola to Alola special research quest in Pokémon Go:
‘Alola to Alola’ Step 3 of 4
- Catch 10 Pokémon - 5 Razz Berries
- Make 3 Nice Throws - 15 Great Balls
- Defeat 2 Team Go Rocket Grunts - 1 Rocket Radar
Rewards: 1500 XP, 1500 Stardust and 3 Silver Pinap Berries
‘Alola to Alola’ Step 4 of 4
- Battle in the Go Battle League 10 times - 1 Rocket Radar
- Defeat 4 Team Go Rocket Grunts - 15 Ultra Balls
- Power up Pokémon 10 times - 1 Star Piece
- Defeat a Team Go Rocket Leader - 3 Golden Razz Berries
- Win 3 Trainer Battles in the Go Battle League - 1 Premium Battle Pass
Rewards: Sensu Style Oricorio Hat, 3 Star Pieces and an Alolan Exeggutor
New to the game is a long overdue Mega Evolution update, which has arrived alongside the A Mega Moment research. May 2022 is closing with the Alola to Alola event and special research quest, which has four different sets of challenges for you to choose from. Currently both the Ultra League and Element Cup are running in the Go Battle League. Elsewhere, we've recently seen the release of more Gen 7 Pokémon as part of the Season of Alola. The first details surrounding Go Fest 2022 have also been announced, including the event date.
Alola to Alola best Choose Path in Pokémon Go
After completing Step 2 of Alola to Alola in Pokémon Go, you’ll be asked to pick one of four paths inspired by the islands of the Alola region - Melemele Island, Akala Island, Ula’ula Island and Poni Island. From this point on, the tasks you’re challenged with and the rewards you receive will depend on your chosen path.
Exactly which Oricorio Hat you receive will also depend on which path you select to reflect each Alola island has a different Oricorio variant living upon it.
Due to this, it’s important you choose your path carefully, especially since you can’t change paths.
So - which out of the four paths is best?
Well the answer all depends on which activties you prefer to do in Pokémon Go, because the challenges and rewards for each path focuses on a different feature.
Below you can find a summary of which features each path focuses upon, including which Oricorio Hat you'll recieve from that path:
- Melemele Island Path - Friendship, trading and buddy Pokémon with the Pom-Pom Style Oricorio Hat
- Akala Island Path - Hatching eggs, exploring and field research tasks with the Pa'u Style Oricorio Hat
- Ula'ula Island Path - Catching Pokémon, using berries and throws with the Baile Style Oricorio Hat
- Poni Island Path - Go Battle League battle, Team Go Rocket battles and powering up Pokémon with the Sensu Style Oricorio Hat
If you don’t mind spoilers, then you can base your decision around which rewards each path offers, which you can find in the sections above.
Personally, I’ll be choosing the Akala Island Path for those extra Incubators, but avid raiders might want the Premium Battle Pass from the Poni Island Path.
Players who unlock Alola to Alola by completing the Alola themed special research quests - A Melemele Adventure, An Akala Adventure, An Ula’ula Adventure and A Poni Adventure - can also purchase a ticket for this quest from the in-game store for $4.99 or the equivalent in your local currency.
Doing so will allow you to select a second path and earn even further rewards. It’s important to note that while you do have the option to select the path you’ve already completed, you can’t receive the same Oricorio Hat twice.
You can still gain free access to the special research quest, however, by completing the four required quests before Wednesday, 1st June at 9:59am (local time).
Alola to Alola Collection Challenge Pokémon list in Pokémon Go
The Alola to Alola Collection Challenge is part of the Alola to Alola event and will be available in Pokémon Go until Tuesday, 31st May at 8pm (local time). Successfully completing this Collection Challenge will add it to your Elite Collectors Medal and grant you a selection of rewards.
Here are the Pokémon in Alola to Alola , along with how to find them:
- Gumshoos - Evolve Yungoos during the day using 50 Yungoos Candy
- Trumbeak - Evolve Pikipek using 25 Pikipek Candy
- Dartrix - Evolve Rowlet using 25 Rowlet Candy
- Torracat - Evolve Litten using 25 Litten Candy
- Brionne - Evolve Popplio using 25 Popplio Candy
- Cubone - In the wild
- Alolan Rattata - In the wild and 7km eggs
- Toucannon - Evolve Trumbeak using 100 Pikipek Candy
Completing this challenge will reward you with 15,000 XP, 15 Ultra Balls and a Rockruff encounter.
Alola to Alola field research tasks in Pokémon Go
You can currently collect field research tasks exclusive to the Alola to Alola event in Pokémon Go by spinning PokéStops.
While these tasks can be saved in your field research collection and completed once the event ends, we recommend completing some during the Alola to Alola event, because the Pokémon encounters you earn will help you complete the Alola to Alola Collection Challenge.
Below you can find the Alola to Alola field research tasks in Pokémon Go:
- Walk 1km rewards - Pikipek or Yungoos encounter
- Power up Pokémon 7 times rewards - Rowlet, Litten or Popplio encounter
- Use 7 Berries to help catch Pokémon rewards - 7 Ultra Balls
- Send 3 Gifts to friends rewards - 5 Poké Balls
- Send 3 Gifts and add a sticker to each rewards - 3 Pinap Berries
Thank you to SilphScience from reddit for the help with this information.
Everything else you need to know about the Alola to Alola event in Pokémon Go
The Alola to Alola event is running until Tuesday, 31st May at 8pm (local time) - just as the Season of Alola itself draws to a close - and, during it, everyone can earn a double stardust from opening gifts.
This isn’t, however, the only bonus the event offers - any Cubone evolved during Alola to Alola will become a Alolan Marowak which knows Shadow Bone.
Shadow Bone is a charged ghost-type attack and has the following power levels:
- Trainer Battles - 75 power
- Gyms and raids - 80 power
Thankfully, you won’t have to hunt far for a Cubone as they’ll be appearing more frequently in the wild during the event, along with the following Pokémon:
- Alolan Rattata
- Alolan Meowth
- Alolan Exeggutor
- Rowlet
- Litten
- Popplio
- Pikipek
- Yungoos
Pokémon from the Alola region - both Alolan forms and Gen 7 Pokémon - have also invaded raids for the Alola to Alola event. In one-star raids, you can find Alolan Rattata, Alolan Geodude, Alolan Diglett, Alolan Grimer and Rockruff. Meanwhile, Alolan Raichu, Alolan Exeggutor and Alolan Marowak are in three-raids.
All of the guardian deities of the Alola region - Tapu Koko, Tapu Lele, Tapu Bulu and Tapu Fini - have returned to five-star raids. This is perfect for anyone who missed one of these legendaries when they made their debut appearance - who knows when they’ll return!
Finally, any 7km egg collected during this event will have the following egg pool:
Tier One
Tier Two
- Alolan Meowth
- Alolan Grimer
Tier Three
- Alolan Sandshrew
- Alolan Vulpix
- Alolan Diglett
- Stufful
Hope you enjoy the final week of the Season of Alola!
