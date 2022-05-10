Pokémon Go A Poni Adventure quest steps and rewards explained

Pokémon Go A Poni Adventure quest steps and rewards explainedHow to complete the fourth Alola region-themed special research quest.
A Poni Adventure is a special research quest released as part of the Season of Alola in Pokémon Go.
By completing this and the other Alola region-themed special research quests in Pokémon Go - A Melemele Adventure, An Akala Adventure and An Ula’ula Adventure - before Wednesday, 1st June, you’ll be given free access to an end-of-season event.
Below you’ll find all of the A Poni Adventure quest steps and rewards in Pokémon Go.
‘A Poni Adventure’ quest steps in Pokémon Go
This is a special research quest, but if you complete it - along with A Melemele Adventure, An Akala Adventure and An Ula’ula Adventure - before Wednesday, 1st June you’ll unlock free access to an end-of-season special research quest. Still, A Poni Island has no deadline, so you can complete it at your own pace.
The section below does contain spoilers.
‘A Poni Adventure’ Step 1 of 4
- Catch 10 Pokémon - 10 Poké Balls
- Power up Pokémon 5 times - 5 Razz Berries
- Defeat 2 Team Go Rocket Grunts - 3 Hyper Potions
Rewards: 500 XP, 500 Stardust and an Alolan Raticate enounter
‘A Poni Adventure’ Step 2 of 4
- Catch 3 Water-type Pokémon - Tentacruel
- Take a snapshot of a Water-type Pokémon - Wailmer
- Use 5 Berries to help catch Pokémon - Wingull
Rewards: 500 XP, 500 Stardust and 1 Fast TM
‘A Poni Adventure’ Step 3 of 4
- Walk 2km - Miltank
- Catch 15 Pokémon - 10 Great Balls
- Spin 5 PokéStops or Gyms - Stufful encounter
Rewards: 1000 XP, 1000 Stardust and 1 Premium Battle Pass
‘A Poni Adventure’ Step 4 of 4
- Send 5 Gifts to friends - 10 Great Balls
- Catch 15 Pokémon - 7 Pinap Berries
- Win a raid - Alolan Exeggutor
Rewards: 8000 XP, 3000 Stardust and 15 Ultra Balls
How A Poni Adventure works in Pokémon Go
A Poni Adventure was released as part of 2022’s Season of Alola and can be unlocked by simply playing Pokémon Go before Wednesday, 1st June.
It’s the fourth in a set of four special research quests themed around the Alola region - of which A Melemele Adventure, An Akala Adventure and An Ula’ula Adventure have already been released.
By completing all four special research quests before Wednesday, 1st June, you’ll obtain free access to an end-of-season event for the Season of Alola.
A Poni Adventure has no deadline, so, keeping the Wednesday 1st June deadline in mind, you can complete it at your leisure.
A Poni adventure consists of four quest steps and, like most Pokémon Go research quests, you must complete three challenges for each step, collecting the rewards as you progress.
Good luck completing A Poni Adventure in Pokémon Go!
