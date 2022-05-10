Pokémon Go A Poni Adventure quest steps and rewards explained

A Poni Adventure is a special research quest released as part of the Season of Alola in Pokémon Go.

By completing this and the other Alola region-themed special research quests in Pokémon Go - A Melemele Adventure, An Akala Adventure and An Ula’ula Adventure - before Wednesday, 1st June, you’ll be given free access to an end-of-season event.

Below you’ll find all of the A Poni Adventure quest steps and rewards in Pokémon Go.

On this page:

Watch on YouTube Battling and catching the latest Pokémon Go legendary encounter, Tapu Fini.