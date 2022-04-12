Pokémon Go An Ula’ula Adventure quest steps and rewards explained

Pokémon Go An Ula’ula Adventure quest steps and rewards explainedHow to complete the third Alola region-themed special research quest.
An Ula’ula Adventure is a special research quest released as part of the Season of Alola in Pokémon Go.
If you complete this quest - along with A Melemele Adventure, An Akala Adventure and the Poni Island research quest - before Wednesday, 1st June, you’ll earn free access to an end-of-season event.
Below you’ll find all of the An Ula’ula Adventure quest steps and rewards in Pokémon Go.
‘An Ula’ula Adventure’ quest steps in Pokémon Go
Below lies every An Ula’ula Adventure quest step and reward in Pokémon Go.
While this is a special research quest, meaning that it has no deadline once unlocked, we recommend completing it before Wednesday, 1st June. If you do, along with completing the other Alola region-themed research quests, you’ll be granted free access to the end-of-season event.
The section below does, however, contain spoilers.
Thank you to redwineandbeer from reddit for the help with this information.
‘An Ula’ula Adventure’ Step 1 of 4
- Catch Pokémon - 10 Poké Balls
- Complete 3 Field Research tasks - 5 Pinap Berries
- Earn 5 hearts with your buddy - 8 Razz Berries
Rewards: 500 XP, 500 Stardust and a Weepinbell encounter
‘An Ula’ula Adventure’ Step 2 of 4
- Take 3 snapshots of wild Pokémon - Oddish encounter
- Use 7 Berries to help catch Pokémon - Seedot encounter
- Catch 5 Pokémon with Weather Boost - Sunkern encounter
Rewards: 500 XP, 500 Stardust and 1 Charged TM
‘An Ula’ula Adventure’ Step 3 of 4
- Walk 2km - Alolan Geodude encounter
- Complete 5 Field Research tasks - 15 Poké Balls
- Catch 5 different species of Pokémon - Alolan Sandshrew encounter
Rewards: 1000 XP, 1000 Stardust and 1 Premium Battle Pass
‘An Ula’ula Adventure’ Step 4 of 4
- Send 5 Gifts to friends - 10 Great Balls
- Catch 15 Pokémon - 7 Pinap Berries
- Win a raid - Alolan Vulpix encounter
Rewards: 8000 XP, 3000 Stardust and 15 Ultra Balls
How An Ula’ula Adventure works in Pokémon Go
An Ula’ula Adventure was released as part of 2022’s Spring into Spring event and is available until Wednesday, 1st June - as long as you play Pokémon Go before this date of course.
It’s the third in a set of four special research quests themed around the Alola region - A Melemele Adventure and An Akala Adventure having already been released. The final quest is themed around Poni Island and will be released on Tuesday, 10th May.
By completing all four special research quests before Wednesday, 1st June, you’ll gain free access to an end-of-season event for the Season of Alola.
An Ula’ula Adventure doesn’t have a deadline which means you can complete it at your own pace - we just recommend keeping the Wednesday, 1st June deadline in mind.
An Ula’ula Adventure contains four quest steps and, like most Pokémon Go research quests, you must complete three challenges for each step, collecting the rewards as you progress.
Good luck completing An Ula’ula Adventure in Pokémon Go!
