Pokémon Go An Ula’ula Adventure quest steps and rewards explained

An Ula’ula Adventure is a special research quest released as part of the Season of Alola in Pokémon Go.

If you complete this quest - along with A Melemele Adventure, An Akala Adventure and the Poni Island research quest - before Wednesday, 1st June, you’ll earn free access to an end-of-season event.

Below you’ll find all of the An Ula’ula Adventure quest steps and rewards in Pokémon Go.

On this page:

Watch on YouTube Battling and catching the latest Pokémon Go legendary.