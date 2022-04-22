Shiny Stufful, evolution chart, 100% perfect IV stats and Bewear best moveset in Pokémon Go

Shiny Stufful, evolution chart, 100% perfect IV stats and Bewear best moveset in Pokémon GoHow to make the most of Stufful’s release!
Stufful is the chosen Pokémon for April’s Community Day event - a Pokémon Go event which increases the spawn rate for a specific Pokémon.
This Community Day is an exciting one, because it marks the release of Stufful and Bewear - two Pokémon from Gen 7 - into Pokémon Go. So, if you want to fill in more Alola Pokédex entries, then you need to catch as many Stuffuls as you can!
Shiny Stufful and Bewear are also being released as part of this Community Day and it’s a great opportunity to find a Stufful with 100% perfect IV stats, which means you should also know the best moveset for Bewear.
Stufful’s 100% perfect IV stats in Pokémon Go explained
April’s Community Day is a great opportunity to find a perfect Stufful in Pokémon Go.
Whether Stufful or Bewear will be good contenders in the Go Battle League is yet to be seen, but it’s still a good idea to keep an eye out for a Stufful with perfect IV stats. Considering the amount of candy it takes to evolve Stufful into Bewear, you’ll want to ensure you’re investing your candy wisely.
For Stufful, the CP values which correspond to perfect 15/15/15 stats are as follows:
- Level 30 (wild CP maximum) - 1159 CP
- Level 35 (weather boosted CP maximum) - 1256 CP
Stufful’s wild CP values align with your current trainer level until you reach Level 30, so, since the majority of the player base is above this level, we kept to these values for simplicity’s sake. If, however, you’re currently beneath Level 30, these values will be different.
Stufful evolution chart: What does Stufful evolve intro?
Stufful has one evolution - Bewear - and, in Pokémon Go, you need 400 Stufful candy to complete this evolution.
April’s Community Day event runs between 2pm to 5pm (local time), which gives you a good amount of time to collect as much Stufful candy as possible.
The following methods will increase your candy yield:
- Use Pinap Berries to increase the amount of candy you earn from catching Stufful.
- This Community Day has a double catch candy bonus, so make sure you catch as many Stufful as possible.
- Have a Stufful as your buddy Pokémon to earn some extra candy while walking with it.
- Mega evolving Pidgeot or Lopunny will increase the amount of candy you earn from catching Stufful.
Since evolving a Stufful into a Bewear requires such a large amount of candy, we recommend using some of the methods listed above to increase the amount of candy you earn during the Community Day.
Remember to check the Stufful’s IV stats or search 3* or 4* to see which ones are worth investing candy in. Bewear’s exclusive move - Drain Punch - is available between 2pm to 5pm (local time), but, if you miss this time slot, you can always use an Elite Charged TM.
What, however, is Bewear’s best moveset?
Bewear moves and best moveset recommendation explained
We recommend a moveset of Low Kick (Fast) and Superpower (Charged), with Payback (Charged) if you have enough spare candy and Stardust to unlock Bewear’s second charged attack.
This does mean that you’ll be ignoring Bewear’s exclusive Community Day move - Drain Punch - but, compared to Bewear’s other charged attacks, it's far less powerful. If you’re interested in the move, however, it’s still worth experimenting with.
The reason why we suggest choosing Superpower above Payback is that, while Payback has a higher base damage, Superpower takes far less energy to charge, which means you’re more likely to use Superpower in a Go Battle League fight. Due to Payback’s strength and the fact it will diversify Bewear’s moveset, it is the ideal choice for Bewear’s second move slot.
The above is only our opinion though and Bewear’s full moveset, accessed using Fast and Charged TMs, is as follows:
Fast Moves
- Low Kick (Fighting)
- Shadow Claw (Ghost)
- Tackle (Normal)
Charged Moves
- Drain Punch (Fighting) - Community Day exclusive move
- Payback (Dark)
- Stomp (Normal)
- Superpower (Fighting)
What does shiny Stufful and shiny Bewear look like in Pokémon Go?
The chance to catch a shiny form for the highlighted Pokémon is one of the biggest draws of any Community Day event and even more so for this particular event, because it sees the release of shiny Stufful alongside the release of the Pokémon itself.
The shiny rate for the highlighted Pokémon is increased during any Community Day and you still benefit from the natural interest created by catching Pokémon of the same type, which makes it easier to find shiny Pokémon during these events.
To find a shiny Pokémon, you need to start a catch encounter with a Pokémon in the wild. From there, it’s easy to tell if the Pokémon you’ve encountered is shiny due to its alternative colouring, shiny icon next to its name and the sparkles which shine when the encounter begins.
Since this is the first time shiny Stufful has appeared in Pokémon Go, we recommend using Golden Razz Berries and Ultra Balls to increase your chances of catching it.
Stufful family shiny comparison from r/TheSilphRoad
As you can see in the picture above, the pink colouring of Stufful and Bewear is changed to a shade of orange for these Pokémon’s shiny versions. As mentioned above, this is the first time both Stufful and its shiny form have appeared in Pokémon Go, so it’s a great time to find both!
If you want to evolve a shiny Stufful, we recommend waiting until the Community Day event is drawing to close at 5pm (local time). This is because it gives you ample time to, hopefully, catch a couple of shiny Stufful and gather enough candy to evolve this Pokémon. You can also check your Stufful’s IV stats.
Evolving a shiny Stufful will add a shiny Bewear to your collection and, if you do so before the end of the Community Day event, it will learn Drain Punch - a fighting charged attack which is Bewear’s Community Day exclusive move.
This Community Day is the perfect chance to add this new Gen 7 Pokémon to your Alola Pokédex and, if you’re lucky, a new shiny Pokémon. Just remember to check the IV stats of your Stufful before you invest any candy in them.
