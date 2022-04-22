Shiny Stufful, evolution chart, 100% perfect IV stats and Bewear best moveset in Pokémon Go

Stufful is the chosen Pokémon for April’s Community Day event - a Pokémon Go event which increases the spawn rate for a specific Pokémon.

This Community Day is an exciting one, because it marks the release of Stufful and Bewear - two Pokémon from Gen 7 - into Pokémon Go. So, if you want to fill in more Alola Pokédex entries, then you need to catch as many Stuffuls as you can!

Shiny Stufful and Bewear are also being released as part of this Community Day and it’s a great opportunity to find a Stufful with 100% perfect IV stats, which means you should also know the best moveset for Bewear.

Stufful’s 100% perfect IV stats in Pokémon Go explained April’s Community Day is a great opportunity to find a perfect Stufful in Pokémon Go. Whether Stufful or Bewear will be good contenders in the Go Battle League is yet to be seen, but it’s still a good idea to keep an eye out for a Stufful with perfect IV stats. Considering the amount of candy it takes to evolve Stufful into Bewear, you’ll want to ensure you’re investing your candy wisely. For Stufful, the CP values which correspond to perfect 15/15/15 stats are as follows: Level 30 (wild CP maximum) - 1159 CP

Level 35 (weather boosted CP maximum) - 1256 CP Stufful’s wild CP values align with your current trainer level until you reach Level 30, so, since the majority of the player base is above this level, we kept to these values for simplicity’s sake. If, however, you’re currently beneath Level 30, these values will be different.

Stufful evolution chart: What does Stufful evolve intro? Stufful has one evolution - Bewear - and, in Pokémon Go, you need 400 Stufful candy to complete this evolution. The typing for this evolution tree stays the same when Stufful evolves into Bewear. (Image credit: pokemon.com) April’s Community Day event runs between 2pm to 5pm (local time), which gives you a good amount of time to collect as much Stufful candy as possible. The following methods will increase your candy yield: Use Pinap Berries to increase the amount of candy you earn from catching Stufful.

This Community Day has a double catch candy bonus, so make sure you catch as many Stufful as possible.

Have a Stufful as your buddy Pokémon to earn some extra candy while walking with it.

Mega evolving Pidgeot or Lopunny will increase the amount of candy you earn from catching Stufful. Since evolving a Stufful into a Bewear requires such a large amount of candy, we recommend using some of the methods listed above to increase the amount of candy you earn during the Community Day. Remember to check the Stufful’s IV stats or search 3* or 4* to see which ones are worth investing candy in. Bewear’s exclusive move - Drain Punch - is available between 2pm to 5pm (local time), but, if you miss this time slot, you can always use an Elite Charged TM. What, however, is Bewear’s best moveset?