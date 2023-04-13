Pokémon Go A Mystic Hero Timed Research quest steps, rewards and field research tasks

The A Mystic Hero event has brought a new costume Lapras to Pokémon Go and, if you want to earn it, you need to complete the A Mystic Hero special research quest.

While you’re completing this Pokémon Go quest, you may also want to complete the A Mystic Hero: Timed Research quest and collect some of the event-exclusive field research tasks for A Mystic Hero.

Below you’ll find the A Mystic Hero: Timed Research quest steps in Pokémon Go to help you complete it before the A Mystic Hero event ends.

A Mystic Hero field research tasks in Pokémon Go You may find yourself earning an event-exclusive field research task by spinning PokéStops during the A Mystic Hero event in Pokémon Go. You can save these tasks in your Field Research collection and complete them after the event ends if you choose. Here are the A Mystic Hero field research tasks in Pokémon Go: Catch 3 Pokémon reward - 1 Sun Stone, 1 Up-Grade or 1 King’s Rock

reward - 500 Stardust Evolve 5 Pokémon reward - 2500 Stardust Thank you to SilphScience from reddit for the help with this information! Slowking, Porygon-2 and Sunflora all require one of the evolution items you can obtain from the field research tasks for their evolution.