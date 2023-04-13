Pokémon Go A Mystic Hero Timed Research quest steps, rewards and field research tasks
The A Mystic Hero event has brought a new costume Lapras to Pokémon Go and, if you want to earn it, you need to complete the A Mystic Hero special research quest.
While you’re completing this Pokémon Go quest, you may also want to complete the A Mystic Hero: Timed Research quest and collect some of the event-exclusive field research tasks for A Mystic Hero.
Below you’ll find the A Mystic Hero: Timed Research quest steps in Pokémon Go to help you complete it before the A Mystic Hero event ends.
'A Mystic Hero Timed Research' quest steps in Pokémon Go
A Mystic Hero: Timed Research is a quest you can complete during the A Mystic Hero event in Pokémon Go.
Unlike the A Mystic Hero special research quest, you only have until Monday 17th April at 8pm (local time) to complete A Mystic Hero: Timed Research. If you don’t complete the quest by this deadline, then it, and its rewards, will vanish forever.
Below you’ll find all of the A Mystic Hero: Timed Research quest steps and rewards - just be aware of spoilers!
'A Mystic Hero: Timed Research' Step 1 of 3
- Catch 5 Pokémon - 5 Poké Balls
- Transfer 3 Pokémon - 5 Nanab Berries
- Evolve a Pokémon - 1000 Stardust
Rewards: 1000 XP, 500 Stardust and 2 Rare Candies
'A Mystic Hero: Timed Research' Step 2 of 3
- Catch 10 Pokémon - 5 Poké Balls
- Transfer 5 Pokémon - 5 Razz Berries
- Evolve 3 Pokémon - 3000 Stardust
Rewards: 2000 XP, 1000 Stardust and 2 Rare Candies
'A Mystic Hero: Timed Research' Step 3 of 3
- Evolve a Pokémon - 10 Pinap Berries
- Evolve 2 Pokémon - 15 Poké Balls
- Evolve 3 Pokémon - 15 Great Balls
- Evolve 4 Pokémon - 10 Ultra Balls
- Evolve 5 Pokémon - 3 Silver Pinap Berries
Rewards: 3000 XP, 2000 Stardust and 1 Magnetic Lure Module
A Mystic Hero field research tasks in Pokémon Go
You may find yourself earning an event-exclusive field research task by spinning PokéStops during the A Mystic Hero event in Pokémon Go. You can save these tasks in your Field Research collection and complete them after the event ends if you choose.
Here are the A Mystic Hero field research tasks in Pokémon Go:
- Catch 3 Pokémon reward - 1 Sun Stone, 1 Up-Grade or 1 King’s Rock
- Catch 5 Pokémon reward - 1 Unova Stone or 1 Sinnoh Stone
- Evolve a Pokémon reward - 300 Stardust
- Evolve 3 Pokémon reward - 500 Stardust
- Evolve 5 Pokémon reward - 2500 Stardust
Everything else we know about A Mystic Hero in Pokémon Go
The A Mystic Hero event in Pokémon Go is running until Monday 17th April at 8pm (local time). During this time, you can start the A Mystic Hero special research quest, complete the event’s timed research quest and work on the seasonal special research quest, Let’s GO!
There are also three bonuses for you to enjoy during this event, with the first two being focused around evolving Pokémon. You’ll receive double evolution XP and are guaranteed two Candy XL from evolving Pokémon during the A Mystic Hero event. Lure Modules will also last for three hours during the event!
Finally, A Mystic Hero sees the release of a new costume Pokémon in Pokémon Go - Blanche-themed accessory Lapras. You can earn this new Pokémon by completing the A Mystic Hero special research quest.
Hope you enjoy the A Mystic Hero event!