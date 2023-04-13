Pokémon Go A Mystic Hero quest steps and rewards
How to get a Blanche-themed accessory Lapras.
A Mystic Hero is the special research quest released in Pokémon Go during the A Mystic Hero event in April 2023.
At the time of writing, the A Mystic Hero quest is the only way to earn a Blanche-themed accessory Lapras in Pokémon Go. Hopefully we’ll see this costume Pokémon become available through other means in the future, but, currently, if you want this special Lapras you need to complete this quest.
To help you add Blanche-themed accessory Lapras to your costume Pokémon collection, we’ve outlined the A Mystic Hero quest steps and rewards below.
On this page:
'A Mystic Hero' quest steps in Pokémon Go
Below you’ll find the quest steps for the A Mystic Hero special research quest in Pokemon Go, along with this quest’s rewards.
A Mystic Hero was released into Pokémon Go during the A Mystic Hero event on Thursday 13th April 2023. At the time of writing, we don’t know whether this special research quest will be available once the event ends, so, if you want to complete it, we recommend playing Pokémon Go at least once before Monday 17th April at 8pm (local time).
Once you’ve unlocked A Mystic Hero, you’ll be able to complete it at your own pace thanks to it being a special research quest.
Remember to be aware of spoilers as you continue reading!
Thank you to Amiibofan101 from reddit for the help with this information.
'A Mystic Hero' Step 1 of 4
- Catch 15 Pokémon - 10 Poké Balls
- Use 10 Pinap Berries while catching Pokémon - 1000 Stardust
- Make 10 Great Throws - 7 Pinap Berries
Rewards: 1500 XP and an Eevee encounter
'A Mystic Hero' Step 2 of 4
- Evolve 5 Pokémon - 50 Eevee Candy
- Use 15 Berries to help catch Pokémon - 15 Poké Balls
- Catch 25 Pokémon - Shelmet encounter
Rewards: 2000 XP and a Karrablast encounter
'A Mystic Hero' Step 3 of 4
- Make 3 Excellent Throws - 5000 Stardust
- Earn 5 Candies walking with your buddy - 10 Razz Berries
- Evolve 10 Pokémon - Inkay encounter
Rewards: 2500 XP and a Blanche-themed accessory Lapras
'A Mystic Hero' Step 4 of 4
- Claim reward - 1 Sinnoh Stone
- Claim reward - 1 Unova Stone
- Claim reward - 15 Ultra Balls
Rewards: 2500 XP and 1 Glacial Lure Module
How does A Mystic Hero work in Pokémon Go
A Mystic Hero is a special research quest in Pokémon Go, which means you’re free to complete it slowly or rush through for the rewards.
This quest became available on Thursday, 13th April at 10am (local time) as part of the A Mystic Hero event. Due to being part of said event, we, at the time of writing, don’t know whether it will be available once it ends. For this reason, we recommend playing Pokémon Go at least once during the A Mystic Hero event to ensure you’ve unlocked the special research quest which shares its name.
Putting this aside, A Mystic Hero works exactly the same as other special research quests in Pokémon Go; you’re challenged to complete a series of tasks in return for rewards and, after doing so, you unlock the quest step’s overall rewards along with the following step. You then repeat this process until the quest is completed.
Good luck finishing the A Mystic Hero special research!