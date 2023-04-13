Pokémon Go A Mystic Hero quest steps and rewards

A Mystic Hero is the special research quest released in Pokémon Go during the A Mystic Hero event in April 2023.

At the time of writing, the A Mystic Hero quest is the only way to earn a Blanche-themed accessory Lapras in Pokémon Go. Hopefully we’ll see this costume Pokémon become available through other means in the future, but, currently, if you want this special Lapras you need to complete this quest.

To help you add Blanche-themed accessory Lapras to your costume Pokémon collection, we’ve outlined the A Mystic Hero quest steps and rewards below.

