The7th Anniversary Party is a pay-to-play timed research quest released as part of the 7th Anniversary Party celebrations in Pokémon Go.

If you want to complete this quest, then you need to purchase a ticket for it from the Pokémon Go in-game store before the 7th Anniversary Party ends. You then have until Wednesday 12th July at 8pm (local time) to complete the quest itself.

So, if you’ve decided to purchase this quest, you’ll find the 7th Anniversary Party quest step and rewards below.

On this page:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings Watch as battle Guzzlord - one of the Ultra Beasts in Pokémon Go

'7th Anniversary Party' quest step and rewards in Pokémon Go Below you’ll find the 7th Anniversary Party quest step and rewards for this pay-to-play timed research quest in Pokémon Go. If you want to play through this quest, then you first need to purchase a ticket for it before Tuesday 11th July at 8pm (local time). Once you’ve unlocked the quest, you have until Wednesday 12th July at 8pm (local time) to finish it and claim all of the rewards it offers. Keep in mind that the section below contains spoilers! Imagine a Party Hat on Pikachu's head. Thank you to redwineandbeer for the help with this information. '7th Anniversary Party' Step 1 of 1 Catch 77 Pokémon - 1 Incubator

Use 77 Berries to help catch Pokémon - 1 Rocket Radar

Hatch 7 Eggs - 1 Lucky Egg

Earn 7 Candies walking with your buddy - 1 Poffin

Evolve 7 Pokémon - 1 Incense

Earn 7,777 XP - 1 Premium Raid Pass

Earn 7,777 Stardust - 1 Star Piece Rewards: 77,777 XP, 1 Super Incubator and a Party Hat Pikachu encounter