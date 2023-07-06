Pokémon Go 7th Anniversary Party quest step and rewards
How to complete the pay-to-play 7th Anniversary Party timed research quest.
The7th Anniversary Party is a pay-to-play timed research quest released as part of the 7th Anniversary Party celebrations in Pokémon Go.
If you want to complete this quest, then you need to purchase a ticket for it from the Pokémon Go in-game store before the 7th Anniversary Party ends. You then have until Wednesday 12th July at 8pm (local time) to complete the quest itself.
So, if you’ve decided to purchase this quest, you’ll find the 7th Anniversary Party quest step and rewards below.
'7th Anniversary Party' quest step and rewards in Pokémon Go
Keep in mind that the section below contains spoilers!
'7th Anniversary Party' Step 1 of 1
- Catch 77 Pokémon - 1 Incubator
- Use 77 Berries to help catch Pokémon - 1 Rocket Radar
- Hatch 7 Eggs - 1 Lucky Egg
- Earn 7 Candies walking with your buddy - 1 Poffin
- Evolve 7 Pokémon - 1 Incense
- Earn 7,777 XP - 1 Premium Raid Pass
- Earn 7,777 Stardust - 1 Star Piece
Rewards: 77,777 XP, 1 Super Incubator and a Party Hat Pikachu encounter
How to purchase 7th Anniversary Party in Pokémon Go
If you want to play through the 7th Anniversary Party timed research quest in Pokémon, then you need to purchase a ticket for it before Tuesday 11th July at 8pm (local time).
A ticket for this research quest costs £1.99, $2 or the equivalent price in your local currency. While tickets are nonrefundable and can not be purchased using PokéCoins, it can be gifted to any players who you’re at Great Friend or higher Friendship Levels with.
You need to visit the in-game store, which is accessed via Pokémon Go’s main menu, to purchase a ticket. Once in the shop, you need to find the banner advertising the quest.
Next, select the banner to access more information about the quest and the purchase options. You now need to select 'Buy' and follow the purchase instructions specific for your device.
After being purchased, 7th Anniversary Party will automatically appear in the 'Today' tab like all timed research quests.
If you do purchase this quest, you need to complete it and claim all of its rewards before Wednesday 12th July at 8pm (local time). Once this time passes, the quest will vanish forever.
Good luck completing the 7th Anniversary Party quest!