Pokémon Go 7th Anniversary Party field research tasks and rewards

Everything you need to know about the seventh anniversary.

Image credit: Niantic
Lottie Lynn avatar
Guide by Lottie Lynn Guides Editor
Published on

The 7th Anniversary Party celebrates, unsurprisingly, the seventh anniversary of Pokémon Go’s release.

Throughout the 7th Anniversary Party, you can collect a variety of event-exclusive field research tasks and rewards in Pokémon Go. You’ll also want to keep an eye on which bonuses are currently available and which Pokémon are appearing more frequently in the wild, because, during the 7th Anniversary Party, both will slightly change on a day-to-day basis.

There are also two pay-to-play research quests available during the 7th Anniversary Party, with the first being the 7th Anniversary Party timed research quest and the second being the return of the All-in-One #151 Masterwork Research quest.

On this page:

Watch as battle Guzzlord - one of the Ultra Beasts in Pokémon Go
Watch on YouTube

Pokémon Go 7th Anniversary Party field research tasks

By spinning PokéStops during the 7th Anniversary Party, you can collect event-exclusive field research tasks in Pokémon Go. These tasks can be saved in your field research collection and completed after the event ends if you so choose.

Here are the 7th Anniversary Party field research tasks in Pokémon Go:

  • Catch 7 Pokémon reward - 2 Poké Balls, 5 Great Balls or 10 Ultra Balls
  • Catch 7 different species of Pokémon reward - Rowlet, Litten, Popplio encounter
  • Use 7 Berries to help catch Pokémon reward - Chikorita, Cyndaquil or Totodile encounter
  • Make 7 Nice Throws reward - 25 Venusaur, Charizard, Blastoise, Sceptile, Blaziken or Swampert Mega Energy
  • Make 7 Curveball Throws reward - Snivy, Tepig, Oshawott, Chespin, Fennekin or Froakie encounter
  • Take 7 snapshots of wild Pokémon reward - Treecko, Torchic or Mudkip encounter
  • Earn 7 hearts with your buddy reward - Turtwig, Chimchar or Piplup encounter
  • Spin 7 PokéStops rewards - Bulbasaur, Charmander or Squirtle encounter

Thank you to redwineandbeer from reddit for the help with this information!

The Season of Hidden Gems has arrived, bringing with it a new Go Battle League season.

The 7th Anniversary Party is currently running in Pokémon Go, bringing PokéStop Showcases, the return of the All-on-One #151 quest and the 7th Anniversary Party timed research quest to Pokémon Go.

Elsewhere, be sure to compete in Shadow Raids, use Daily Adventure Incense for the chance of encountering Galarian Articuno, Galarian Zapdos and Galarian Moltres. This incense may also give you encounters with other rare Pokémon in Pokémon Go.

Everything else you need to know about the 7th Anniversary Party in Pokémon Go

The Pokémon Go 7th Anniversary Party sees the release of two new costume Pokémon - Party Hat Wartortle and Party Hat Blastoise. (Yay… more party hats…)

To get these new costume Pokémon, you need to evolve a Party Hat Squirtle. Thankfully the Community Day Classic event on Sunday 9th July between 2pm to 5pm (local time) will help you achieve this task as it will see Squirtle appearing more frequently in the wild. While these Squirtles won’t be wearing hats, they will help you collect the candy you need for the evolutions.

Before we leave the subject of Squirtle, the 7th Anniversary Party also sees the release of PokéStop Showcases, which will allow you to show off your best Squirtle!

Image credit: Niantic

Alongside these new costume Pokémon, there are to pay-to-play research quests available during the 7th Anniversary Party.

The first is the 7th Anniversary Party timed research quest, which, if you purchase it, you’ll have until Wednesday 12th July at 8pm (local time) to complete it. If you don’t complete this quest by this deadline, then you’ll be unable to claim all of its rewards.

The 7th Anniversary Party timed research quest can be purchased from the in-game Pokémon Go store for £1.99, $2 or the equivalent price in your local currency until Tuesday 11th July at 8pm (local time). Just remember to complete it before the deadline!

Image credit: Niantic

The second quest is the return of the All-in-One #151. This Masterwork Research quest was originally released as part of the Pokémon Go Tour: Kanto in February 2021 and gives you the chance to add a shiny Mew to your collection.

Tickets for All-in-One #151 cost £4.99, $5 or the equivalent price in your local currency and will be available from the in-game store until Wednesday 12th July at 8pm (local time). There’s no deadline for the All-in-One #151 Masterwork Research quest, but may take you a while to complete!

If you do purchase the quest, you must ensure it’s been properly unlocked by playing Pokémon Go after buying it before this same date. It’s important to note that players who purchased a Pokémon Go Tour: Kanto ticket can not purchase this quest for a second time.

If you do buy a All-in-One #151 tickets, then you can enjoy three bonuses until the end of the 7th Anniversary Party - double Incense duration, double Daily Adventure Incense duration and double Lure Module duration.

Image credit: Niantic

On the topic of bonuses, there’s a range of bonuses running throughout the 7th Anniversary Party until it ends on Wednesday 12th July at 8pm (local time). There are three bonuses running constantly throughout the event, while a fourth changes on a day-to-day basis.

The three bonuses running constantly through the 7th Anniversary Party are:

  • PokéStops with Golden Lure Modules may give more Gimmighoul Coins, starting at seven but rising to 77 or higher.
  • Increased chance of becoming Lucky Friends.
  • Increase chance of Pokémon becoming Lucky via trades.

As mentioned previously, the fourth bonuses will change on a day-to-day basis, with them running between 12am to 11:59pm (local time). You can find these bonuses, along with the days they’re running on, below:

  • Thursday 6th July - Double catch XP
  • Friday 7th July - Double catch Stardust
  • Saturday 8th July - Double catch candy
  • Sunday 9th July - Hatch distance halved for every egg placed in an Incubator during this day
  • Monday 10th July - Friendship levels will increase twice as fast
  • Tuesday 11th July - Double transfer candy
  • Wednesday 12th July - Double evolution XP

Like the bonuses, while there’s a set of Pokémon constantly appearing more frequently in the wild during the 7th Anniversary Party every day, some Pokémon will only be appearing on specific days.

Galarian Ponyta.

Let’s start with the Pokémon appearing throughout the event:

  • Party Hat Squirtle
  • Cake Hat Pikachu
  • Meowth
  • Ponyta
  • Galarian Ponyta
  • Absol
  • Togedemaru

With that out of the way, below you’ll find the Pokémon which change on a day-to-day basis, along with which days they appear on:

DatePokémon
Thursday 6th JulyParty Hat Bulbasaur
Party Hat Charmander
Party Hat Squirtle
Friday 7th JulyChikorita
Cyndaquil
Totodile
Saturday 8th JulyTreecko
Torchic
Mudkip
Sunday 9th JulyTurtwig
Chimchar
Piplup
Monday 10th JulySnivy
Tepig
Oshawott
Tuesday 11th JulyChespin
Fennekin
Froakie
Wednesday 12th JulyRowlet
Litten
Popplio

As always, raids will continue during the 7th Anniversary Party, but, thankfully, the Pokémon appearing in them remain the same throughout the event:

One StarThree StarFive StarMega
Party Hat BulbasaurMagnetonArticunoMega Blastoise
Party Hat CharmanderLaprasZapdos
Party Hat SquirtleFlareonMoltres
Cake Hat PikachuSnorlax
Sealeo

Finally, there’s some new avatar items to celebrate the seventh anniversary of Pokémon Go in the store and a collection of stickers you can either find or purchase too.

Image credit: Niantic

Hope you enjoy Pokémon Go’s 7th Anniversary Party!

