Pokémon Go 7th Anniversary Party field research tasks and rewards

The 7th Anniversary Party celebrates, unsurprisingly, the seventh anniversary of Pokémon Go’s release.

Throughout the 7th Anniversary Party, you can collect a variety of event-exclusive field research tasks and rewards in Pokémon Go. You’ll also want to keep an eye on which bonuses are currently available and which Pokémon are appearing more frequently in the wild, because, during the 7th Anniversary Party, both will slightly change on a day-to-day basis.

There are also two pay-to-play research quests available during the 7th Anniversary Party, with the first being the 7th Anniversary Party timed research quest and the second being the return of the All-in-One #151 Masterwork Research quest.

On this page:

Thank you to redwineandbeer from reddit for the help with this information!

Here are the 7th Anniversary Party field research tasks in Pokémon Go:

By spinning PokéStops during the 7th Anniversary Party, you can collect event-exclusive field research tasks in Pokémon Go. These tasks can be saved in your field research collection and completed after the event ends if you so choose.

Everything else you need to know about the 7th Anniversary Party in Pokémon Go

The Pokémon Go 7th Anniversary Party sees the release of two new costume Pokémon - Party Hat Wartortle and Party Hat Blastoise. (Yay… more party hats…)

To get these new costume Pokémon, you need to evolve a Party Hat Squirtle. Thankfully the Community Day Classic event on Sunday 9th July between 2pm to 5pm (local time) will help you achieve this task as it will see Squirtle appearing more frequently in the wild. While these Squirtles won’t be wearing hats, they will help you collect the candy you need for the evolutions.

Before we leave the subject of Squirtle, the 7th Anniversary Party also sees the release of PokéStop Showcases, which will allow you to show off your best Squirtle!

Image credit: Niantic

Alongside these new costume Pokémon, there are to pay-to-play research quests available during the 7th Anniversary Party.

The first is the 7th Anniversary Party timed research quest, which, if you purchase it, you’ll have until Wednesday 12th July at 8pm (local time) to complete it. If you don’t complete this quest by this deadline, then you’ll be unable to claim all of its rewards.

The 7th Anniversary Party timed research quest can be purchased from the in-game Pokémon Go store for £1.99, $2 or the equivalent price in your local currency until Tuesday 11th July at 8pm (local time). Just remember to complete it before the deadline!

Image credit: Niantic

The second quest is the return of the All-in-One #151. This Masterwork Research quest was originally released as part of the Pokémon Go Tour: Kanto in February 2021 and gives you the chance to add a shiny Mew to your collection.

Tickets for All-in-One #151 cost £4.99, $5 or the equivalent price in your local currency and will be available from the in-game store until Wednesday 12th July at 8pm (local time). There’s no deadline for the All-in-One #151 Masterwork Research quest, but may take you a while to complete!

If you do purchase the quest, you must ensure it’s been properly unlocked by playing Pokémon Go after buying it before this same date. It’s important to note that players who purchased a Pokémon Go Tour: Kanto ticket can not purchase this quest for a second time.

If you do buy a All-in-One #151 tickets, then you can enjoy three bonuses until the end of the 7th Anniversary Party - double Incense duration, double Daily Adventure Incense duration and double Lure Module duration.

Image credit: Niantic

On the topic of bonuses, there’s a range of bonuses running throughout the 7th Anniversary Party until it ends on Wednesday 12th July at 8pm (local time). There are three bonuses running constantly throughout the event, while a fourth changes on a day-to-day basis.

The three bonuses running constantly through the 7th Anniversary Party are:

PokéStops with Golden Lure Modules may give more Gimmighoul Coins, starting at seven but rising to 77 or higher.

Increased chance of becoming Lucky Friends.

Increase chance of Pokémon becoming Lucky via trades.

As mentioned previously, the fourth bonuses will change on a day-to-day basis, with them running between 12am to 11:59pm (local time). You can find these bonuses, along with the days they’re running on, below:

Thursday 6th July - Double catch XP

- Double catch XP Friday 7th July - Double catch Stardust

- Double catch Stardust Saturday 8th July - Double catch candy

- Double catch candy Sunday 9th July - Hatch distance halved for every egg placed in an Incubator during this day

- Hatch distance halved for every egg placed in an Incubator during this day Monday 10th July - Friendship levels will increase twice as fast

- Friendship levels will increase twice as fast Tuesday 11th July - Double transfer candy

- Double transfer candy Wednesday 12th July - Double evolution XP

Like the bonuses, while there’s a set of Pokémon constantly appearing more frequently in the wild during the 7th Anniversary Party every day, some Pokémon will only be appearing on specific days.

Galarian Ponyta.

Let’s start with the Pokémon appearing throughout the event:

Party Hat Squirtle

Cake Hat Pikachu

Meowth

Ponyta

Galarian Ponyta

Absol

Togedemaru

With that out of the way, below you’ll find the Pokémon which change on a day-to-day basis, along with which days they appear on:

Date Pokémon Thursday 6th July Party Hat Bulbasaur

Party Hat Charmander

Party Hat Squirtle Friday 7th July Chikorita

Cyndaquil

Totodile Saturday 8th July Treecko

Torchic

Mudkip Sunday 9th July Turtwig

Chimchar

Piplup Monday 10th July Snivy

Tepig

Oshawott Tuesday 11th July Chespin

Fennekin

Froakie Wednesday 12th July Rowlet

Litten

Popplio

As always, raids will continue during the 7th Anniversary Party, but, thankfully, the Pokémon appearing in them remain the same throughout the event:

One Star Three Star Five Star Mega Party Hat Bulbasaur Magneton Articuno Mega Blastoise Party Hat Charmander Lapras Zapdos Party Hat Squirtle Flareon Moltres Cake Hat Pikachu Snorlax Sealeo

Finally, there’s some new avatar items to celebrate the seventh anniversary of Pokémon Go in the store and a collection of stickers you can either find or purchase too.

Image credit: Niantic

Hope you enjoy Pokémon Go’s 7th Anniversary Party!