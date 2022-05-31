Pikipek 100% perfect IV stats, shiny Pikipek in Pokémon Go

There is no shiny Pikipek in Pokémon Go, but there's still a number of great reasons why you should try to get your hands on as many Pikipeks as possible during this week's Spotlight Hour.

You'll be given the opportunity to catch as many Pikipek as you can in Pokémon Go, with the possibility of catching a 100% perfect IV stats Pikipek. There's also a Spotlight Hour bonus to enjoy as you play.

Pikipek's Spotlight Hour falls during the final hours of the Alola to Alola event, and its Collection Challenge, in Pokémon Go. Both Trumbeak and Toucannon - Pikipek's evolutions - are part of this Collection Challenge, so, if you're yet to complete the challenge, this Spotlight Hour is the perfect time to do so!

Pikipek 100% perfect IV stats in Pokémon Go

This week’s Spotlight Hour is a great opportunity to catch a Pikipek with perfect IV stats.

Pikipek will evolve into Trumbeak and then Toucannon. (Image credit: pokemon.com)

Once you’ve caught a 100% IV stats Pikipek, you’ll have the choice of evolving it into a Trumbeak with perfect stats, and then finally a Toucannon. While they don't exactly hold much sway in the Go Battle League, they can be useful in battling Team Go Rocket Grunts or in raids.

The CP values that correspond to perfect 15/15/15 values are as follows:

Level 30 (wild CP maximum) - 780 CP

Level 35 (weather boosted CP maximum) - 845 CP

The wild CP value aligns with your trainer level until you reach Level 30 and, due to the majority of the player base now being above this level, we’ve kept to these values for the sake of simplicity. These values will, however, be different if you’re currently below Level 30.

Is there a shiny Pikipek in Pokémon Go?

There is not a shiny Pikipek currently in Pokémon Go.

Shiny Pikipek has yet to be added into the game. Generally, the Alolan Pokémon in Pokémon Go don't have shiny variants, though this is likely to change in the future. Unfortunately, this means that you cannot have a shiny Trumbeak, or Toucannon in Pokémon Go either.

What does shiny Pikipek look like?

Since shiny Pikipek has yet to be added to Pokémon Go, we have to look to other Pokémon games to see it. Pokémon Sun and Moon features a shiny form, which you can see in the image below:

This gives us a good idea as to what shiny Pikipek might look like if it is eventually added into Pokémon Go. We'll have to wait and see whether it will be added anytime soon.

Other reasons to catch as many Pikipek as possible

Aside from the chance to catch loads of Pikipek in Pokémon Go, there are a number of other reasons to partake in this week’s Spotlight Hour:

Spotlight Hour events only last for an hour - 6pm to 7pm (local time) - but don’t worry if you can’t partake in this week’s event. Next week sees a brand new month take the spotlight, with a whole new lineup of featured Pokémon to catch. The first will be Nosepass on Tuesday, 7th June!