Oddish 100% perfect IV stats, shiny Oddish in Pokémon Go

There is a shiny Oddish in Pokémon Go, but this isn’t the sole reason why you should partake in this week’s Spotlight Hour.

Catching as many Oddish as possible during this hour-long window will give you the chance to find a 100% perfect IV stats Oddish. You can also find a preview of shiny Oddish down below.

Oddish’s Spotlight Hour falls on a quiet day in Pokémon Go, but you can still partake in the Go Battle League and fight Tapu Bulu in five-star raids.

On this page:

Watch on YouTube Battling and catching the latest Pokémon Go legendary.

Oddish 100% perfect IV stats in Pokémon Go This week’s Spotlight Hour is a great opportunity to catch an Oddish with perfect IV stats. Once you’ve caught a 100% IV stats Oddish, you’ll have the choice of evolving it into either a Vileplume or Bellossom with perfect stats. While neither holds much sway in the Go Battle League, they can be useful in battling Team Go Rocket Grunts or in raids. We recommend choosing Vileplume, because its grass and poison-typing will give you an advantage over fairy-types. The CP values that correspond to perfect 15/15/15 values are as follows: Level 30 (wild CP maximum) - 1053 CP

Level 35 (weather boosted CP maximum) - 1141 CP The wild CP value aligns with your trainer level until you reach Level 30 and, due to the majority of the player base now being above this level, we’ve kept to these values for the sake of simplicity. These values will, however, be different if you’re currently below Level 30.

Is there a shiny Oddish in Pokémon Go? There is a shiny Oddish in Pokémon Go. Shiny Oddish, along with the shiny versions of its evolutions, was released in October 2019 as part of the Safari Zone in New Taipei City event. If luck is on your side, you may find a shiny Gloom in the wild, but, if not, then you can obtain one by evolving a shiny Oddish using 25 Oddish candy. Once you have a shiny Gloom, it can be evolved into either a shiny Vileplume - using 100 Oddish Candy - or a shiny Bellossom, which requires a Sun Stone and 100 Oddish Candy. Remember - Spotlight Hours only increase the number of Oddish spawning in the wild, not its shiny rate. This means that, unlike a Community Day, the shiny rate for Oddish will not increase during this event. Oddish evolution tree. (Image credit: pokemon.com)