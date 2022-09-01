Fortnite Junk Rift locations and how to use a Junk Rift in Wreck Ravine or Rocky Wreckage

Use a Junk Rift in Wreck Ravine or Rocky Wreckage is one of the Week 13 challenges in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3.

This challenge first tasks you with locating a Junk Rift in Fortnite, then travelling to either of the two locations in order to use the item.

Completing this challenge will reward you with 15k XP, which will help you unlock more skins for the Battle Pass.

Fortnite Junk Rift locations

To use a Junk Rift in Wreck Ravine or Rocky Wreckage, you'll first need to find one, and there are currently two ways of getting Junk Rifts in Fortnite:

Finding as floor loot or searching chests

Purchasing from Guaco at Greasy Grove

So, you'll either have to land in an area that has a lot of chests and hope to locate a Junk Rift quickly, or purchase one from Guaco. We recommend going to Greasy Grove to get a Junk Rift from Guaco, as the Rocky Wreckage location is very close by, meaning you can complete this Week 13 challenge relatively quickly - as long as you don't get eliminated on your way!

Go to Greasy Grove if you want to purchase Junk Rifts from Guaco.

Guaco is located in the destroyed diner to the northwest of Greasy Grove, and purchasing a stack of two Junk Rifts at a time will cost you 96 Gold Bars. Once you've bought a stack, you should then make your way to either Wreck Ravine or Rocky Wreckage.

How to use a Junk Rift in Wreck Ravine or Rocky Wreckage in Fortnite

As mentioned above, we recommend using a Junk Rift at Rocky Wreckage, as it's close to Guaco in Greasy Grove. Rocky Wreckage isn't a named location, but you can easily identify it on your map by looking for the blue, orange, and pink-coloured slice of land to the west of Rocky Reels, on the west side of the main road.

Once you reach Rocky Reels, select the Junk Rift from your inventory, then throw it at the metal structure like you would a grenade. Just make sure you don't throw it too close to yourself, or you'll take a lot of damage.

However, if you'd prefer to visit Wreck Ravine to use a Junk Rift instead, then you should head to the northwestern area of the Fortnite map, to the west of Logjam Junction. You'll find Wreck Ravine just down the hill from the gas station in this area, easily identifiable by the wrecked cars and boats covering the path.

Once you've used a Junk Rift at either Wreck Ravine or Rocky Wreckage, you'll get 15k XP for your trouble, and if you haven't already done so, you can use that spare Junk Rift to eliminate an opponent to get yourself another 15k XP for completing a Week 11 challenge.

