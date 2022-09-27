How to get Mareanie and evolution Toxapex in Pokémon Go

Mareanie and Toxapex, its evolution, are two Gen 7 which debuted in Pokémon Go during the Season of Light.

Released as part of the 2022 Fashion Week in Pokémon Go, alongside four new costume Pokémon, both Mareanie and Toxapex are poison and water-type Pokémon.

Below you’ll learn how to get Mareanie and evolve it into Toxapex in Pokémon Go.

How to get Mareanie in Pokémon Go Mareanie first appeared in Pokémon Go during the 2022 Fashion Week event on Tuesday, 27th September. Throughout this event, you can obtain Mareanie through a variety of means: Mareanie.

- Appearing more frequently during the Fashion Week event Fashion Week field research task - Make 5 Great Throws

- Make 5 Great Throws Three-star raids - During the Fashion Week event As the methods listed above show, the easiest way to catch Mareanie is by finding it in the wild, so keep an eye on your Pokémon radar! Remember, you can use Incense - including the Daily Adventure Incense - and Lure Modules to bring Pokémon to your location. For battling Mareanie in three-star raids, check out our advice on Mareanie’s weaknesses and counters further along in this guide. If you want to catch Mareanie via its Fashion Week field research task, it’s important to remember that the tasks given by PokéStops change on a day-to-day basis. Due to this you may find this specific task difficult to find, especially since you can receive field research tasks from the monthly pool alongside the event-exclusive tasks. At the time of writing, we don’t know what Mareanie’s spawn rate will be once the Fashion Week event has ended in 2022. There’s a chance, however, that, like other recently released Pokémon, it will be hard to find.

Mareanie weaknesses and counters in Pokémon Go If you'd like to defeat Mareanie in three-star raids, here are its weaknesses and counters in Pokémon Go: Mareanie type - Poison and water-type

- Poison and water-type Mareanie is weak against - Electric, ground and psychic-types

- Electric, ground and psychic-types Best Mareanie counters - For electric-type, Zapdos, Raikou and Electivire. For ground-types, Garchomp, Mamoswine and Therian Landorus. For psychic-types, Mewtwo, Metagross and Unbound Hoopa.

- For electric-type, Zapdos, Raikou and Electivire. For ground-types, Garchomp, Mamoswine and Therian Landorus. For psychic-types, Mewtwo, Metagross and Unbound Hoopa. Other Mareanie notes - A great way to defeat Mareanie is by filling your team with strong electric-type Pokémon. Just make sure you don’t have any fairy-type Pokémon in your team or else Mareanie will have the advantage.