How to get Mareanie and evolution Toxapex in Pokémon Go

How to get Mareanie and evolution Toxapex in Pokémon GoHow to add the Brutal Star Pokémon to your Pokédex.
Mareanie and Toxapex, its evolution, are two Gen 7 which debuted in Pokémon Go during the Season of Light.
Released as part of the 2022 Fashion Week in Pokémon Go, alongside four new costume Pokémon, both Mareanie and Toxapex are poison and water-type Pokémon.
Below you’ll learn how to get Mareanie and evolve it into Toxapex in Pokémon Go.
How to get Mareanie in Pokémon Go
Mareanie first appeared in Pokémon Go during the 2022 Fashion Week event on Tuesday, 27th September.
Throughout this event, you can obtain Mareanie through a variety of means:
- In the wild - Appearing more frequently during the Fashion Week event
- Fashion Week field research task - Make 5 Great Throws
- Three-star raids - During the Fashion Week event
As the methods listed above show, the easiest way to catch Mareanie is by finding it in the wild, so keep an eye on your Pokémon radar! Remember, you can use Incense - including the Daily Adventure Incense - and Lure Modules to bring Pokémon to your location.
For battling Mareanie in three-star raids, check out our advice on Mareanie’s weaknesses and counters further along in this guide.
If you want to catch Mareanie via its Fashion Week field research task, it’s important to remember that the tasks given by PokéStops change on a day-to-day basis. Due to this you may find this specific task difficult to find, especially since you can receive field research tasks from the monthly pool alongside the event-exclusive tasks.
At the time of writing, we don’t know what Mareanie’s spawn rate will be once the Fashion Week event has ended in 2022. There’s a chance, however, that, like other recently released Pokémon, it will be hard to find.
How to evolve Mareanie into Toxapex in Pokémon
To evolve Mareanie into Toxapex in Pokémon, you need to collect 50 Mareanie Candy.
You should be able to easily collect this required amount of candy throughout the Fashion Week event by using Pinap Berries to double your catch candy. Having a Mareanie as your buddy Pokémon will also allow you to gather some extra candy as you explore the world with Pokémon Go.
Mareanie weaknesses and counters in Pokémon Go
If you’d like to defeat Mareanie in three-star raids, here are its weaknesses and counters in Pokémon Go:
- Mareanie type - Poison and water-type
- Mareanie is weak against - Electric, ground and psychic-types
- Best Mareanie counters - For electric-type, Zapdos, Raikou and Electivire. For ground-types, Garchomp, Mamoswine and Therian Landorus. For psychic-types, Mewtwo, Metagross and Unbound Hoopa.
- Other Mareanie notes - A great way to defeat Mareanie is by filling your team with strong electric-type Pokémon. Just make sure you don’t have any fairy-type Pokémon in your team or else Mareanie will have the advantage.
Mareanie CP levels in Pokémon Go
Below you find the CP levels for battling and attempting to catch Mareanie in Pokémon Go:
- Mareanie Raid CP - 7580 CP
- CP range for catching Mareanie - 511 to 555 CP
- Weather (Cloudy or Rain) boosted CP range -639 to 694 CP
Good luck adding Toxapex to your Pokédex!