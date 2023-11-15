Pokémon Go Fashion Week Collection Challenge, field research tasks and rewards
Including all of the new Fashion Week costume Pokémon for 2023!
Fashion Week is back for 2023 in Pokémon Go and has once again brought us a new selection of fashionable costume Pokémon to catch.
This year sees the release of Fashionable Dragonite, Fashionable Wooper and Fashionable Quagsire in Pokémon Go. If you’re really lucky, you may even find shiny versions of these new costume Pokémon!
While you’re hunting down these Pokémon, you should also take the time to complete the Fashion Week Collection Challenge and event-exclusive field research tasks.
Fashion Week Collection Challenge Pokémon list in Pokémon Go
The Fashion Week Collection Challenge is available in Pokémon Go until Sunday 19th November at 8pm (local time).
By completing this Collection Challenge before this deadline, you’ll both unlock a small bundle of rewards and add progress to your Elite Collector Medal.
Below you’ll find all of the Pokémon in the Fashion Week Collection Challenge, along with how to find them:
- Fashionable Diglett - In the wild, one-star raids and event-exclusive field research task (Take a snapshot of your buddy)
- Summer Flair Pikachu - In the wild
- Gothita - In the wild
- Fashionable Croagunk - In the wild
- Fashionable Wooper - In the wild, one-star raids and event-exclusive field research task (Catch 10 Pokémon)
- Fashionable Absol - In the wild or three-star raids
For completing this challenge, you’ll earn 10,000 XP, 5000 Stardust and Fashionable Dragonite.
Fashion Week field research tasks in Pokémon Go
You can collect event-exclusive field research tasks by spinning PokéStops throughout Fashion Week in Pokémon Go. These tasks can be saved in your field research collection and then completed once the event has ended if you so choose, but we recommend finishing some during Fashion Week as it will help you complete its Collection Challenge.
Here are the Fashion Week field research tasks in Pokémon Go:
- Catch 5 Pokémon reward - Fashionable Blitzle encounter
- Catch 10 Pokémon reward - Fashionable Wooper or Fashionable Kirlia reward
- Catch 15 Pokémon reward - Fashionable Butterfree encounter
- Take a snapshot of your buddy reward - Fashionable Diglett encounter
- Take snapshots of 7 differenet wild Pokémon reward - Fashionable Shinx encounter
- Take a snapshot of Absol or Frillish in the wild reward - 1000 XP or 1000 Stardust
Everything you need to know about Fashion Week in Pokémon Go
Fashion Week has, as always, introduced a new collection of costume Pokémon to Pokémon Go. This year sees the release of Fashionable Dragonite sporting a bowtie and a little pair of glasses, Fashionable Wooper who’s gone for the classic black beanie look and Fashionable Quagsire who’s copying Wooper’s style. (Be it with a smaller hat.)
Keep in mind that, to get Fashionable Quagsire, you need to evolve a Fashionable Wooper using 50 Wooper Candy. Hopefully you’ll have enough spare thanks to its recent Community Day!
Alongside these new costume Pokémon, there are a number of Fashion Week bonuses to enjoy. The first sees everyone earning double catch Candy, while the second gives players who are Level 31 or above an increased chance of receiving Candy XL from catching Pokémon.
Both of these bonuses will run until Fashion Week ends on Sunday 19th November at 8pm (local time).
This year’s Fashion Week also marks the release of shiny Gothita, alongside its evolutions.
To give you a head start in finding this new shiny variant, Gothita will be appearing more frequently in the wild during Fashion Week alongside the following Pokémon:
- Summer Flair Pikachu
- Fashionable Diglett
- Fashionable Wooper
- Fashionable Absol
- Fashionable Croagunk
- Frillish - Female
- Frillish - Male
- Furfrou
- Mareanie
You’ll also be able to fight the following costume Pokémon in raids throughout Fashion Week:
|One Star
|Three Star
|Five Star
|Mega
|Fashionable Diglett
|Fashionable Butterfree
|Virizion - until 10am (local time) on Thursday 16th November
|Mega Garchomp - until 10am on Thursday 16th November
|Fashionable Wooper
|Fashionable Dragonite
|Cobalion - from 10am (local time) on Thursday 16th November
|Mega Kangaskhan - from 10am on Thursday 16th November
|Fashionable Sneasel
|Fashionable Kirlia
|Furfrou
|Fashionable Absol
Meanwhile, any 5km egg collected during this Pokémon Go event will hatch one of the following Pokémon:
- Summer Flair Pichu
- Fashionable Wooper
- Fashionable Smoochum
- Fashionable Shinx
- Gothita
It’s also important to note that Gothita hatched via these 5km eggs have a higher chance of being shiny than those found in the wild.
You can also enter any Gothita or Mareanies you may have in PokéStop Showcases during Fashion Week.
There will be a pay-to-play timed research quest available throughout Fashion Week in the in-game shop too. This quest costs $2, or the equivalent in your local currency, and must be completed before it expires or else you’ll have wasted some money. If you do decide to purchase this quest, you’ll be able to earn two Premium Battle Passes and encounters with costume Pokémon.
Finally, Fashion Week of course means new avatar items for sale within the in-game shop. This year sees the addition of clothes inspired by Gothitelle and Runiclus. A number of items in the avatar shop will be on sale during Fashion Week, so, if you’re after some new threads, make sure you check it out.
Hope you enjoy 2023’s Fashion Week!