Pokémon Go Fashion Week Collection Challenge, field research tasks and rewards

Fashion Week is back for 2023 in Pokémon Go and has once again brought us a new selection of fashionable costume Pokémon to catch.

This year sees the release of Fashionable Dragonite, Fashionable Wooper and Fashionable Quagsire in Pokémon Go. If you’re really lucky, you may even find shiny versions of these new costume Pokémon!

While you’re hunting down these Pokémon, you should also take the time to complete the Fashion Week Collection Challenge and event-exclusive field research tasks.

On this page:

Fashion Week field research tasks in Pokémon Go You can collect event-exclusive field research tasks by spinning PokéStops throughout Fashion Week in Pokémon Go. These tasks can be saved in your field research collection and then completed once the event has ended if you so choose, but we recommend finishing some during Fashion Week as it will help you complete its Collection Challenge. Here are the Fashion Week field research tasks in Pokémon Go: Catch 5 Pokémon reward - Fashionable Blitzle encounter

reward - Fashionable Blitzle encounter Catch 10 Pokémon reward - Fashionable Wooper or Fashionable Kirlia reward

reward - Fashionable Wooper or Fashionable Kirlia reward Catch 15 Pokémon reward - Fashionable Butterfree encounter

reward - Fashionable Butterfree encounter Take a snapshot of your buddy reward - Fashionable Diglett encounter

reward - Fashionable Diglett encounter Take snapshots of 7 differenet wild Pokémon reward - Fashionable Shinx encounter

reward - Fashionable Shinx encounter Take a snapshot of Absol or Frillish in the wild reward - 1000 XP or 1000 Stardust Thank you to redwineandbeer from reddit for the help with this information.