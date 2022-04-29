Pokémon Go Mega Kangaskhan weakness, counters and best Kangaskhan moveset

Mega Kangaskhan is Mega Evolution of Kangaskhan, the Gen 1 Pokémon that has proven rather elusive over the years in Pokémon Go.

This is due to its regional exclusive release - but thanks to the arrival of the Mega version in raids in April 2022, means it is now far more accessible across the world.

However, you will still need to beat it - which is where learning about the Mega Kangaskhan counters and Mega Kangaskhan weakness will come in handy.

On this page:

Watch on YouTube Battling and catching the latest Pokémon Go legendary.

Mega Kangaskhan counters and weaknesses in Pokémon Go

Below you can find the Mega Kangaskhan's weaknesses, with some counter suggestions, to help you defeat it in Pokémon Go:

Kangaskhan type - Normal

Normal Kangaskhan weakness - Fighting

Fighting Kangaskhan counters - Machamp, Blaziken, Hariyama, Lucario, Conkeldurr, Cobalion and Terrakion

Machamp, Blaziken, Hariyama, Lucario, Conkeldurr, Cobalion and Terrakion Other Kangaskhan notes - Thankfully, battling Kangaskhan is straightforward - as you'll want to fill your team with your strongest fighting-type Pokémon, which will have a strong advantage.

Mega Kangaskhan CP in Pokémon Go

Here are the CP ranges you can expect to see from Mega Kangaskhan in Pokémon Go raids:

Raid Boss CP - 37140 CP

37140 CP CP range when being caught - 1405 to 1477 CP

1405 to 1477 CP Maximum weather boosted CP (Cloudy) when being caught - 1847 CP

New to the game is a long overdue Mega Evolution update. April 2022 also introduced the Silent Schemes event, which requires learning new Leader counters and Giovanni counters. Elsewhere, we've recently seen new Ditto disguises as part of the Season of Alola, and more Gen 7 Pokémon. Earlier in the year, off the back of the Go Tour Johto event is Masterwork Research Apex to complete.

Kangaskhan Moveset in Pokémon Go

Kangaskhan, like every Pokémon in Pokémon Go, can use a variety of Fast and Charged Moves.

If you want to know the best Kangaskhan moveset, we recommend Mud-Slap (Fast) and Outrage (Charged).

However, you may want to opt for something else - here are the full set of moves available:

Fast Moves:

Low Kick (Fighting)

Mud-Slap (Ground)

Charged Moves:

Brick Break (Fighting) - Legacy

Crunch (Dark)

Earthquake (Ground)

Outrage (Dragon)

Power-Up Punch (Fighting)

Stomp (Normal) - Legacy

Good luck battling Mega Kangaskhan in Pokémon Go!