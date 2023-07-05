Genshin Impact Joyeux Voucher locations, where to find all Vouchers for Collection on Cloud Nine

Joyeux Vouchers are a collectible in Genshin Impact during the version 3.8 Collection on Cloud Nine part of the Secret Summer Paradise limited-time event.

Finding Joyeux Vouchers during the event will earn you rewards like Ascension materials and Primogems. Find enough Vouchers around the Veluriyam Mirage (Bottleland), and you can also unlock a free Kaeya skin.

Below, we've listed all Joyeux Voucher locations found in Voucher Boxes in Genshin Impact. As more get added, we'll update this page.

Genshin Impact Joyeux Vouchers explained

There are a total of 270 Joyeux Vouchers to find for the Collection on Cloud Nine event in Genshin Impact, but there are far less locations than this, as picking up floating Voucher Boxes actually adds four to your collection.

These boxes are the easiest to build your Voucher collection with, as the other methods of getting them only reward one. These other Joyeux Voucher collecting methods include opening Fascinating Chests by taking on Choo-Choo cart challenges, time trials, interacting with 'Something's off' objects, and talking to water droplets.

You receive Ascension materials, Mora, and Primogems for collecting different amounts of Vouchers, and a new Kaeya skin is available for free by collecting 150 Joyeux Vouchers.

You also unlock the Flowing Joyspar gadget after collecting 90 Vouchers and the Felicitous Joyspar gadget after collecting 270 Vouchers. These help you locate Joyeux Vouchers, with Flowing Joyspar revealing their locations in a small area, and the Felicitous Joyspar revealing all Vouchers you're still to collect.

It's worth keeping in mind that Joyeux Vouchers can only be found in the new time-limited area, Veluriyam Mirage.

To unlock the Veluriyam Mirage, you need to start the Secret Summer Paradise event from the Event menu. To do this, you need to be at least Adventure Rank 18, and have completed the 'Song of the Dragon and Freedom' Act 3 Archon Quest Prologue.

Follow the quest steps until your ragtag party arrives in the bottle during the Event Quest. If you arrive during Day 1, you're then free to fully explore the Silver Bottle Courtyard and Overgrown Valley areas to search for the first batch of Joyeux Vouchers after you complete the 'Secret Summer Paradise: Part 1' story quest.

You have until the end of the 3.8 patch (Tuesday 15th July) to find Joyeux Vouchers and claim your rewards. After this, the Veluriyam Mirage won't be available to explore.

Here's a map of all Voucher Box Day 1 Joyeux Voucher locations:

Remember, you can get even more than this by completing challenges and opening Fascinating Chests!

You can check out more specific details on each of these boxed Voucher locations below.

Genshin Impact Joyeux Voucher locations Day 1

There are 19 boxed Joyeux Voucher locations to find during Day 1 of the Secret Summer Paradise event, all around the Silver Bottle Courtyard and Overgrown Valley areas. This rewards you with 76 Vouchers in total.

There is also one Voucher floating in the middle of Silver Bottle Courtyard, but it's currently impossible to reach. The billboard beside the nearby chest informs us we have to come back at a later time.

Joyeux Voucher location 1

The first Joyeux Voucher is in Silver Bottle Courtyard, on the stairs just east of the Teleport Waypoint in the very northwestern tip of the area.

Joyeux Voucher location 2

The second Joyeux Voucher is by the door of a wooden house, which is at the end of a bridge you can either walk or glide to from the first Voucher location.

Joyeux Voucher location 3

The next Voucher is on top of a small island at the end of the northwestern river of Silver Bottle Courtyard. You can glide to it from the second Voucher's location.

Joyeux Voucher location 4

Next, use the Teleport Waypoint in the southern area of Silver Bottle Courtyard. Then, turn around and climb the building to reach the Joyeux Voucher beside the top door.

Joyeux Voucher location 5

The fifth Joyeux Voucher is floating in the air above a circular platform just northeast of the fourth Voucher location in Silver Bottle Courtyard.

To get it, you have to talk to the water droplet on the platform, who will then turn into an object that creates a wind current when you use an Anemo ability on it.

Ride the current up and float into the Voucher to collect it.

Joyeux Voucher location 6

Next, go to the Teleport Waypoint on the eastern side of Silver Bottle Courtyard, then turn left and follow the path right to the wooden platform where the Streaming Projector is.

Image credit: HoYoverse/Eurogamer

Look left from here and jump down to the small patch of grass below, which contains the sixth Joyeux Voucher location.

Joyeux Voucher location 7

This Joyeux Voucher is on top of a wooden tower with two ladders attached to it, which is found to the right of the southeastern waterfall you can see if you turn around from the sixth Voucher location.

Joyeux Voucher location 8

From the wooden tower, make your way to the small islands in the southeast of Silver Bottle Courtyard. Here, you'll find a Choo-Choo cart that you can board, which takes you to a Teleport Waypoint at the end.

Image credit: HoYoverse/Eurogamer

The Joyeux Voucher is opposite the Waypoint, on the other side of the stairs.

Joyeux Voucher location 9

From the eighth Voucher location, go up the stairs to find a cavern with lots of tracks in it. Follow the path of mushrooms and sweet flowers on the left-hand side

Next, climb the broken wall with torches above it.

The ninth Voucher is to the right of the yellow barrier doorway found above this wall.

Joyeux Voucher location 10

From the western Teleport Waypoint in Silver Bottle Courtyard, climb the big tree found behind the wooden hut with boxes in it to find the tenth Joyeux Voucher location.

Joyeux Voucher location 11

From the western Teleport Waypoint in Silver Bottle Courtyard, go west and follow the path to the tracks, then turn left again.

Image credit: HoYoverse/Eurogamer

You'll find the next Voucher just behind the wooden shelter Haddo is under.

Joyeux Voucher location 12

From the last Voucher, glide down and travel through the large cavern on the left-hand side, following the tracks to the cavern's exit.

This leads you to the first Voucher in the Overgrown Valley area, which is on a small cliff on the right-hand side after exiting the cavern.

Joyeux Voucher location 13

From the last location, follow the tracks through Overgrown Valley until you reach the double loop. The 13th Joyeux Voucher is floating under where this looped track is. Jump and glide down to reach it.

Image credit: HoYoverse/Eurogamer Image credit: HoYoverse/Eurogamer

Joyeux Voucher location 14

From the last location, continue to glide down to the little Choo-Choo cart station in Overgrown Valley, or use the Teleport Waypoint in the middle. Next to the cart, use the switcher to change the tracks so that they are heading left to the Hub Flower, in the blue flower's direction.

At the end of the cart's journey, jump down from the northside of the giant flower to glide and collect the floating Voucher.

Joyeux Voucher location 15

Head back to the Choo-Choo cart near the Overgrown Valley Teleport Waypoint and switch the tracks so it's heading right to the desert, in the purple flower's direction. Follow the tracks until you see another Choo-Choo cart beside a wooden house and jump out.

Press the 'Something's off...' prompt by the mushroom in the house to release the Joyeux Voucher from its bubble.

Image credit: HoYoverse/Eurogamer

Joyeux Voucher location 16

From the last Voucher location, jump down the north side of the house and glide to the red tent below. You'll find the next Voucher in this small tent.

Joyeux Voucher location 17

Use the Teleport Waypoint to head back to our favourite Choo-Choo cart near the Waypoint. Make sure the tracks are still heading to the desert, in the purple flower's direction to the right.

Ride the cart to the three bubbles and collect them with your water guns, then switch to the tracks that appear on the left-hand side after passing through the arch that takes your bubbles.

Now, you can ride the cart all the way to the end, into the desert. The Voucher is inside the small green tent immediately in front of the cart's end.

Joyeux Voucher location 18

Time to go back to the Choo-Choo cart near the Overgrown Valley Teleport Waypoint again, but this time change the tracks so the cart is heading to the cavern, in the green flower's direction up the middle. The Voucher is on a boulder above the first stop.

Image credit: HoYoverse/Eurogamer

From the first stop, climb the cliff on the right and talk with the water droplet.

It transforms into a bouncy mushroom, which you can use to bounce your way to the top of the nearby boulder and collect the Joyeux Voucher.

Joyeux Voucher location 19

Go back down to where the Choo-Choo cart stopped and ride it to near the top of the giant purple flower, then jump out and glide to the cliffs in the north, near more tracks. The Voucher is near these tracks, behind Ferdinand.

We'll update this page when more boxed Joyeux Voucher locations are available.

Remember to claim all of your Collection on Cloud Nine rewards - including the free Kaeya skin - from the Event Menu before the end of version 3.8.

Hope you have fun exploring the rest of Veluriyam Mirage!