Genshin Impact 3.8 release date, 3.8 Banner and event details

The Genshin Impact 3.8 release date and 3.8 Banner and event details have been officially announced for the latest patch, titled Secret Summer Paradise.

As always, there are two Banner phases and new time-limited events in the latest update, with the Genshin Impact 3.8 Banners featuring four 5-Star character reruns. As it's the summer update, we also have a new area to explore! This time, it's inside a bottle in Sumeru, not a separate island.

Below, you can find out the 3.8 release date and time, who the returning characters are, and what the 3.8 Banners and events schedule is for the upcoming patch.

Genshin Impact 3.8 release date

Genshin Impact 3.8 will release on Wednesday 5th July. It should follow the usual maintenance schedule for new updates, with 3.8 releasing at 4am (BST). Due to time zone differences, 3.8 actually releases in the United States on Tuesday 4th July.

For other time zones, the exact Genshin Impact 3.8 release time is:

East Coast US : Tuesday 4th July, 11pm (EDT)

: Tuesday 4th July, 11pm (EDT) Central US : Tuesday 4th July, 10pm (CDT)

: Tuesday 4th July, 10pm (CDT) West Coast US :Tuesday 4th July, 8pm (PDT)

:Tuesday 4th July, 8pm (PDT) Australia : Wednesday 5th July, 1pm (AEST)

: Wednesday 5th July, 1pm (AEST) Japan : Wednesday 5th July, 12pm (JST)

: Wednesday 5th July, 12pm (JST) Europe : Wednesday 5th July, 5am (CEST)

: Wednesday 5th July, 5am (CEST) UK: Wednesday 5th July, 4am (BST)

As this is only an approximate time for how long the servers are down, you might be able to play the 3.8 patch a little before or after the times above - although previous update estimates have been fairly accurate.

Genshin Impact 3.8 Banners

There are no new characters in the 3.8 Banners for Genshin Impact.

Phase 1 of the 3.8 Banner schedule begins with returning Cryo 5-Star Eula, featured in her Born of Ocean Swell Banner, and returning Pyro 5-Star Klee featured in her Sparkling Steps Banner.

As usual, the 3.8 Phase 1 Banners will run alongside each other, and should be available from Wednesday 5th July, until they end on Tuesday 25th July.

In Phase 2 of the 3.8 Banner schedule we have returning Hydro 5-Star Kokomi's Drifting Luminescence Banner and returning Anemo 5-Star Wanderer (Scaramouche)'s From Ashes Reborn Banner.

These Phase 2 Banners are expected to run from Tuesday 25th July until they end on Tuesday 5th August - the day before the expected release date of the big 4.0 Fontaine update!

In summary, all of the returning 5-Star characters you can Wish on during 3.8 in Genshin Impact are:

Eula (Born of Ocean Swell Banner - Phase 1) : Returning 5-Star Cryo character who uses a claymore.

: Returning 5-Star Cryo character who uses a claymore. Klee (Sparkling Steps Banner - Phase 1) : Returning 5-Star Pyro character who uses a catalyst.

: Returning 5-Star Pyro character who uses a catalyst. Kokomi (Drifting Luminescence Banner - Phase 2) : Returning 5-Star Hydro character who uses a catalyst.

: Returning 5-Star Hydro character who uses a catalyst. Wanderer (From Ashes Reborn Banner - Phase 2): Returning 5-Star Anemo character who uses a catalyst.

To keep up to date with who to boosted 4-Star characters and weapons will be, and all other Banner changes, check out our regularly updated next and current Banners page!

Genshin Impact 3.8 events

The Genshin Impact 3.8 update includes:

Kayea Hangout event

Bottleland, a new limited-time Summer area in Sumeru

New outfits for Kaeya and Klee

New TCG cards and a new TCG game mode

In addition to this content, we're getting the usual four events during the 3.8 update to Genshin Impact.

Here's everything we know so far about every time-limited event in Genshin Impact 3.8:

Genshin Impact Secret Summer Paradise (Bottleland) event

Secret Summer Paradise is the main event running throughout version 3.8 and like previous Summer updates includes a brand new area for us to explore. Unlike other Summer updates, however, Secret Summer Paradise isn't on an island. Instead, we're going to Bottleland, a mysterious area inside an actual bottle found in Sumeru.

One of the main things you'll be doing in Bottleland is collecting Vouchers so you can redeem rewards, including a new outfit for Kayea and a free Layla character! Some of the more unique activities in Bottleland feature a 2D game-mode resembling a platformer, and the Choo-Choo cart that looks an awful lot like a roller coaster.

There are, of course, the usual mini-games to play as well. The four mini-events included in Secret Summer Paradise are:

Spino Blaster

Sojourns of the Barking Fox

Dance of Flashing Thought

Big Bang Finchball

In Spino Blaster, you take control of a canon and fire at floating balls to rack up points. True to the Summer theme, this mini-game looks a lot like the watergun shooting games found in funfairs.

Over time you'll get buffs that alter your shooting, like increasing the AOE of each shot or giving you infinite ammo for a short time. Be careful not to spam your shots though, as the canon has a cooldown if it overheats.

For this traversal mini-game you take control of a cute little Barking Fox to help guide it through hoops containing Adventure Coins. The more coins you collect, the higher your score, but there are projectiles that can lower your score if they hit the Barking Fox.

Despite its name, Dance of Flashing Thought is actually a pretty traditional combat mini-game, as you're picking a team of four to clear waves of enemies and get points. The only real difference is that the special combat alterations in each stage are inspired by the theatre this time round.

Despite the flashy name, Big Bang Finchball is basically a game of Bowls - but with a few alterations to make it a bit more exciting. You get a set number of points depending on where the Finchballs you launch lands, with the most points obtained from getting them to stop in the red zone.

There are special types of Finchballs to help you get a better score, like the Sticky Finchball that latches onto another ball if you shoot it accurately, which can help you move both into the red zone.

The rewards you can earn from the Secret Summer Paradise event include:

Free Layla character

Free Kaya outfit

Primogems

Mora

Crown of Insight

Character Ascension Materials

Character EXP materials

Talent level up materials

Weapon enhancement materials

Genshin Impact Shared Sight event

Shared Sight is a location event, but with a pretty fun twist. You have to use a special Inscribed Mirror to see from the perspective of the animal you're looking for, then work out their location from the surroundings. The more animals you find, the more rewards you get.

The rewards you can earn from the Shared Sight event include:

Primogems

Mora

Character EXP materials

Weapon Ascension materials

Genshin Impact Perilous Expedition event

Although the objectives sound like an exploration event, Perilous Expedition is actually another combat challenge. It has different difficulties, and rewards you for not reusing characters, encouraging a variety of different team comps.

The rewards you can earn from the Perilous Expedition event include:

Primogems

Character EXP materials

Weapon Enhancement materias

Weapon Ascension materials

Adventurer's Trials: Advanced event

This is a returning event that still tasks you with controlling different characters for a unique challenge specific to them. This can range from kicking slimes to collecting coins.

Although not mentioned in the livestream, co-op should be enabled for this event, as it was a feature in the last Adventurer's Trials event.

The rewards you can earn from the Adventurer's Trials: Advanced event include:

Primogems

Mora

Character EXP materials

Weapon Enhancement materias

Hope you have fun during version 3.8!