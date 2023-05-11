Genshin Impact 3.7 livestream date and time, 3.7 Banner leaks

The Genshin Impact 3.7 livestream date and time has been announced, and although it's a little earlier than expected, it will still provide information on the upcoming Banner schedule and events included with the free update.

3.7 is expected to debut a new 4-Star character in new Banners, as well as provide the usual new and returning events, alongside some Banner reruns.

We'll cover the exact 3.7 livestream date and time in Genshin Impact below, and also provide all the information we know about 3.7 Banner leaks for the upcoming Banners from regular leakers.

If you're after the limited-time 3.7 livestream codes, be sure you check out our Genshin Impact codes page for the three codes that will drop during the stream for x300 Primogems and other rewards!

On this page:

Watch on YouTube Version 3.6 "A Parade of Providence" Trailer | Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact 3.7 livestream date and time in UK, BST, CET, EDT and PDT

The Genshin Impact 3.7 livestream is on Saturday, 13th May at 1pm (BST) on the official Genshin Impact Twitch channel.

In other timezones, the Genshin Impact 3.7 livestream time is:

UK : 1pm (GMT)

: 1pm (GMT) Europe : 2pm (CEST)

: 2pm (CEST) East Coast US : 8am (EDT)

: 8am (EDT) West Coast US : 5am (PDT)

: 5am (PDT) Australia : 10pm (AEST)

: 10pm (AEST) Japan: 9pm (JST)

The 3.7 livestream is then set to go live on the official Genshin Youtube channel an hour hour later at 2pm (BST).

As well as upcoming Banner and event details, the 3.7 livestream will provide limited codes that will expire less than a day after the stream ends. You can visit our Genshin Impact codes page to stay up to date with these intermitent drops throughout the stream.

The 3.7 livestream will provide details of new Banners and events, for now, Version 3.6 is live and introduces new character Baizhu, Plumes of Purifying Light for the Amrita Pool, and Udumbara for the 'Pale Fire' quest. Redeem those new codes and Prime Gaming rewards for Primogems if you want new characters - and check them out on our tier list. For help upgrading Nahida and Nilou, here's locations for Kalpalata Lotus, and Padisarah. You'll need luck from the Pity and 50/50 systems to Wish with Fate for them and future Banners, and you always need the right Adventure Rank for events. Elsewhere, we have tips and tricks for beginners, Dendroculus locations, fishing locations, and TCG card locations.

Genshin Impact 3.7 Banner leaks

We'll have to wait for the 3.7 livestream for official details on who the character event Banners will be, but there has been some leakers and official marketing providing information on the possible upcoming 3.7 Banners for Phase 1 and Phase 2.

Our usual reliable 'uncle' leakers have been quiet lately, but there are Banner leaks from a source who correctly predicted the version 3.6 Banners.

According to information supplied by TeamChina and shared by user ceynos on the Genshin_Impact_Leaks subreddit and translated and updated by user Bobson567, the next Banners in Genshin Impact will be a rerun of Yae Miko and Yoimiya. Phase 2 of the 3.7 Banners should then feature reruns of Alhaitham and Kazuha. New 4-Star Kirara is also said to be included on Yae and Yoimiya's Banner during Phase 1 of version 3.7.

Yoimiya and Kazuha might get reruns in version 3.7

As these are leaks, the characters or Banner order may be different, so take the above information with a pinch of salt! However, it's almost certain that the new 4-Star, Kirara, will debut in 3.7, as her drip marketing has begun on the official Genshin Impact Twitter account, which is basically their way of telling us what new characters are coming on upcoming Banners.

Kirara ‧ Cat Upon the Eaves



Gold Level Courier of the Komaniya Express#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/xgBaxeN5DL — Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) April 10, 2023

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

In summary, if the leaks turn out to be accurate, the next Banners in Genshin Impact are:

Yae Miko and Yoimya rerun, with debut of 4-Star Kiara (3.7 Phase 1)

Alhaitham and Kazuha rerun (3.7 Phase 2)

Alhaitham is the only Sumeru character from the leaks, the others are all Inazuma characters.

As a reminder, none of this information is official, so we'll have to wait until the 3.7 livestream for solid details on who and what will be on the next Banners in Genshin Impact.